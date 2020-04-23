- English
A world “ever-changing”
Assisting immigrants during pandemic
Robocalls. Testing sites. Resource guides.
Top city officials held a media briefing on Tues., Apr. 21st to discuss the ways the city is engaging immigrant communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The virtual roundtable for members of the community and ethnic media featured Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot, Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs (MOIA) Commissioner Bitta Mostofi, and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza.
Barbot said the pandemic has fostered an “all hands on deck” collaboration between city agencies.
“The world you’re witnessing is ever-changing,” she said.
As communities with high numbers of residents of color have been disproportionately impacted by coronavirus, the city has rolled out am awareness digital media campaign with ads in 14 different languages.
Barbot recently recorded a series of automated phone messages in those same languages. The robocalls would soon be issued to a million New Yorkers, she said.
“We can’t take for granted that the usual ways of getting messages through are going to work,” she said, noting the need to reach people directly in their homes.
The city recently opened five new coronavirus testing centers — one in each borough — with a priority on testing New Yorkers over 60 years of age or with pre-existing health conditions.
In addition, the city is also making 11,000 free hotel rooms available to COVID-19 positive or symptomatic to make it easier for them to quarantine away from their family.
“It’s going to be one of the key components of making sure we’re slowing the spread and continuing to save lives,” Barbot said.
Barbot stressed that all New Yorkers should continue to follow guidelines for slowing the spread of COVID-19, such as staying home as much as possible, using a face covering when they do go outside, and keeping at least six feet apart.
“Until such time where we have a treatment or a vaccine, social distancing will be a part of our everyday lives,” she said.
Carranza discussed the Department of Education’s efforts to roll out a remote learning process, remarking that it was a work in progress that was constantly being upgraded.
“In many cases, it’s been like flying the plane while we’re building the plane,” he said.
He said the DOE had handed out 175,000 devices for kids to access remote learning.
“It’s really highlighted the digital divide in this city,” he said.
Carranza said it was a “difficult decision” to close schools but a necessary one. “For the health and safety of New Yorkers, it was the right thing to do,” he said.
He said the DOE would expand its socio-emotional supports for families who need mental health assistance.
“[The pandemic] is a traumatic event,” he said. “It can be even more pronounced in immigrant communities.
Carranza said the city was running 430 meal hubs at DOE sites, which are serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner. “In one fell swoop, someone can pick up all three,” he said.
More than three million meals have been handed out by the city, said Carranza, who revealed that the DOE would soon begin to serve kosher meals, halal, and vegetarian meals.
“We’re trying to meet the needs of all our students,” he said.
The DOE has issued guidance to its teachers on the importance of connecting with English Language Learners (ELLs) during the pandemic to ensure they do not fall behind in their studies.
“We’ve asked teachers not able to connect electronically to reach out to them by other means, such as a phone call,” Carranza said. “We have our social workers involved and guidance counselors as well.”
Mostofi stressed the importance of providing assistance to immigrant and at-risk community members during the pandemic.
She noted that MOIA has been receiving numerous inquiries from immigrants about whether seeking treatment or testing for COVID-19 would affect their status for the Trump administration’s interpretation of the public charge rule.
“Getting care, getting treatment, getting tested cannot be considered part of public charge or impact immigration status in any way,” she said.She explained that MOIA had created a COVID-19 resource guide for immigrants, available in 10 languages.
She also advised that immigrant workers would be able to tap into a $20 million relief fund designed to provide emergency assistance for undocumented individuals who are not eligible for federal relief checks. The $20 million fund, announced recently by Mayor Bill de Blasio, was made possible by the Open Society Foundations.
Mostofi noted that the city has seen an increase in discrimination and bias incidents against immigrants, especially involving the Asian community.
“This is something that we have zero tolerance for in this city,” Mostofi said. “We want our communities to know that we stand with them.”
Un mundo “siempre cambiante”
Asistir a inmigrantes durante una pandemia
Llamadas telefónicas automáticas. Sitios de prueba. Guías de recursos.
Los altos funcionarios de la ciudad realizaron una conferencia de prensa el martes 21 de abril para analizar las formas en que la ciudad está involucrando a las comunidades de inmigrantes durante la pandemia del COVID-19.
La mesa redonda virtual para medios de comunicación étnicos y comunitarios contó con la comisionada de Salud, la Dra. Oxiris Barbot, la comisionada de la Oficina de Asuntos de Inmigrantes del alcalde (MOIA, por sus siglas en inglés), Bitta Mostofi, y con el canciller escolar Richard Carranza.
Barbot dijo que la pandemia ha fomentado una colaboración “con todos en sus puestos” entre las agencias de la ciudad.
“El mundo que están presenciando está en constante cambio”, dijo.
