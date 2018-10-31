A State Affair

City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez delivered his eighth State of the District Address on Sun., October 28th at the George Washington Educational Campus.

Leading with a moment of silence for the victims of the synagogue hate attack in Pittsburgh, he called for more unity and tolerance.

Regarding the Inwood rezoning plan approved by the City Council in August, Rodríguez acknowledged the process had been arduous but necessary “in order to bring resources and financial investments from the city.”

According to Rodríguez, the city will provide more than $500 million in investments related to the rezoning, including more than 5,000 new units of affordable housing and protections for small businesses. In addition, the district will host the first Immigrant and Research Center and Performing Arts space in the country, the creation of a computer and technology hub at the tip of the island, and improvements to the waterfront and green and recreational areas, among other major projects.

The Chair of the Council’s Committee on Transportation, Rodríguez highlighted efforts to improve the city’s transportation system, including making the city safer and more efficient to cyclists and pedestrians. Citing some of the initiatives, he highlighted the Fair Fares program, which will provide discounted fare for low income New Yorkers; Car Free Day, which has been now adopted by New York City and will be celebrated every year; and the school zones’ Speed Cameras bill, which will extend the program after failure to pass in the New York State Senate. He also referenced his second Annual Subway Tour, during which he and staff rode the subway system for two straight days to talk to riders and survey their experience with the MTA.

He also spoke at length about the Small Business Jobs Survival Act, a bill Rodríguez is sponsoring along with 25 other Councilmembers. Citing small businesses as a job creator in the city, he stressed the importance of stemming the tide of closing and vacant storefronts by creating the conditions that would allow small businesses needed resources when negotiating lease and lease renewal signings.

The day featured a series of panel discussions, led by local community-based organizations and other stakeholders, on key issues affecting the district including education, health, immigration,

housing, arts and economic development. Among the groups participating were Northern Manhattan Immigration Coalition (NMIC), CUNY in the Heights, Women’s Chamber of Commerce, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital and People’s Theater Project (PTP).