A world “ever-changing”

Assisting immigrants during pandemic

Robocalls. Testing sites. Resource guides.

Top city officials held a media briefing on Tues., Apr. 21st to discuss the ways the city is engaging immigrant communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The virtual roundtable for members of the community and ethnic media featured Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot, Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs (MOIA) Commissioner Bitta Mostofi, and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza.

Barbot said the pandemic has fostered an “all hands on deck” collaboration between city agencies.

“The world you’re witnessing is ever-changing,” she said.

As communities with high numbers of residents of color have been disproportionately impacted by coronavirus, the city has rolled out am awareness digital media campaign with ads in 14 different languages.

Barbot recently recorded a series of automated phone messages in those same languages. The robocalls would soon be issued to a million New Yorkers, she said.

“We can’t take for granted that the usual ways of getting messages through are going to work,” she said, noting the need to reach people directly in their homes.

The city recently opened five new coronavirus testing centers — one in each borough — with a priority on testing New Yorkers over 60 years of age or with pre-existing health conditions.

In addition, the city is also making 11,000 free hotel rooms available to COVID-19 positive or symptomatic to make it easier for them to quarantine away from their family.

“It’s going to be one of the key components of making sure we’re slowing the spread and continuing to save lives,” Barbot said.

Barbot stressed that all New Yorkers should continue to follow guidelines for slowing the spread of COVID-19, such as staying home as much as possible, using a face covering when they do go outside, and keeping at least six feet apart.

“Until such time where we have a treatment or a vaccine, social distancing will be a part of our everyday lives,” she said.

Carranza discussed the Department of Education’s efforts to roll out a remote learning process, remarking that it was a work in progress that was constantly being upgraded.

“In many cases, it’s been like flying the plane while we’re building the plane,” he said.

He said the DOE had handed out 175,000 devices for kids to access remote learning.

“It’s really highlighted the digital divide in this city,” he said.

Carranza said it was a “difficult decision” to close schools but a necessary one. “For the health and safety of New Yorkers, it was the right thing to do,” he said.

He said the DOE would expand its socio-emotional supports for families who need mental health assistance.

“[The pandemic] is a traumatic event,” he said. “It can be even more pronounced in immigrant communities.

Carranza said the city was running 430 meal hubs at DOE sites, which are serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner. “In one fell swoop, someone can pick up all three,” he said.

More than three million meals have been handed out by the city, said Carranza, who revealed that the DOE would soon begin to serve kosher meals, halal, and vegetarian meals.

“We’re trying to meet the needs of all our students,” he said.

The DOE has issued guidance to its teachers on the importance of connecting with English Language Learners (ELLs) during the pandemic to ensure they do not fall behind in their studies.

“We’ve asked teachers not able to connect electronically to reach out to them by other means, such as a phone call,” Carranza said. “We have our social workers involved and guidance counselors as well.”

Mostofi stressed the importance of providing assistance to immigrant and at-risk community members during the pandemic.

She noted that MOIA has been receiving numerous inquiries from immigrants about whether seeking treatment or testing for COVID-19 would affect their status for the Trump administration’s interpretation of the public charge rule.

“Getting care, getting treatment, getting tested cannot be considered part of public charge or impact immigration status in any way,” she said.

She explained that MOIA had created a COVID-19 resource guide for immigrants, available in 10 languages.

She also advised that immigrant workers would be able to tap into a $20 million relief fund designed to provide emergency assistance for undocumented individuals who are not eligible for federal relief checks. The $20 million fund, announced recently by Mayor Bill de Blasio, was made possible by the Open Society Foundations.

Mostofi noted that the city has seen an increase in discrimination and bias incidents against immigrants, especially involving the Asian community.

“This is something that we have zero tolerance for in this city,” Mostofi said. “We want our communities to know that we stand with them.”