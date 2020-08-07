A streaming celebration

Harlem Week Festival goes virtual

By Gregg McQueen

The world’s longest week is coming to a screen near you.

The annual Harlem Week Festival won’t be stopped by the coronavirus, but it will take on a very different look this year.

Now in its 46th year, the festival will be held virtually for the first time in its history.

This year’s programming will be streamed online between August 16 and 23.

Sponsored by the Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce, the festival serves as a celebration of Harlem’s culture scene.

Held amid a global pandemic and a national push to end systemic racism, the 2020 festival will use the theme “Movement of the People” and feature community building initiatives around racial justice, education, economic empowerment and the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on communities of color.

Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce President Lloyd Williams said the events of 2020 are “unlike anything we have ever seen.”

“From COVID-19 ravaging our most vulnerable communities to the racial reckoning in America, it is important that we share the culture, history, resilience and strength of Harlem to the world,” he said.

Williams explained that people from all over the globe reached out to the Chamber of Commerce, imploring them to continue the event despite the pandemic.

“Because Harlem is known as the symbolic capital of Black America and of people of color, we were contacted by other areas of the country including East St. Louis, Chicago, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, as well as places like Jamaica and England, letting us know that it was symbolically critical that there be a Harlem Week focused on the issues disproportionately impacting communities of color nationally and internationally,” he said.

This year’s marquee events include a Harlem 5K Virtual Run and Health Walk, Youth Education Conference & Hack-A-Thon, the Hon. Percy E. Sutton Business Conference, a career fair and the Harlem Music Festival.

Regional summits will be held to examine the effects of COVID-19 and racism and economic justice. The festival will also mark the centennial celebrations of the Harlem Renaissance, the Negro Baseball League and the Women’s Suffrage Movement.

Among the luminaries slated to appear or perform this year are: John Legend, Dionne Warwick, Stevie Wonder, Doug E. Fresh, Wynton Marsalis, Bishop Hezekiah Walker, Stephanie Mills, Phylicia Rashad, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, sports great Earl ‘the Pearl’ Monroe and Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.

Another change for 2020 will be a streamlined festival schedule.

In the past, Harlem Week events were typically spread out over an entire month, earning it the nickname “the world’s longest week.”

Now, events have been condensed into an eight-day span.

“By putting it into a shorter period of time with the new virtual format, we can incorporate all of the major components of previous Harlem Weeks so that the conferences can be produced and repeated on a daily basis,” Williams said.

Despite the inability to gather in-person this year, WiIliams noted an advantage to virtual programming.

“The benefit we see is that the entire nation and world will be able to visit Harlem for Harlem Week,” he remarked.

“They can participate in the 5K, view the films featured in the festival, listen to the music of Harlem. We are going to be able to do in one day what would take one week to do.

For more information, please visit www.harlemweek.com.