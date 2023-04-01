A room of her own
Una habitación propia
In light of Edmunda “Mundi” Claudio
A la luz de Edmunda “Mundi” Claudio
In light of Edmunda “Mundi” Claudio
By Alice Moreno and Debralee Santos
After the previews for the musical In the Heights, Lin-Manuel Miranda faced off against one particularly formidable critic. She was scowling. “¡Me diste todo ese dinero y me mataste!” [“You gave me all that money, and you kill me!”].
She might have been proud, but Mundi also had notes. Why reward the character she’d inspired with a lottery jackpot – only to dispatch her right after she scores big?
Miranda recalled the anecdote as he celebrated the legacy and life of Edmunda “Mundi” Claudio – who spent 65 years caring for and living with the Miranda family and who served as the inspiration for Doña Claudia, “Abuela,” in the musical and the film.
Friends and family gathered on March 26 to unveil the new sunroom at the MJHS Isabella Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing Care, where Mundi had lived out the last decade of her life.
The Miranda Family funded the construction of the sunroom, which has been officially named for the inimitable real-life character.
The site was a deliberate choice, explained Luis Miranda.
“Mundi was a Puerto Rican girl. She was born in a tropical country and loved the weather and loved the sun,” said Luis, who knew Mundi since he was four. “So, it felt, to us, that a sunroom was like who she was, because she was a Caribbean girl. To be in a place that will capture light all the time felt appropriate.”
With a pair of over-sized scissors and a swirl of red ribbon, family members and Isabella administrators, including Chief Operating Officer Loyola Princivil-Barnett, ushered guests into the 200-square-foot nook outfitted with green vines and plants, brown wicker chairs, and a bright red striped sunshade. The floor-to-ceiling windows offer expansive views from the third floor, and the room is sheathed in direct light.
Residents and guests are welcome to use the room to rest, visit, and read. A collection of books in Spanish is available for perusal, and fresh flowers will be delivered every week. All activity will take under the watchful gaze of one who never let anything get past her, as Mundi herself appears in a framed image perched on the counter. In the photo, she wears a white “Orgullo Puertorriqueño” sash, courtesy of the National Puerto Rican Day Parade.
For 65 years, Mundi had been both a member of the extended Miranda family and one of its stewards. She helped raise the children, including Luis as a youngster in Vega Alta, Puerto Rico. When Lin-Manuel was born, Mundi, who had wanted to leave the island, moved in to help Dr. Luz Towns-Miranda and Luis care for the growing family in Inwood.
For decades, she served as caretaker, nanny and muse, caring for Lin-Manuel and his older sister Luz Miranda-Crespo as well as Miguel Towns, their adopted sibling. Shepherding them through the thickets of childhood and adolescence, she came to spend more time with the family than their biological grandparents.
Mundi and her young charge Lin-Manuel had what he considered their “weekly ritual,” wherein a visit to the Dyckman Street bodega always meant a quick visit to the slot machines hidden in the back. It led him to wonder, “What if?”
Such idiosyncrasies sparked some of the foundations of “Abuela Claudia,” including her fondness for playing las bolitas and the lottery.
“Bringing up that question is a central theme in the show,” said Lin-Manuel. “What is home when you’ve come from somewhere else to make a life here? She made a life with us in New York. Does winning the Lotto mean she goes back home to Puerto Rico, or in the case of our fictional character [Abuela Claudia], Cuba? Or does it mean staying here in the life she’s made?”
Mundi was known to lavish her affection on the boys in the family, who were doted on as “princes,” while being decidedly more sparing in her ministrations when it came to the girls.
A stern Mundi kept close tabs on Luz and was quick to frown at any boys that wandered near.
“She was always there,” laughed Luz ruefully. “You could always count on her to be there. I think she softened up a little towards me towards the end.”
In 2000, Mundi fell and broke her hip while visiting family in Puerto Rico for Thanksgiving. Upon her return, she was largely wheelchair-bound. By 2007, her health complications required greater care and she made the transition to Isabella, where she was close enough for frequent visits.
Miguel Towns is the youngest of the children. He has only a few memories of Mundi, as she had moved into Isabella when he was seven.
But there are vivid moments.
“Throughout my life, I’ve had a lot of trouble falling and staying asleep. There will be some days where I’d wake up at around 5:00 a.m.,” said Towns. “I would sit with her and have coffee. She would make me a separate cup. We would sit together at the table in the kitchen and we would eat the little saltine crackers that come in the green can.”
Mundi’s urn is kept by Towns, who now serves as a kind of guardian to the one who kept watch.
Mundi passed away at 92 on Christmas Day in 2017. About an hour before she died, Luis called to tell her he would be over to Isabella soon with food he’d prepared, a proper Puerto Rican meal for Christmas. But she had decided it was time. As Luis tells it: “She did not want to be old.”
Another memory endures.
When Lin-Manuel was four years old, his father asked him what he would change about Mundi. He needed only a few seconds. “Nothing, she’s perfect.”
Una habitación propia
A la luz de Edmunda “Mundi” Claudio
Por Alice Moreno y Debralee Santos
Después de los avances del musical In the Heights, Lin-Manuel Miranda se enfrentó a una crítica particularmente formidable. Ella fruncía. “¡Me diste todo ese dinero y me mataste!”.
Podría haber estado orgullosa, pero Mundi también tenía notas. ¿Por qué recompensar al personaje que ella inspiró con un premio mayor de lotería, solo para despacharla justo después de que obtiene su gran ganancia?
