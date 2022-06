A strategy for stability

New blueprint to address housing crisis

By Gregg McQueen

The new 97-page plan focuses on combating homelessness and home insecurity.

It’s a billion-dollar blueprint.

A new housing plan from the Adams administration includes a planned $22 billion dollar investment in affordable housing – the largest in the city’s history.

Mayor Eric Adams unveiled the new set of strategies for addressing New York City’s affordable housing crisis and achieving more housing stability at a June 14 press conference.

“Safe, stable, and affordable housing is fundamental to our prosperity,” said Mayor Eric Adams.

Titled Housing Our Neighbors: A Blueprint for Housing and Homelessness, the plan prioritizes the creation of more supportive housing, the transformation of services within public housing, and minimizing trauma for homeless families.

“Like it or not, thousands of children, 110,000 children are housing insecure…and the science states that if children are in homeless shelters, they’re less likely to graduate from high school. And if you don’t graduate, you incarcerate far too many times,” Adams said. “That’s why we’re going upstream to change the way we’re doing things. The average homeless family now stays in the shelter for a better part of two years, and Covid-19 made it worse. For too long, we have taken one step forward and we have taken two steps back, over and over again.”

The administration’s planned investment in affordable housing will amount to $22 billion, the largest in the city’s history.

The plan was crafted in collaboration with New Yorkers who have directly experienced homelessness, said Chief Housing Officer Jessica Katz, who hosted peer advocate meetings in recent months with activists such as Shams DaBaron and Rob Robinson.

“Having around 25 homeless and formerly homeless New Yorkers come to City Hall, get to speak to the mayor himself, and speak directly to city leadership,” Katz said. “[For] all our fellow New Yorkers with lived experience, this plan’s for you.”

According to the blueprint, the Adams administration intends to:

Complete the creation of 15,000 supportive homes promised by 2030, two years ahead of schedule;

Expand affordable homeownership opportunities;

Deliver resources for repairs and services at the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA);

Improve transparency regarding the city’s homeless count and provide more services to those in shelter;

Reduce trauma by eliminating unnecessary paperwork and obstacles to obtaining affordable housing.

Chief Housing Officer Jessica Katz (second from left) stands with Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) Commissioner Adolfo Carrión Jr. and other HPD members at the announcement.

The blueprint marks the first time that NYCHA has been included in a New York City housing plan, Adams explained. It comes two weeks after the state legislature enacted the NYCHA Preservation Trust, which creates a new public entity that will unlock billions of dollars in federal funding to accelerate repairs for public housing complexes, while giving tenants a say in the repair and improvement process.

Adams said his housing blueprint builds on the city’s Fiscal Year 2023 adopted budget, which includes $5 billion in new capital funding for affordable housing, bringing the administration’s planned investment in affordable housing to $22 billion, the largest in the city’s history.

A resident making the city’s median income would need to earn twice as much to afford the current median asking rent of $2,750, Adams said. In addition, half of the city’s rent-paying households spent more than 30 percent of their monthly income on rent.

“We want to look at, number one, whether we are building for people at every income level, whether we’re reducing the number of rent-burdened households, and our measurement will focus on people, not just money,” said Adams.

In the 97-page blueprint document, the Adams administration said it will explore strategies to provide temporary housing that allows displaced households to stay closer to their schools, religious institutions, healthcare facilities, and other needs.

The city will also eliminate the waiting period for shelter residents to apply for affordable housing units, and work to combat discrimination that hinders homeless families from using rental vouchers, the document said.

Though the plan says that the administration will “accelerate and increase capacity for new housing supply citywide,” it offered few details on the total amount of affordable apartments the Adams administration intends to build, aside from the 15,000 supportive units.

Adams said the new housing plan was crafted in concert with homeless advocates such as Shams DaBaron (right).

At the press conference, Adams remained vague when asked to provide an exact number, saying he wanted to place “as many people as possible” in affordable housing.

“I’m not at this magic number. I’m going to get as many people, in my four years, to get into housing as possible,” he remarked. “I’m not playing these numbers of, ‘What is this number?’ No, everyone needs to find housing. Those are my goals.”

In a statement, Coalition for the Homeless Policy Director Jacquelyn Simone said the new blueprint falls short, while chiding Adams for conducting sweeps of homeless encampments throughout the city.

The plan calls for an as-yet-unspecified number of new affordable housing units.

“Mayor Adams must dramatically expand the supply of permanent and supportive housing for homeless New Yorkers and extremely low-income households – which takes far bolder housing investments than are included in this plan,” said Simone. “We also call on the Mayor to recognize the dignity and humanity of those who will continue to feel safer sleeping on the streets until they can obtain permanent housing by ceasing the cruel and counterproductive sweeps that merely criminalize the most vulnerable among us.”

For more on the housing blueprint, visit nyc.gov.