A Sound Decision

By Gregg McQueen

Donna Erickson held back tears as she listened to her son’s heart beat through a stethoscope.

Her son, John Edwin Erickson, has been deceased for the past three years.

“This is like a miracle,” Donna said.

He died in 2016 after being struck by a car at age 34, and his heart had been transplanted into Robert Pascarelli through an organ donation.

“My son was my life, and for this to happen, to hear my son’s heartbeat, it’s just a miracle.”

Both families met for the first time in late April, brought together by LiveOnNY, a nonprofit organization that connects organ donors with recipients.

Pascarelli, a retired hospital worker and part-time police officer from Connecticut, had endured a litany of heart problems, suffering a heart attack at age 37 and undergoing two bypasses. He was 63 years old at the time of the transplant and spent seven months in the hospital awaiting a healthy organ.

Though his heart function was only 10 percent at the time of his transplant, he said he now feels “wonderful.”

A visibly moved Pascarelli said he was grateful to meet John’s mother and his widow, Megan.

“This was the best day of my life, other than the day I got a transplant,” he remarked. “This woman lost a son, the other lost a husband, but I gained a family.”

John Erickson signed up as an organ donor two years before his death, recalled his wife.

“We went to the DMV to change the license, and I noticed he wasn’t a donor and I was. I got him to do it,” said Megan.

John’s death marked a period of intense tragedy for Megan, as her father, younger brother and husband all died within a three-month span. She said she found solace knowing her husband’s organs helped others.

“You tell yourself, if there’s nothing we could do for [John], imagine that other person getting that phone call saying that they can live,” she said.

Pascarelli noted a strange coincidence between himself and his donor.

“It’s ironic because he was hit by a car. In 1999, I was hit by a car and almost died,” said Pascarelli, now 63. “There’s something there. It had to be.”

Heidi Evans, Executive Director of LiveOnNY, said there are currently 10,000 people in New York awaiting an organ donation.

“People can donate at any age. Older people can donate. There are a lot of misconceptions where people think they’re not healthy enough to be a donor,” she said. “You have the ability to give the ultimate gift of life.”

Evans said that the average donor can provide organs to eight people in need.

“John saved the life of four people,” she remarked.

Currently, New Yorkers are asked if they wish to register as an organ donor when they obtain a driver’s permit or license, IDNYC card, non-driver ID, or register to vote.

According to LiveOnNY, 520 people in Northern Manhattan are currently on the waiting list for organs. Over 33 percent of Northern Manhattan residents are registered organ donors.

Evans stressed the need for more donors, and said events like the one showcasing Pascarelli served as a way to highlight the life-saving effects of organ donation.

“We need to do more. We’ve got almost 10,000 lives to save,” she said, noting that New York State ranks last in the nation in percentage of residents registered as donors.

Pascarelli was moved to sign himself up. “I’m going to become a donor today,” he stated.

To learn more, go to please visit www.liveonny.org.