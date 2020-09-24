A Strategic Statement

When Cielo Villa was in high school, she already knew a lot about colleges.

A savvy high school senior, she knew what admissions officers look for in an application and what scholarships were available.

But other students had no idea what to do. “When I looked around at my fellow classmates, they were just lost,” Villa said. They didn’t know what colleges to choose or how to write essays. But that wasn’t their fault.”

“It’s only because someone informed me of all the things that I needed to do. That gap really just left a huge crater in my soul,” she said.

Villa is bridging the gap with the program Road to Uni, a free source of information for college bound high school students. Road to Uni’s social media posts offer details about scholarships, internships and prep programs.

Cielo established the program in 2018 exclusively on Instagram, and has since built out the program with all-new modules on her website.

Both Spanish and Chinese language versions of Road to Uni are in the works.

“We are making sure that we provide accessibility and education equity and justice in our city,” she said. While the information is geared toward low-income students, anyone can sign up to receive information. “I’m trying to break down all the barriers of access to information.”

Born in Lima, Peru, Villa and her family moved to Ridgewood, Queens when she was seven. They had no documents and spoke no English. Her parents came to the United States because it offered the family greater opportunities for advancement, including academic progress.

Cielo must go to college, they said, and she could also find a way to pay for it.

By the time she was in high school, Villa had permanent resident status. She also researched scholarships. She enrolled in Leadership Enterprise for a Diverse America (LEDA), a program that selects low-income and high achieving students who are motivated to succeed at the most competitive schools. She learned the finer points of essay writing and how to prepare for the SATs. She took Advanced Placement classes and spent summers at Princeton and Columbia.

With the help of the Gates Millennium Scholarship, she graduated in 2012 from Wellesley College completely debt-free.

Most high school guidance counselors in New York City advise an average of 1,000 students on career and education choices. Most students are lucky to get 30 minutes of one-on-one time each semester to discuss their futures.

Villa said a lack of funding is just one part of the problem.

“Counselors want to do their job, but their job also includes dealing with family crises,” she said. “It’s almost impossible to really give students that attention. This is not just one person who didn’t do their job. This is a systematic issue that needs to be addressed.”

In response, Villa started her own online platform on social media platforms where students already spend a lot of time. “Information shouldn’t be paid for,” she said. “It should just be free and accessible to every student who wants it.”

News about her posts spread.

By Villa’s estimates, she has worked with over 700 students and has helped a dozen students earn national scholarships and other grants.

Now Villa is a finalist for the David Prize, a $200,000 no-strings-attached award presented to visionary New Yorkers who help create a better city. She also heads up a non-profit that helps students write personal statements for their college applications.

These statements are crucial, Villa said, because it allows students to speak directly to admissions officers. Honest essays reflecting the passion students feel about their interests get noticed. “The right college will recognize that passion, talent and those skills and they will want to make sure that you succeed,” she said.

Composing a personal statement requires forethought. A lot of students stumble over what to say. Some don’t want to brag, while others don’t want to be vulnerable. “Undocumented and immigrant students have trouble because they think that they don’t have anything special.” Yet everyone has a story, Villa said, and the key is stating the most important parts in a compelling way.

“I give them feedback. I have a tough love mentality. They start to realize, you know, wow, this is amazing because I do have a lot to say.”

Personal essays are even more important because now colleges are asking students how the pandemic has affected their lives.

“They want to see our resilience,” she said. “Even though students have had to deal with a lot this year, colleges are looking to see that students who are applying are going to be able to overcome obstacles in the future.”

For more, please visit roadtouni.com.