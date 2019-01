“A total victory”

Judge rules against Census citizenship question

By Sherry Mazzocchi

In a stunning rebuke, a New York federal judge ruled against the Trump Administration’s request to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census Tuesday.

In his 277-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman echoed the plaintiff’s claims, writing that the U.S. Department of Commerce’s decision to add a citizenship question was “arbitrary and capricious.” Several cities, states and immigrants’ rights groups sued, claiming it would create a massive undercount because noncitizens would be less likely to participate out of fear that their data would be used against them.

A coalition of immigrant rights groups called the ruling “a total victory.”

Steven Choi, Executive Director of the New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC), said it was not only a huge victory for immigrants, but for all New Yorkers and Americans. “This citizenship question has consistently been cited as the number one fear factor for Latino, Asian, Arab, black, and all other immigrant communities we talk to. Today’s decision is a huge relief.”

“We are thrilled with Judge Furman’s decision striking the citizenship question from the 2020 Decennial Census,” said Julie Menin, New York City’s Census Director and Executive Assistant Corporation Counsel for Strategic Advocacy. “Today, the court sent a loud and clear message that our immigrant communities must be counted. “

Because of its large immigrant population, New York has a lot to lose when it comes to an undercount. The state is projected to lose two congressional representatives, Electoral College votes and untold billions in federal funding allocated by census data.

“The citizenship question was a direct strike at states like New York to deprive them of money and power,” said Choi.

In 2015 alone, $675 billion dollars in federal funding for 132 national programs was allocated using census data, including Head Start programs, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Medicaid, School Breakfast Programs, Unemployment Insurance, supportive housing for the elderly, and much more.

“The stakes could not be higher with the Census,” Menin said. “No matter what issue people care about, whether it’s public education, whether it’s senior centers or health care or infrastructure. All of these programs have a nexus to the Census.”

Dale Ho, Director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s (ACLU) Voting Rights Project, said “The evidence in our case was unequivocal. Adding a citizenship question to the Census and the way that the Trump Administration wanted to do it would have been devastating for the accuracy of that census count.”

The Census has not included a question regarding citizenship for the past 60 years.

The Census Bureau’s own estimate of adding the question would result in 5.8 percent of non-citizen households not responding to the Census. “That translates into about 6.5 million people,” said Ho. “That’s more people than in our 16th largest state, Tennessee.

If you put them all together in a state, that state would have eight representatives in Congress and it would have 10 votes in the Electoral College. Adding that question would have meant that all of those people would have vanished from the federal statistical system.”

In his opinion, Furman said Commerce Secretary Wilbur L. Ross obscured the reason why the question should be included and disguised their true motives to avoid accountability to the public.

Furman thoroughly rebuked the Commerce Secretary, writing, “Ross’s decision to add a citizenship question was arbitrary and capricious on its own terms: He failed to consider several important aspects of the problem, alternately ignored, cherry-picked, or badly misconstrued the evidence in the record before him; acted irrationally both in light of that evidence and his own stated decisional criteria; and failed to justify significant departures from past policies—a veritable smorgasbord of classic, clear-cut APA [Administrative Procedure Act] violations.”

Furman further said Ross “acted without observing procedures required by law, including a statute requiring that he notify Congress of the subjects planned for any census at least three years in advance.”

Furman wrote that Ross’s stated reason for adding the citizenship question to enforce the Voting Rights Act was “pretextual” or that he announced the decision in a way that concealed the real reason instead of revealing it.

Ross testified before Congress that a letter from the Justice Department was the sole reason for adding the citizenship question. However, subsequent evidence revealed that Ross discussed the issue with Stephen Bannon, who at the time was a political advisor in the White House, several months before the Justice Department’s letter was sent. It was also revealed that Ross lobbied the Justice Department to make the request.

“These are not the acts of government officials merely trying to cut through red tape,” said Ho. “Instead these are the acts and statements of officials with something to hide.”

Furman based his decision on the “Administrative Record” or the materials submitted by defendants that Ross allegedly considered in making his decision to add the question. “Looking beyond the Administrative Record merely confirms the Court’s conclusions and illustrates how egregious the APA violations were,” he wrote.

His opinion also said the plaintiffs did not prove that Ross was motivated by “invidious discrimination.” Even though Ross’s decision was pretextual, the Court could not find that it was a pretext for impermissible discrimination. Yet even if the plaintiffs had been allowed to depose Ross, it would have been difficult to prove the true nature of his intent in reinstating the question, Furman wrote.

John Friedman of the ACLU said, “The bottom line is, given the widespread APA violations as well as the scope of his injunction, we are viewing this as a total victory.

There is nothing else that we could have gotten that we that we did not otherwise win.”

Friedman also noted that a similar California trial had recently wrapped up and the plaintiffs in that case sent them a congratulatory note. “They are very excited about this win,” he said.

The Census Department must finalize the 2020 questions by June 2019. Since Furman fully expects the Trump Administration to appeal, his said his lengthy opinion was designed to create a “comprehensive record in order to facilitate higher court review and to minimize any potential need for a remand.”

Ho said he was unsure of the government’s next steps, but said filing an appeal to a 277-page opinion would be “challenging.” The Trump administration might expedite an appeal in the Second Circuit or seek to bypass the Circuit and try to get it before the Supreme Court. “They probably aren’t going to file an appeal today. They are going to take a little bit of time to digest everything, decide on a strategy and execute it,” Ho said.

Congressman Adriano Espaillat lauded the court’s opinion. “Today’s decision is a step in the right direction so that the Census remains the backbone of a fair and fully representative government by ensuring that our voices, all voices, are counted, and will continue to help determine how funding and resources are allocated to Congressional districts around the nation.”

“Let’s be clear, the Trump administration sought to drive immigrants underground with dire consequences for New York City, home to 3 million immigrants. A fair and equitable Census 2020 is something that we all have a right to demand from the federal government, and my office remains committed to organizing groups from across the city to make sure that every New Yorker gets counted,” said Menin.