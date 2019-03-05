A Supercentenarian Celebration

By Sherry Mazzocchi

A century? So ten years ago.

When Violet Cave celebrated her 110th birthday, numerous family members flocked to her side to wish the matriarch a very happy birthday on Thurs., Feb. 28th.

The supercentenarian is the oldest resident of ArchCare’s Terence Cardinal Cooke Health Care Center in East Harlem.

Cave, whose favorite foods include platters of chicken and turkey, is a regular churchgoer and attends all of the center’s film screenings.

“If anyone has a party, I go,” she said.

This past Thursday, the party was her own, and her family, together with the ArchCare team members who care for Violet, joined to mark the occasion.

ArchCare, one of the nation’s largest Catholic healthcare organizations, provides home and community-based and residential care to individuals of all faiths, including at the Terence Cardinal Cooke Center.

Cave was born in Barbados in 1909. Her family moved to the Panama Canal Zone when she was five. Her father brought ships through the Canal, said her son Norman Cave. Violet Cave worked in a U.S. commissary as a stock clerk.

Like his grandfather, Norman Cave has an affinity for ships. He was in the Merchant Marines for 32 years, and sailed around the globe three times, visiting nearly every country. His mother was also an adventurer. Violet, along with her two sisters and a cousin, traveled all over the world, including Europe, China and Japan.

“You name it, they have been there,” he said.

Norman Cave established a home base in New York in 1955. He moved into a huge apartment at 770 St. Nicholas Avenue at 147th Street. “I had a seven bedroom apartment,” he said. “You wouldn’t believe it, but I paid $59.50 a month.”

Not long after, his mother joined him in New York. Norman is Violet’s only son. She has four grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Valerie Cave-Lloyd, 46, is one of Cave’s great-granddaughters.

Violet, along with her cousin and her sisters, were a big influence in her life. “Growing up, they reminded me of the Golden Girls,” she said. “They did everything together, they traveled, and always went on cruises.”

According to Valerie, Violet was probably most like Sofia’s character. “She had that quick wit,” said Cave-Lloyd.

Some of her fondest childhood memories are Sunday dinners at her great-grandmother’s Harlem apartment. “Baked barbecue chicken, rice and beans, potato salad and fried plantains,” she said. “And her beautiful china. It was so nice. I didn’t want to go home.”

Robert Kirton, a second cousin, also attended Cave’s birthday party. “She used to take care of me when I was a baby,” he said. “I’m 85. I’m the oldest person here – after her son. He’s 87.”

Kirton’s wife Jannett is a professional baker, and has baked Cave’s birthday cakes for the past 20 years. Cave’s favorite is a yellow cake with buttercream frosting and a pineapple filling.

Jannett Kirton said she’d known Cave nearly her entire life. Kirton, originally from Panama City, first met her husband during a summer vacation in the Canal Zone. The families lived across the street from one another. “My aunt said, ‘I don’t want you talking to that young man.’ So I came to New York in 1956 and we met again. It was supposed to be,” she said. “I went to a birthday party, and there he was.”

Cave wore red to her own birthday party. She even made a hair appointment for the special day.

Shontae Usman, ArchCare Recreation Therapist, has known Cave for three years. “It’s really quite remarkable how she has been able to persevere. She has seen quite a few world events,” she said.

Cave is friendly, vivacious and has definite opinions about what she does and does not like. She enjoys singing and is a member of the choir.

“Any kind of party or event, she is there,” Usman said. “I let her know I dressed up for her today. Her comment was, ‘You like nice.’ And the next thing was, ‘How do I look?’”

Cave is the senior center’s oldest resident, but another member will be 110 years young in May.

“They both are alert and oriented,” noted Usman. “Aging doesn’t necessarily take away all of your cognition. People are still able to recall family members, names, places, and experiences. It’s a beautiful thing to be able to see some of our older generation pass some of that down to us because once they leave this earth, we don’t have that anymore.”

Norman Cave said he wasn’t exactly sure of the reasons for his mother’s long life. “I guess when you live a happy, good life, it brings longevity.”

“She just enjoys life,” added great-granddaughter Cave-Lloyd. “She doesn’t let anything bother her. That’s probably her secret. She just keeps going and smiling every day.”

