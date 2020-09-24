- English
- Español
A Strategic Statement
Program offers college entry guidance
By Sherry Mazzocchi
When Cielo Villa was in high school, she already knew a lot about colleges.
A savvy high school senior, she knew what admissions officers look for in an application and what scholarships were available.
But other students had no idea what to do. “When I looked around at my fellow classmates, they were just lost,” Villa said. They didn’t know what colleges to choose or how to write essays. But that wasn’t their fault.”
“It’s only because someone informed me of all the things that I needed to do. That gap really just left a huge crater in my soul,” she said.
Villa is bridging the gap with the program Road to Uni, a free source of information for college bound high school students. Road to Uni’s social media posts offer details about scholarships, internships and prep programs.
Cielo established the program in 2018 exclusively on Instagram, and has since built out the program with all-new modules on her website.
Both Spanish and Chinese language versions of Road to Uni are in the works.
“We are making sure that we provide accessibility and education equity and justice in our city,” she said. While the information is geared toward low-income students, anyone can sign up to receive information. “I’m trying to break down all the barriers of access to information.”
Born in Lima, Peru, Villa and her family moved to Ridgewood, Queens when she was seven. They had no documents and spoke no English. Her parents came to the United States because it offered the family greater opportunities for advancement, including academic progress.
Cielo must go to college, they said, and she could also find a way to pay for it.
By the time she was in high school, Villa had permanent resident status. She also researched scholarships. She enrolled in Leadership Enterprise for a Diverse America (LEDA), a program that selects low-income and high achieving students who are motivated to succeed at the most competitive schools. She learned the finer points of essay writing and how to prepare for the SATs. She took Advanced Placement classes and spent summers at Princeton and Columbia.
With the help of the Gates Millennium Scholarship, she graduated in 2012 from Wellesley College completely debt-free.
Most high school guidance counselors in New York City advise an average of 1,000 students on career and education choices. Most students are lucky to get 30 minutes of one-on-one time each semester to discuss their futures.
Villa said a lack of funding is just one part of the problem.
“Counselors want to do their job, but their job also includes dealing with family crises,” she said. “It’s almost impossible to really give students that attention. This is not just one person who didn’t do their job. This is a systematic issue that needs to be addressed.”
In response, Villa started her own online platform on social media platforms where students already spend a lot of time. “Information shouldn’t be paid for,” she said. “It should just be free and accessible to every student who wants it.”
News about her posts spread.
By Villa’s estimates, she has worked with over 700 students and has helped a dozen students earn national scholarships and other grants.
Now Villa is a finalist for the David Prize, a $200,000 no-strings-attached award presented to visionary New Yorkers who help create a better city. She also heads up a non-profit that helps students write personal statements for their college applications.
These statements are crucial, Villa said, because it allows students to speak directly to admissions officers. Honest essays reflecting the passion students feel about their interests get noticed. “The right college will recognize that passion, talent and those skills and they will want to make sure that you succeed,” she said.
Composing a personal statement requires forethought. A lot of students stumble over what to say. Some don’t want to brag, while others don’t want to be vulnerable. “Undocumented and immigrant students have trouble because they think that they don’t have anything special.” Yet everyone has a story, Villa said, and the key is stating the most important parts in a compelling way.
“I give them feedback. I have a tough love mentality. They start to realize, you know, wow, this is amazing because I do have a lot to say.”
Personal essays are even more important because now colleges are asking students how the pandemic has affected their lives.
“They want to see our resilience,” she said. “Even though students have had to deal with a lot this year, colleges are looking to see that students who are applying are going to be able to overcome obstacles in the future.”
For more, please visit roadtouni.com.
Ensayos Estratégicos
Programa ofrece orientación para el ingreso a la universidad
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
Cuando Cielo Villa estaba en la preparatoria, ya sabía mucho sobre universidades.
Una experta en el último año de preparatoria, sabía lo que buscaban los oficiales de admisiones en una solicitud y las becas disponibles.
Pero otros estudiantes no sabían qué hacer. “Miré a mis compañeros de clase y simplemente estaban perdidos”, dijo Villa. “No sabían qué universidades elegir ni cómo escribir ensayos. Pero eso no fue culpa suya”.
“Es solo porque alguien me informó de todas las cosas que tenía que hacer. Esa brecha realmente dejó un enorme cráter en mi alma”, dijo.
