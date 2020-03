“A wake-up call”

Nurses demand more support to battle coronavirus

By Gregg McQueen

An army without armor.

As coronavirus spreads in New York City, and just a day before the city declared an official state of emergency, nurses gathered to sound the alarm.

“We are your public health army, but we can’t defend people if we are not properly armed,” said Pat Kane, Executive Director of the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA).

NYSNA members are insisting that there are not enough protection and resources at hand.

During a press briefing on Wed., March 11th, Kane reviewed results of a survey completed by NYSNA members concerning the readiness of health care facilities to deal with the coronavirus.

Kane said that 47 percent of nurses considered their facility’s plan to protect employees during coronavirus to be inadequate.

“We see it’s really a mixed bag right now as to how facilities are dealing with this. There’s inequality,” she said.

Kane explained that nearly half of nurses surveyed said their hospital did not have enough “N95” respirators, considered to be the most protective mask for handling patients with infectious diseases.

“There is no excuse for not having the right equipment,” said NYSNA President Judy Sheridan-González.

“I’ve taken care of tuberculosis patients for years and never gotten tuberculosis. Why is that? Because I had the right equipment, the right masks,” she said.

Though NYSNA did not name the hospitals involved in the survey, Kane said the union would be sharing results directly with management of those facilities.

“Hopefully, it will be a wake-up call for them,” she said. “Hopefully, they take action.”

Nurses are asking state and federal authorities to establish mandatory standards for the protections of health care workers.

They also expressed concern about New York hospitals already understaffed, and expressed concern that things could get worse if health care professionals became sick themselves.

Lisa Baum, NYSNA’s Lead Occupational Health and Safety Representative, said the general public should also be concerned with nurses not having enough protection.

“It’s not our intention to scare the public,” said Baum. “But health care workers are at a very, very high risk of exposure, and if we don’t protect them, who’s going to protect you?”

She criticized the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for lowering guidelines for health care workers, and advising that surgical masks were sufficient protection.

“The science does not support this,” she remarked.

Sheridan-González voiced support for the COVID-19 Health Care Worker Protection Act, introduced in Congress this week, which directs OSHA to issue an emergency standard that sets requirements for how workplaces must safeguard health care workers against the spread of the coronavirus.

“If the nurses and the other frontline workers get ill, there won’t be enough of us to care for you,” she insisted. “This is a national emergency, and it will take us over if we don’t control it.”

For more, please visit nysna.org.