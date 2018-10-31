City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez delivered his eighth State of the District Address on Sun., October 28th at the George Washington Educational Campus. Leading with a moment of silence for the victims of the synagogue hate attack in Pittsburgh, he called for more unity and tolerance. Regarding the Inwood rezoning plan approved by the City Council in August, Rodríguez acknowledged the process had been arduous but necessary “in order to bring resources and financial investments from the city.” According to Rodríguez, the city will provide more than $500 million in investments related to the rezoning, including more than 5,000 new units of affordable housing and protections for small businesses. In addition, the district will host the first Immigrant and Research Center and Performing Arts space in the country, the creation of a computer and technology hub at the tip of the island, and improvements to the waterfront and green and recreational areas, among other major projects. The Chair of the Council’s Committee on Transportation, Rodríguez highlighted efforts to improve the city’s transportation system, including making the city safer and more efficient to cyclists and pedestrians. Citing some of the initiatives, he highlighted the Fair Fares program, which will provide discounted fare for low income New Yorkers; Car Free Day, which has been now adopted by New York City and will be celebrated every year; and the school zones’ Speed Cameras bill, which will extend the program after failure to pass in the New York State Senate. He also referenced his second Annual Subway Tour, during which he and staff rode the subway system for two straight days to talk to riders and survey their experience with the MTA. He also spoke at length about the Small Business Jobs Survival Act, a bill Rodríguez is sponsoring along with 25 other Councilmembers. Citing small businesses as a job creator in the city, he stressed the importance of stemming the tide of closing and vacant storefronts by creating the conditions that would allow small businesses needed resources when negotiating lease and lease renewal signings. The day featured a series of panel discussions, led by local community-based organizations and other stakeholders, on key issues affecting the district including education, health, immigration, El concejal Ydanis Rodríguez pronunció su octavo discurso sobre el estado del distrito el domingo 28 de octubre en el campus educativo George Washington. Liderando con un momento de silencio por las víctimas del ataque de odio a la sinagoga en Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, pidió más unidad y tolerancia. Con respecto al plan de rezonificación de Inwood aprobado por el Concejo Municipal en agosto, Rodríguez reconoció que el proceso había sido arduo pero necesario “para traer recursos e inversiones financieras de la ciudad”. Según Rodríguez, la ciudad proporcionará más de $500 millones de dólares en inversiones relacionadas con la rezonificación, incluidas más de 5,000 unidades nuevas de vivienda asequible y protecciones para los pequeños negocios. Además, el distrito albergará el primer Centro de Investigación e Inmigrantes y espacio de Artes Escénicas en el país, la creación de un centro informático y tecnológico en la punta de la isla, y mejoras en la línea de costa y áreas verdes y recreativas, entre otros proyectos importantes. El presidente de la Comisión de Transporte del Consejo, Rodríguez, destacó los esfuerzos para mejorar el sistema de transporte de la ciudad, lo que incluye hacer que la ciudad sea más segura y eficiente para los ciclistas y peatones. Citando algunas de las iniciativas, destacó el programa Fair Fares, que proporcionará tarifas con descuento para los neoyorquinos de bajos ingresos; El día sin automóvil, que ahora ha sido adoptado por la ciudad de Nueva York y se celebrará todos los años; y el proyecto de ley de radares en las zonas escolares, el cual ampliará el programa después de no aprobarse en el Senado del estado de Nueva York. También hizo referencia a su segundo Tour anual de metro, durante el cual él y el personal viajaron en el sistema de metro durante dos días seguidos para hablar con los pasajeros y evaluar su experiencia con la MTA. También habló largamente sobre la Ley de Supervivencia de los Trabajos de Pequeños Negocios, un proyecto de ley que Rodríguez patrocina junto con otros 25 concejales. Al citar a los pequeños negocios como creadores de empleos en la ciudad, enfatizó la importancia de frenar la marea de los cierres y las tiendas vacías al crear las condiciones que permitirían a los pequeños negocios los recursos necesarios para negociar contratos de renovación de contratos de arrendamiento y renovación. El día incluyó una serie de mesas redondas, dirigidas por organizaciones comunitarias locales y otras partes interesadas, sobre temas clave que afectan al distrito, incluyendo educación, salud, inmigración, vivienda, arte y desarrollo económico. Entre los grupos participantes estuvieron la Coalición de Inmigración del Norte de Manhattan (NMIC), CUNY en the Heights, la Cámara de Comercio de Mujeres, el Hospital NewYork-Presbyterian y el Proyecto de Teatro del Pueblo
A State Affair
housing, arts and economic development. Among the groups participating were Northern Manhattan Immigration Coalition (NMIC), CUNY in the Heights, Women’s Chamber of Commerce, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital and People’s Theater Project (PTP).
Un asunto de estado