Villa está reduciendo la brecha con el programa Road to Uni, una fuente de información gratuita para estudiantes de preparatoria que van a la universidad. Las publicaciones en las redes sociales de Road to Uni ofrecen detalles sobre becas, pasantías y programas de preparación.
Cielo creó el programa en 2018 exclusivamente en Instagram, y desde entonces lo ha desarrollado con módulos completamente nuevos en su sitio web.
Se están preparando versiones en español y chino de Road to Uni.
“Nos aseguramos de brindar accesibilidad y equidad educativa y justicia en nuestra ciudad”, dijo. “Si bien la información está dirigida a estudiantes de bajos ingresos, cualquiera puede inscribirse para recibir información. Estoy tratando de derribar todas las barreras de acceso a la información”.
Nacida en Lima, Perú, Villa y su familia se mudaron a Ridgewood, Queens, cuando tenía siete años. No tenían documentos y no hablaban inglés. Sus padres vinieron a Estados Unidos porque ofrecía a la familia mayores oportunidades de progreso, también académico.
Cielo debe ir a la universidad, dijeron, y también podría encontrar la manera de pagarla.
Para cuando estaba en la preparatoria, Villa tenía el estatus de residente permanente. También investigó becas. Se inscribió en Leadership Enterprise for a Diverse America (LEDA), un programa que selecciona a estudiantes de bajos ingresos y alto rendimiento que están motivados para tener éxito en las escuelas más competitivas. Aprendió los puntos más finos de la redacción de ensayos y cómo prepararse para los SAT. Tomó clases de Colocación Avanzada y pasó los veranos en Princeton y Columbia.
Con la ayuda de la Beca Gates Millennium, se graduó en 2012 de Wellesley College completamente libre de deudas.
La mayoría de los consejeros de orientación de las preparatorias en la ciudad de Nueva York asesoran a un promedio de 1,000 estudiantes sobre opciones de carrera y educación. La mayoría de los estudiantes tienen la suerte de tener 30 minutos de tiempo uno a uno cada semestre para hablar sobre su futuro.
Villa dijo que la falta de fondos es solo una parte del problema.
“Los consejeros quieren hacer su trabajo, pero su trabajo también incluye lidiar con las crisis familiares”, dijo. “Es casi imposible realmente prestar esa atención a los estudiantes. Esta no es solo una persona que no hizo su trabajo. Este es un problema sistemático que debe abordarse”.
En respuesta, Villa comenzó su propia plataforma en línea en redes sociales donde los estudiantes ya pasan mucho tiempo. “No se debe pagar por la información”, dijo. “Debería ser gratuito y accesible para todos los estudiantes que lo deseen”.
Se difundieron noticias sobre sus publicaciones.
Según las estimaciones de Villa, ha trabajado con más de 700 estudiantes y ha ayudado a una docena de ellos a obtener becas nacionales y otras subvenciones.
Ahora Villa es una de los finalistas para el Premio David, un premio de $200,000 dólares sin compromisos que se entrega neoyorquinos visionarios que ayudan a crear una mejor ciudad. También dirige una organización sin fines de lucro que ayuda a los estudiantes a escribir presentaciones personales para sus solicitudes universitarias.
Estas presentaciones son cruciales, dijo Villa, porque les permite a los estudiantes hablar directamente con los oficiales de admisiones. Se destacan los ensayos honestos que reflejan la pasión que sienten los estudiantes por sus intereses. “La universidad adecuada reconocerá esa pasión, talento y esas habilidades y querrán asegurarse de que tengas éxito”, dijo.
Redactar una presentación personal requiere reflexión. Muchos estudiantes no saben qué decir. Algunos no quieren presumir, mientras que otros no quieren ser vulnerables. “Los estudiantes indocumentados e inmigrantes tienen problemas porque piensan que no tienen nada especial”. Sin embargo, todos tienen una historia, dijo Villa, y la clave es decir las partes más importantes de manera convincente.
“Les doy retroalimentación. Tengo una mentalidad amorosa dura. Empiezan a darse cuenta de que esto es increíble porque tengo mucho que decir”.
Los ensayos personales son aún más importantes porque ahora las universidades les preguntan a los estudiantes cómo la pandemia ha afectado sus vidas.
“Quieren ver nuestra capacidad de recuperación”, dijo. “A pesar de que los estudiantes han tenido que lidiar con muchas cosas este año, las universidades están buscando ver que los estudiantes que soliciten cupo podrán superar obstáculos en el futuro”.
Para obtener más información, visite roadtouni.com.