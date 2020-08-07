- English
- Español
A streaming celebration
Harlem Week Festival goes virtual
By Gregg McQueen
The world’s longest week is coming to a screen near you.
The annual Harlem Week Festival won’t be stopped by the coronavirus, but it will take on a very different look this year.
Now in its 46th year, the festival will be held virtually for the first time in its history.
This year’s programming will be streamed online between August 16 and 23.
Sponsored by the Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce, the festival serves as a celebration of Harlem’s culture scene.
Held amid a global pandemic and a national push to end systemic racism, the 2020 festival will use the theme “Movement of the People” and feature community building initiatives around racial justice, education, economic empowerment and the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on communities of color.
Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce President Lloyd Williams said the events of 2020 are “unlike anything we have ever seen.”
“From COVID-19 ravaging our most vulnerable communities to the racial reckoning in America, it is important that we share the culture, history, resilience and strength of Harlem to the world,” he said.
Williams explained that people from all over the globe reached out to the Chamber of Commerce, imploring them to continue the event despite the pandemic.
“Because Harlem is known as the symbolic capital of Black America and of people of color, we were contacted by other areas of the country including East St. Louis, Chicago, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, as well as places like Jamaica and England, letting us know that it was symbolically critical that there be a Harlem Week focused on the issues disproportionately impacting communities of color nationally and internationally,” he said.
This year’s marquee events include a Harlem 5K Virtual Run and Health Walk, Youth Education Conference & Hack-A-Thon, the Hon. Percy E. Sutton Business Conference, a career fair and the Harlem Music Festival.
Regional summits will be held to examine the effects of COVID-19 and racism and economic justice. The festival will also mark the centennial celebrations of the Harlem Renaissance, the Negro Baseball League and the Women’s Suffrage Movement.
Among the luminaries slated to appear or perform this year are: John Legend, Dionne Warwick, Stevie Wonder, Doug E. Fresh, Wynton Marsalis, Bishop Hezekiah Walker, Stephanie Mills, Phylicia Rashad, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, sports great Earl ‘the Pearl’ Monroe and Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.
Another change for 2020 will be a streamlined festival schedule.
In the past, Harlem Week events were typically spread out over an entire month, earning it the nickname “the world’s longest week.”
Now, events have been condensed into an eight-day span.
“By putting it into a shorter period of time with the new virtual format, we can incorporate all of the major components of previous Harlem Weeks so that the conferences can be produced and repeated on a daily basis,” Williams said.
Despite the inability to gather in-person this year, WiIliams noted an advantage to virtual programming.
“The benefit we see is that the entire nation and world will be able to visit Harlem for Harlem Week,” he remarked.
“They can participate in the 5K, view the films featured in the festival, listen to the music of Harlem. We are going to be able to do in one day what would take one week to do.
For more information, please visit www.harlemweek.com.
Una celebración en línea
El Festival de la Semana de Harlem se vuelve virtual
Por Gregg McQueen
La semana más larga del mundo llegará a una pantalla cerca de usted.
El coronavirus no detendrá el Festival anual de la Semana de Harlem, pero este año tendrá un aspecto muy diferente.
Ahora en su 46 aniversario, el festival será celebrado virtualmente por primera vez en su historia.
La programación de este año se transmitirá en línea entre el 16 y el 23 de agosto.
Patrocinado por la Cámara de Comercio de Greater Harlem, el festival sirve como una celebración de la escena cultural de Harlem.
Celebrado en medio de una pandemia mundial y un impulso nacional para poner fin al racismo sistémico, el festival de 2020 utilizará el tema “Movimiento de las personas” y presentará iniciativas de construcción comunitaria en torno a la justicia racial, la educación, el empoderamiento económico y el impacto desproporcionado de la COVID-19 en las comunidades de color.
El presidente de la Cámara de Comercio de Harlem, Lloyd Williams, dijo que los eventos de 2020 son “diferentes a todo lo que hayamos visto”.
“Con la COVID-19 asolando a nuestras comunidades más vulnerables y el ajuste de cuentas racial en Estados Unidos, es importante que compartamos la cultura, la historia, la resistencia y la fuerza de Harlem con el mundo”, dijo.
Williams explicó que personas de todo el mundo se acercaron a la Cámara de Comercio y les imploraron continuar con el evento a pesar de la pandemia.
“Debido a que Harlem es conocida como la capital simbólica de la América negra y de las personas de color, nos contactaron de otras áreas del país, como East St. Louis, Chicago, Filadelfia, Los Ángeles, y desde lugares como Jamaica e Inglaterra, haciéndonos saber el crítico simbolismo de que hubiera una Semana de Harlem centrada en los problemas que impactan de manera desproporcionada a las comunidades de color a nivel nacional e internacional”, dijo.
Los eventos más importantes de este año incluyen una carrera virtual y caminata por la salud Harlem 5K, una conferencia de educación para jóvenes y un Hack-A-Thon, la Conferencia de negocios Hon. Percy E. Sutton, una feria de carreras y el Festival de Música de Harlem.
Se realizarán cumbres regionales para examinar los efectos de la COVID-19 y el racismo y la justicia económica. El festival también marcará las celebraciones del centenario del Renacimiento de Harlem, la Liga Negra de Béisbol y el Movimiento por el Sufragio Femenino.
Entre las luminarias programadas para aparecer o actuar este año se encuentran: John Legend, Dionne Warwick, Stevie Wonder, Doug E. Fresh, Wynton Marsalis, el obispo Hezekiah Walker, Stephanie Mills, Phylicia Rashad, Rubén Santiago-Hudson, el gran deportista Earl ‘the Pearl ‘Monroe y Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre.
Otro cambio para 2020 será un calendario de festivales simplificado.
En el pasado, los eventos de la Semana de Harlem generalmente se extendían a lo largo de un mes completo, lo que le valió el apodo de “la semana más larga del mundo”.
Ahora, los eventos se han condensado en un lapso de ocho días.
“Al ponerlo en un período más corto con el nuevo formato virtual, podemos incorporar todos los componentes principales de previas Semanas de Harlem para que las conferencias se puedan producir y repetir a diario”, dijo Williams.
A pesar de la incapacidad de reunirse en persona este año, WiIliams destacó una ventaja de la programación virtual.
“El beneficio que vemos es que toda la nación, y el mundo, podrán visitar Harlem en la Semana de Harlem”, comentó. “Pueden participar en el 5K, ver las películas presentadas en el festival, escuchar la música de Harlem.
Vamos a poder hacer en un día lo que tomaría una semana”.
Para más información, por favor visite www.harlemweek.com.