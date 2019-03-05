- English
- Español
A Supercentenarian Celebration
By Sherry Mazzocchi
A century? So ten years ago.
When Violet Cave celebrated her 110th birthday, numerous family members flocked to her side to wish the matriarch a very happy birthday on Thurs., Feb. 28th.
The supercentenarian is the oldest resident of ArchCare’s Terence Cardinal Cooke Health Care Center in East Harlem.
Cave, whose favorite foods include platters of chicken and turkey, is a regular churchgoer and attends all of the center’s film screenings.
“If anyone has a party, I go,” she said.
This past Thursday, the party was her own, and her family, together with the ArchCare team members who care for Violet, joined to mark the occasion.
ArchCare, one of the nation’s largest Catholic healthcare organizations, provides home and community-based and residential care to individuals of all faiths, including at the Terence Cardinal Cooke Center.
Cave was born in Barbados in 1909. Her family moved to the Panama Canal Zone when she was five. Her father brought ships through the Canal, said her son Norman Cave. Violet Cave worked in a U.S. commissary as a stock clerk.
Like his grandfather, Norman Cave has an affinity for ships. He was in the Merchant Marines for 32 years, and sailed around the globe three times, visiting nearly every country. His mother was also an adventurer. Violet, along with her two sisters and a cousin, traveled all over the world, including Europe, China and Japan.
“You name it, they have been there,” he said.
Norman Cave established a home base in New York in 1955. He moved into a huge apartment at 770 St. Nicholas Avenue at 147th Street. “I had a seven bedroom apartment,” he said. “You wouldn’t believe it, but I paid $59.50 a month.”
Not long after, his mother joined him in New York. Norman is Violet’s only son. She has four grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Valerie Cave-Lloyd, 46, is one of Cave’s great-granddaughters.
Violet, along with her cousin and her sisters, were a big influence in her life. “Growing up, they reminded me of the Golden Girls,” she said. “They did everything together, they traveled, and always went on cruises.”
According to Valerie, Violet was probably most like Sofia’s character. “She had that quick wit,” said Cave-Lloyd.
Some of her fondest childhood memories are Sunday dinners at her great-grandmother’s Harlem apartment. “Baked barbecue chicken, rice and beans, potato salad and fried plantains,” she said. “And her beautiful china. It was so nice. I didn’t want to go home.”
Robert Kirton, a second cousin, also attended Cave’s birthday party. “She used to take care of me when I was a baby,” he said. “I’m 85. I’m the oldest person here – after her son. He’s 87.”
Kirton’s wife Jannett is a professional baker, and has baked Cave’s birthday cakes for the past 20 years. Cave’s favorite is a yellow cake with buttercream frosting and a pineapple filling.
Jannett Kirton said she’d known Cave nearly her entire life. Kirton, originally from Panama City, first met her husband during a summer vacation in the Canal Zone. The families lived across the street from one another. “My aunt said, ‘I don’t want you talking to that young man.’ So I came to New York in 1956 and we met again. It was supposed to be,” she said. “I went to a birthday party, and there he was.”
Cave wore red to her own birthday party. She even made a hair appointment for the special day.
Shontae Usman, ArchCare Recreation Therapist, has known Cave for three years. “It’s really quite remarkable how she has been able to persevere. She has seen quite a few world events,” she said.
Cave is friendly, vivacious and has definite opinions about what she does and does not like. She enjoys singing and is a member of the choir.
“Any kind of party or event, she is there,” Usman said. “I let her know I dressed up for her today. Her comment was, ‘You like nice.’ And the next thing was, ‘How do I look?’”
Cave is the senior center’s oldest resident, but another member will be 110 years young in May.
“They both are alert and oriented,” noted Usman. “Aging doesn’t necessarily take away all of your cognition. People are still able to recall family members, names, places, and experiences. It’s a beautiful thing to be able to see some of our older generation pass some of that down to us because once they leave this earth, we don’t have that anymore.”
Norman Cave said he wasn’t exactly sure of the reasons for his mother’s long life. “I guess when you live a happy, good life, it brings longevity.”
“She just enjoys life,” added great-granddaughter Cave-Lloyd. “She doesn’t let anything bother her. That’s probably her secret. She just keeps going and smiling every day.”
The Terence Cardinal Cooke Health Care Center is located at 1249 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10029. For more information, please visit archcare.org or call 855.951.2273.
Una celebración supercentenaria
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
¿Un siglo? Entonces hace diez años.
Cuando Violet Cave celebró su cumpleaños 110, fue con numerosos familiares que acudieron a su lado para desearle a la matriarca un feliz cumpleaños el jueves 28 de febrero.
La supercentenaria es la residente de más edad del Centro de Salud Terence Cardinal Cooke de ArchCare en East Harlem.
Cave, cuyas comidas favoritas incluyen platillos de pollo y pavo, asiste regularmente a la iglesia y asiste a todas las proyecciones de películas del centro.
“Si alguien tiene una fiesta, yo voy”, dijo.