Dado que las comunidades con un gran número de residentes de color se han visto desproporcionadamente afectadas por el coronavirus, la ciudad ha lanzado una campaña de concientización en medios digitales con anuncios en 14 idiomas diferentes.
Barbot recientemente grabó una serie de mensajes telefónicos automatizados en esos mismos idiomas. Las llamadas automáticas se enviarían pronto a un millón de neoyorquinos, dijo.
“No podemos dar por sentado que las formas habituales de transmitir mensajes van a funcionar”, dijo, y señaló la necesidad de comunicarse con las personas directamente en sus hogares.
Recientemente, la ciudad abrió cinco nuevos centros de prueba de coronavirus, uno en cada condado, con prioridad para evaluar a los neoyorquinos mayores de 60 años o con condiciones de salud preexistentes.
Además, la ciudad también pone a disposición 11,000 habitaciones de hotel gratuitas para personas con diagnóstico positivo al COVID-19 o sintomáticas, para que sea más fácil ponerlas en cuarentena lejos de su familia.
“Será uno de los componentes clave para asegurarnos de que disminuyamos la propagación y continuemos salvando vidas”, dijo Barbot.
Barbot enfatizó que todos los neoyorquinos deben seguir las pautas para frenar la propagación del COVID-19, como quedarse en casa tanto como sea posible, usar una cubierta para la cara cuando salgan y mantenerse al menos a seis pies de distancia.
“Hasta el momento en que tengamos un tratamiento o una vacuna, el distanciamiento social será parte de nuestra vida cotidiana”, dijo.
Carranza discutió los esfuerzos del Departamento de Educación para implementar un proceso de aprendizaje remoto, y señaló que es un trabajo en curso que se actualiza constantemente.
“En muchos casos, ha sido como volar el avión mientras lo construimos”, dijo.
Explicó que el DOE ha entregado 175,000 dispositivos para que los niños accedan al aprendizaje remoto.
“Realmente ha resaltado la brecha digital en esta ciudad”, dijo.
Carranza comentó que fue una “decisión difícil” cerrar las escuelas, pero necesaria. “Por la salud y seguridad de los neoyorquinos, era lo correcto”, dijo.
Comentó que el DOE ampliará sus apoyos socioemocionales para las familias que necesiten asistencia de salud mental.
“[La pandemia] es un evento traumático”, señaló. “Puede ser aún más pronunciado en las comunidades de inmigrantes”.
Carranza dijo que la ciudad administra 430 centros de comidas en los sitios del DOE, que sirven desayuno, almuerzo y cena. “De un solo golpe, alguien puede recoger los tres”, dijo.
La ciudad ha entregado más de tres millones de comidas, comentó Carranza, quien reveló que el DOE pronto comenzará a servir comidas kosher, halal y vegetarianas.
“Estamos tratando de satisfacer las necesidades de todos nuestros estudiantes”, puntualizó.
El DOE ha emitido orientación a sus maestros sobre la importancia de conectarse con los Estudiantes del Idioma Inglés (ELL, por sus siglas en inglés) durante la pandemia para garantizar que no se retrasen en sus estudios.
“Hemos pedido a los maestros que no puedan conectarse electrónicamente que se comuniquen con ellos por otros medios, como una llamada telefónica”, dijo Carranza. “Tenemos involucrados a nuestros trabajadores sociales y consejeros académicos”.
Mostofi destacó la importancia de brindar asistencia a los inmigrantes y miembros de la comunidad en riesgo durante la pandemia.
Señaló que MOIA ha estado recibiendo numerosas consultas de inmigrantes sobre si buscar tratamiento o pruebas para COVID-19 afectaría su estatus para la interpretación de la administración de Trump de la regla de carga pública.
“Recibir atención, recibir tratamiento, hacerse la prueba no puede considerarse parte de la carga pública ni afectar el estatus migratorio de ninguna manera”, dijo.
Explicó que MOIA creó una guía de recursos COVID-19 para inmigrantes, disponible en 10 idiomas.
También informó que los trabajadores inmigrantes podrían tener acceso a un fondo de ayuda de $20 millones de dólares diseñado para proporcionar asistencia de emergencia a personas indocumentadas que no son elegibles para controles de ayuda federales. El fondo de $20 millones, anunciado recientemente por el alcalde Bill de Blasio, fue posible gracias a las Fundaciones Open Society.
Mostofi señaló que la ciudad ha visto un aumento en los incidentes de discriminación y prejuicios contra los inmigrantes, especialmente en la comunidad asiática.
“Esto es algo para lo que tenemos tolerancia cero en esta ciudad”, dijo Mostofi. “Queremos que nuestras comunidades sepan que estamos con ellas”.