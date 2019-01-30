- English
- Español
Abandon the appeal
Advocates rally v. citizenship question
Story and photos by Gregg McQueen
Let it go.
Immigrant advocates in New York rejoiced when a New York federal judge ruled on January 15 against the Trump administration’s effort to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census – and they want to keep it that way.
That relief was short-lived, as the administration moved two days later to appeal the ruling, with the U.S. Justice Department filing a notice to ask the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to review the ruling by District Judge Jesse Furman ordering that the citizenship question be removed.
On January 18, New York City elected officials and immigrant rights groups gathered at the headquarters of service worker union 32BJ SEIU to call on President Donald Trump administration to drop his opposition to the ruling.
They repeated their concerns that the inclusion of a question asking “Is this person a citizen of the United States?” would prevent noncitizens from participating in the Census, leading to a massive undercount.
“We know that while the target of the citizenship question is immigrants, the collateral damage will be felt all throughout New York State,” said Steven Choi, Executive Director of the New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC), which organized the event and helped spearhead a lawsuit against the administration to block the question.
Choi warned that New York stood to lose two Congressional seats in the event of an undercount, and could also miss out on $3,000 in federal funds for every New Yorker not counted.
“We will need to continue to fight,” Choi said.
Bronx Borough President Rubén Díaz Jr. said that the Census needs to be conducted “without political interference.”
“We are here to say to Donald Trump, that you should accept this legal ruling and move on,” Díaz stated. “We know that we won a battle with the ruling, but the war has not been won yet.”
Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney said the court fight lodged by several states and immigrant rights groups was an important one.
“The Census is one of the most important undertakings of government,” Maloney said. “It is one of the few responsibilities of government that is mentioned in the United States Constitution. It is critical to our democracy.”
Maloney praised Judge Furman’s 277-page ruling, which called the addition of a citizenship question “partisan politics.”
“We need to be organizing on the community level with all of the not-for-profits and all of the outreach programs to make sure our people are counted,” she said.
Maloney said would introduce legislation, known as the Census Idea Act, which would prohibit the use of a citizenship question.
Shirley Aldebol, Vice President of 32BJ SEIU, noted that her union’s members hail from 64 different countries, and remarked that the addition of the question would be “a serious weapon that’s going to be used against immigrants, working people, and community of color.”
“The Trump administration is going to continue to push this issue through the courts until they find a court that will agree with him,” Aldebol. “We applaud [Maloney] in asking Congress to legislatively bar the citizenship question from the Census.”
“Many people believe that this case will ultimately end up before the Supreme Court,” added Maloney.
Díaz remarked that if the legal battle to block the citizenship question proved unsuccessful, he planned to not answer it.
“I’m only speaking for myself,” he said. “If there are 10 questions, I only plan to answer nine in an act of solidarity and perhaps [as] an act of civil disobedience. I’m only planning to answer nine. It’s the biggest single biggest way that we can show that we are not fearful of his hate mongering and his hate tactics.”
Abandonar la apelación
Defensores se manifiestan contra la pregunta de ciudadanía
Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen
Olvídenlo.
Defensores de los inmigrantes en Nueva York se regocijaron cuando un juez federal de Nueva York falló el 15 de enero contra el esfuerzo del gobierno de Trump por agregar una pregunta de ciudadanía al Censo de 2020, y quieren mantenerlo así.
El alivio fue efímero, ya que dos días después la administración se movió para apelar el fallo, y el Departamento de Justicia de los Estados Unidos presentó una notificación para pedir al Tribunal del Circuito de Apelaciones de los Estados Unidos revisar el fallo del juez de distrito Jesse Furman que ordenó que la pregunta de ciudadanía fuese eliminada.
El 18 de enero, funcionarios de la ciudad de Nueva York y grupos de derechos de los inmigrantes se reunieron en la sede del sindicato de trabajadores de servicio 32BJ SEIU para pedir al gobierno del presidente Donald Trump que abandone su oposición al fallo.
Repitieron sus inquietudes de que la inclusión de la pregunta ¿Es esta persona un ciudadano de los Estados Unidos? evitaría que los no ciudadanos participen en el Censo, dando lugar a una subestimación masiva.
“Sabemos que si bien el objetivo de la pregunta sobre ciudadanía son los inmigrantes, el daño colateral se sentirá en todo el estado de Nueva York”, dijo Steven Choi, director ejecutivo de la Coalición de Inmigración de Nueva York (NYIC, por sus siglas en inglés), que organizó el evento y ayudó a encabezar una demanda contra la administración para bloquear la pregunta.
Choi advirtió que Nueva York podría perder dos escaños en el Congreso en caso de un recuento insuficiente, y también podría perder $3,000 dólares en fondos federales por cada neoyorquino sin contar.
“Tendremos que seguir luchando”, dijo Choi.
El presidente del condado de Bronx, Rubén Díaz Jr., dijo que el censo debe realizarse “sin interferencia política”.
“Estamos aquí para decirle a Donald Trump que debe aceptar esta decisión legal y seguir adelante”, declaró Díaz. “Sabemos que ganamos una batalla con el fallo, pero la guerra aún no se ha ganado”.
La congresista Carolyn Maloney dijo que la lucha judicial presentada por varios estados y grupos de derechos de los inmigrantes era importante.
“El Censo es una de las empresas más importantes del gobierno”, dijo Maloney. “Es una de las pocas responsabilidades del gobierno mencionadas en la Constitución de los Estados Unidos. Es crítico para nuestra democracia “.
Maloney elogió el fallo de 277 páginas del juez Furman, que calificó la adición de la pregunta sobre ciudadanía como “política partidista”.
“Necesitamos estar organizándonos a nivel comunitario con todas las organizaciones sin fines de lucro y todos los programas de divulgación para asegurarnos de que nuestra gente sea contada”, dijo.
Maloney comentó que presentará una legislación, conocida como la Ley de Idea del Censo, que prohibiría el uso de una pregunta sobre ciudadanía.
Shirley Aldebol, vicepresidenta de 32BJ SEIU, señaló que los miembros de su sindicato son de 64 países diferentes, y señaló que agregar la pregunta sería “un arma crítica usada contra los inmigrantes, los trabajadores y la comunidad de color”.
“El gobierno de Trump continuará impulsando este tema a través de los tribunales hasta que encuentren uno que esté de acuerdo con él”, dijo Aldebol. “Aplaudimos [a Maloney] por pedirle al Congreso que prohíba legislativamente la pregunta sobre ciudadanía del Censo”.
“Muchas personas creen que este caso finalmente terminará ante la Corte Suprema”, agregó Maloney.
Díaz comentó que si la batalla legal para bloquear la pregunta sobre ciudadanía no tenía éxito, planeaba no responderla.
“Sólo estoy hablando por mí mismo”, dijo. “Si hay 10 preguntas, solo planeo responder nueve en un acto de solidaridad y tal vez [como] un acto de desobediencia civil. Solo planeo responder nueve. Es la forma más grande y única forma en la que podemos demostrar que no tememos a su odio ni a sus tácticas”.