El jueves pasado, la fiesta fue suya, y su familia, junto con los miembros del equipo de ArchCare que cuidan a Violet, se unieron en el norte del condado para celebrar la ocasión.
ArchCare, una de las organizaciones de atención médica católica más grandes de la nación, brinda atención domiciliaria, comunitaria y residencial a personas de todas las religiones, incluido el Centro Terence Cardinal Cooke.
Cave nació en Barbados en 1909. Su familia se mudó a la zona del Canal de Panamá cuando ella tenía cinco años. Su padre trajo barcos a través del Canal, dijo su hijo Norman Cave. Violet Cave trabajó en una comisaría de los Estados Unidos como repositora.
Al igual que su abuelo, Norman Cave tiene una afinidad por los barcos. Estuvo en la marina mercante durante 32 años y navegó alrededor del mundo tres veces, visitando casi todos los países. Su madre también fue una aventurera. Violet, junto con sus dos hermanas y un primo, viajaron por todo el mundo, incluyendo Europa, China y Japón.
“Nombra un país, ahí estuvieron”, dijo.
Norman Cave estableció una base de operaciones en Nueva York en 1955. Se mudó a un enorme apartamento en el No. 770 de la avenida St. Nicholas y la calle 147. “Tenía un apartamento de siete habitaciones”, dijo. “No lo creerías, pero pagaba $59.50 dólares al mes”.
No mucho después, su madre se unió a él en Nueva York. Norman es el único hijo de Violet. Ella tiene cuatro nietos y 11 bisnietos.
Valerie Cave-Lloyd, de 46 años, es una de las bisnietas de Cave.
Violet, junto con su prima y sus hermanas, fueron una gran influencia en su vida. “Al crecer, me recordaban a las Golden Girls”, dijo. “Hicieron todo juntas, viajaban y siempre iban a cruceros”.
Según Valerie, Violet era probablemente el personaje más parecido a Sofía. “Ella tenía ese ingenio rápido”, dijo Cave-Lloyd.
Algunos de sus mejores recuerdos de la infancia son las cenas de los domingos en el apartamento de su bisabuela en Harlem. “Pollo asado al horno, arroz y frijoles, ensalada de papas y plátanos fritos”, dijo. “Y su hermosa porcelana. Era muy agradable. No quería irme a casa”.
Robert Kirton, un primo segundo, también asistió a la fiesta de cumpleaños de Cave. “Ella solía cuidarme cuando era un bebé”, dijo. “Tengo 85 años. Soy la persona más vieja aquí, después de su hijo, tiene 87”.
La esposa de Kirton, Jannett, es una panadera profesional y ha horneado los pasteles de cumpleaños de Cave durante los últimos 20 años. El favorito de Cave es un pastel amarillo con glaseado de crema de mantequilla y un relleno de piña.
Jannett Kirton dijo que ha conocido a Cave casi toda su vida. Kirton, originaria de la ciudad de Panamá, conoció a su esposo durante unas vacaciones de verano en la zona del Canal. Las familias vivían frente a frente. “Mi tía me dijo: no quiero que hables con ese joven. Así que vine a Nueva York en 1956 y nos encontramos de nuevo. Estábamos predestinados”, dijo. “Fui a una fiesta de cumpleaños y ahí estaba él”.
Cave se vistió de rojo a su propia fiesta de cumpleaños. Ella incluso hizo una cita en la peluquería para el día especial.
Shontae Usman, terapeuta de recreación de ArchCare, ha conocido a Cave por tres años. “Es realmente bastante notable cómo ella ha sido capaz de perseverar, ha visto bastantes eventos mundiales”, dijo.
Cave es amigable, vivaz y tiene opiniones concretas sobre lo que le gusta y lo que no le gusta. A ella le gusta cantar y es miembro del coro.
“Cualquier tipo de fiesta o evento, ella está ahí”, dijo Usman. “Le hice saber que me vestí para ella hoy. Su comentario fue: te ves bien. Y lo siguiente fue: ¿Cómo me veo?”.
Cave es la residente de más edad del centro para adultos mayores, pero otro miembro tendrá 110 años en mayo.
“Ambos están alertas y orientados”, señaló Usman. “El envejecimiento no necesariamente quita toda tu cognición. Las personas aún pueden recordar a miembros de la familia, nombres, lugares y experiencias. Es una cosa hermosa poder ver a algunos de nuestra generación anterior pasar algo de eso a nosotros porque una vez que dejan de esta tierra, ya no tenemos eso”.
Norman Cave dijo que no estaba exactamente seguro de los motivos de la larga vida de su madre. “Supongo que cuando vives una vida feliz y buena, eso trae longevidad”.
“Ella simplemente disfruta de la vida”, agregó la bisnieta Cave-Lloyd. “No deja que nada le moleste. Ese es probablemente su secreto. Ella sigue adelante, y sonriendo, todos los días”.
El Centro de Cuidado de la Salud Terence Cardinal Cooke se encuentra en el No. 1249 de la Quinta avenida, Nueva York, NY 10029. Para obtener más información, por favor visite archcare.org o llame al 855.951.2273.