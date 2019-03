“A World of Difference”

New center focuses on Latina health

By Sherry Mazzocchi

When Carmen De La Rosa was a teen, her parents wouldn’t let her wear jeans.

“In the grand scheme of things, that is a small problem,” she said.

Yet small problems can escalate quickly.

For young Latina girls, who, like the State Assemblymember, move with their families from other countries to the United States, the strain of adolescence is compounded by difficulty in managing the divide between their parents’ values and those of a new home – complete with different customs and language.

Latina teens have some of the highest suicide rates in the U.S. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that one out of seven teenage Latinas attempt suicide – far more than any other teenage ethnic group nationwide. In New York, suicide is the second cause of death for young Latinas, according to the agency.

Life is Precious (LIP), a Latina girls’ club and suicide prevention center, is designed to alleviate that problem. LIP, which just opened a center in Washington Heights, is part of Comunilife, a pioneering nonprofit offering support services to some of the city’s most underserved people.

Though LIP also has centers in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens, this is the organization’s first center in Manhattan.

More than 300 Latina teens have received suicide prevention services since the program’s establishment twelve years ago, when Dr. Rosa Gil kept getting referrals from emergency rooms.

“I began to say, why is this happening?” said Gil, who has a long career in the fields of health, mental health, and social services, including serving as Chairperson of the New York City Health and Hospital Corporation and as University Dean for Health Sciences at the City University of New York. She is also the author of numerous works on mental health, and co-authored, with Carmen Inoa Vásquez, The María Paradox, a landmark collection of stories and recollections centered on Latinas and self-esteem in 1997.

Gil started a fact-finding mission, asking people in the community what they thought should be done. Teens told her they needed a safe space. They needed educational tutoring, and a place to play music, write and express themselves. Parents said they also needed to know how to deal with their children in this country.

“This has always been community-driven,” said Gil. “In those focus groups, we asked the girls: What do you think the center should be called? They said ‘Life is Precious.’”

Gil wants people to know suicide is a major problem in the Latinx community.

“They also need to feel comfortable that this is not an issue of ‘being crazy,’ because that is the stigma associated with mental health.”

According to a 2017 Youth High Risk Behavior Study by the CDC, 15.1 percent of Latina adolescents try to take their own lives one or more times. In New York City, Latina teens attempt suicide at far greater rates than non-Hispanic teens (13.1 percent versus 9.3 percent).

In addition to emergency room staff, referrals for the at-risk young girls come from churches or schools. Juan Rosa, Community School Director at Catholic Charities Community Services, works at the George Washington Educational Campus. He said LIP and Comunilife are not only experts in the field of creating cultural competencies for young Latinas, but also for school staff who need to understand these issues. “I’m very happy they are in Washington Heights,” he said.

“Comunilife found one of the biggest things that lead to depression and anxiety is the fact that families bring expectations and cultural norms from the old country,” said Rosa. “When young women are exposed to a more liberal sense of what it is to be a young woman in America, that creates a tension in families who have expectations of back home.” When images and messages from television, advertising and social media are piled on, they can engender not only family tension but also anxiety and depression.

Young Latina girls are highly vulnerable, but boys are not immune either. Rosa said if young boys are involved in sports, it’s often assumed that everything is okay. “I am noticing that this is not the case, and that a lot of them are dealing with stresses. They have the same thing girls are dealing with, but they have more outlets.” Boys, he said, are offered more organized activities than girls, and often have more freedom. Parents often allow boys to go off on their own, and stay out longer. “I have two sisters,” he said. “I got away with much more than my sisters did. No one was chasing me around to teach me how cook or teach me how to do laundry. But my sisters were.”

The new center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thurs., Feb. 21. The Amsterdam Avenue and 184th Street location is bright, sunny and equipped with a kitchen. In addition to what the teens requested, the center provides a safe space to mediate family conflicts and receive information on health and wellness. They also provide help for families with things like schools, housing, and courts.

Comunilife unveiled a new suicide prevention public awareness campaign ­– Ni una más, or “Not one more” – encouraging at-risk Latina teenagers to seek help.

Assemblymember De La Rosa sponsored a Suicide Prevention Act that was signed into law by Governor Cuomo in 2017. It studies the disproportionate rates of suicide of not only Latinx youth, but also LGBTQ youth, veterans and other vulnerable populations. It also streamlines services through the state’s Office of Mental Health.

At LIP’s opening ceremony, she said, “Here in New York City, we have Vision Zero for pedestrian deaths. This is the Vision Zero for suicide deaths.”

She told The Manhattan Times when she was growing up, there was a big gap between what she thought was acceptable and what her parents thought. “It really takes a toll when you feel like you just don’t belong. That’s what I went through,” she said.

She wasn’t the only one. A friend attempted suicide. “Luckily, she survived. This really is an epidemic in our communities,” she said. “We know that 25 percent have seriously considered or planned out their suicide. For me, that rings an alarm.”

In studies conducted in partnership with Columbia University’s New York State Psychiatric Institute, statistics show that for every month a Latina teen participates in LIP programming, her level of suicide ideation and depression decreases.

Moreover, in the eleven years since LIP was created, not one vulnerable teen in the program has completed suicide.

De La Rosa said a safe space is crucial for young girls. “There are things you can’t always tell your parents. There are things that your parents won’t understand. We’ve all been there,” she said. “There is a lot of mental illness in our communities that often goes unaddressed. It’s a safe space to have those conversations and really dig deep inside and say, ‘This is what I am going through’ and have someone who will listen and also guide you to get help. There’s also going to be access to mental health services. It will make a world of difference in Washington Heights.”

The new Life is Precious Center will provide full services including individual and group counseling, creative arts therapies, academic support, health and wellness activities and family services. The Center is staffed by trained professionals with a strong understanding for Latina culture, language, and challenges. To start, LIP Washington Heights will be open Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. For more information, please visit comunilife.org or call 212.219.1618.

In crisis? Get the help you need.

If you need immediate medical assistance, please dial 911.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800.273.TALK (8255)

New York State Domestic Violence Hotline: 800.942.6906

Crisis Text Line: Text “Got5” to 741-741