Miranda recordó la anécdota mientras celebraba el legado y la vida de Edmunda “Mundi” Claudio, quien pasó 65 años cuidando y viviendo con la familia Miranda y quien sirvió de inspiración para Doña Claudia, “Abuela”, en el musical y la película.
Amigos y familiares se reunieron el 26 de marzo para presentar la nueva terraza acristalada en el Centro de Rehabilitación y Atención de Enfermería MJHS Isabella, donde Mundi vivió la última década de su vida.
La familia Miranda financió la construcción de la terraza acristalada, que recibió el nombre oficial del inimitable personaje de la vida real.
El sitio fue una elección deliberada, explicó Luis Miranda.
“Mundi era una niña puertorriqueña. Ella nació en un país tropical y amaba el clima y el sol”, dijo Luis, quien conoció a Mundi desde que tenía cuatro años. “Entonces, para nosotros, una terraza acristalada era como ella, porque era una niña caribeña. Estar en un lugar que capturara la luz todo el tiempo se sintió apropiado”.
Con un par de tijeras grandes y un remolino de cinta roja, los miembros de la familia y los administradores de Isabella, incluida la directora de operaciones Loyola Princivil-Barnett, llevaron a los invitados al rincón de 200 pies cuadrados equipado con enredaderas y plantas verdes, sillas de mimbre marrón, y un parasol de rayas rojas brillantes. Las ventanas del piso al techo ofrecen amplias vistas a la calle desde el tercer piso, y la habitación está cubierta de luz directa.
Los residentes e invitados pueden usar la sala para descansar, visitar y leer. Una colección de libros en español está disponible para su lectura y se entregarán flores frescas cada semana. Toda la actividad se llevará a cabo bajo la atenta mirada de alguien que nunca deja pasar nada, ya que la propia Mundi aparece en una imagen enmarcada sobre el mostrador. En la foto, ella usa una faja blanca “Orgullo Puertorriqueño”, cortesía del Desfile del Día Nacional de Puerto Rico.
Durante 65 años, Mundi fue miembro de la extensa familia Miranda y una de sus administradoras. Ayudó a criar a los niños, incluido Luis cuando era joven en Vega Alta, Puerto Rico. Cuando nació Lin-Manuel, Mundi, que quería irse de la isla, se mudó para ayudar a la Dra. Luz Towns-Miranda y Luis a cuidar de la creciente familia en Inwood.
Durante décadas, se desempeñó como cuidadora, niñera y musa, cuidando a Lin-Manuel y su hermana mayor, Luz Miranda-Crespo, así como a Miguel Towns, su hermano adoptivo. Pastoreándolos a través de la espesura de la niñez y la adolescencia, llegó a pasar más tiempo con la familia que sus abuelos biológicos.
Mundi y su joven protegido Lin-Manuel tenían lo que él consideraba su “ritual semanal”, en el que una visita a la bodega de la calle Dyckman siempre significaba una visita rápida a las máquinas tragamonedas escondidas en la parte de atrás. Lo llevó a preguntarse: “¿Qué pasaría si…?”.
Tales idiosincrasias despertaron algunos de los cimientos de “Abuela Claudia”, incluida su afición por jugar las bolitas y la lotería.
“Hacer esa pregunta es un tema central en el espectáculo”, dijo Lin-Manuel. “¿Qué es ‘el hogar’ cuando has venido de otro lugar para hacer una vida aquí? Hizo una vida con nosotros en Nueva York. ¿Ganar la lotería significa que regresa a Puerto Rico o, en el caso de nuestro personaje ficticio (Abuela Claudia), a Cuba? ¿O significa quedarse aquí en la vida que ha hecho?”
Se sabía que Mundi prodigaba su afecto a los niños de la familia, a quienes adoraba como “príncipes”, mientras que era decididamente más sobria en sus cuidados cuando se trataba de las niñas.
Una Mundi severa vigilaba de cerca a Luz y se apresuraba a fruncir el ceño a los varones que se acercaban.
“Ella siempre estuvo ahí”, rio Luz. “Siempre se podía contar con ella para estar ahí. Creo que se suavizó un poco hacia mí hacia el final”.
En 2000, Mundi se cayó y se rompió la cadera mientras visitaba a su familia en Puerto Rico para el Día de Acción de Gracias. A su regreso, estaba en gran parte en silla de ruedas. Para 2007, sus complicaciones de salud requerían mayor atención e hizo la transición a Isabella, donde estaba lo suficientemente cerca para visitas frecuentes.
Miguel Towns es el menor de los niños. Solo tiene algunos recuerdos de Mundi, ya que ella se había mudado a Isabella cuando él tenía siete años.
Pero hay momentos vívidos.
“A lo largo de mi vida, he tenido muchos problemas para conciliar el sueño y permanecer dormido. Algunos días me despertaba alrededor de las 5:00 a.m.”, dijo Towns. “Me sentaba con ella y tomaba un café. Ella me hacía una taza aparte. Nos sentábamos en la mesa de la cocina y comíamos las galletitas saladas que vienen en la lata verde”.
La urna de Mundi la guarda Towns, que ahora sirve como una especie de guardián para quien lo vigilaba a él.
Mundi falleció a los 92 años el día de Navidad de 2017. Aproximadamente una hora antes de que ella muriera, Luis la llamó para decirle que pronto iría a verla a Isabella con la comida que había preparado, una cena típica para la Navidad. Pero ella había decidido que era el momento. Como cuenta Luis: “Ella no quería envejecer”.
Perdura otro recuerdo.
Cuando Lin-Manuel tenía cuatro años, su padre le preguntó qué cambiaría de Mundi. Necesitó sólo unos segundos. “Nada, ella es perfecta.”