A room of her own

In light of Edmunda “Mundi” Claudio

By Alice Moreno and Debralee Santos

After the previews for the musical In the Heights, Lin-Manuel Miranda faced off against one particularly formidable critic. She was scowling. “¡Me diste todo ese dinero y me mataste!” [“You gave me all that money, and you kill me!”].

She might have been proud, but Mundi also had notes. Why reward the character she’d inspired with a lottery jackpot – only to dispatch her right after she scores big?

Miranda recalled the anecdote as he celebrated the legacy and life of Edmunda “Mundi” Claudio – who spent 65 years caring for and living with the Miranda family and who served as the inspiration for Doña Claudia, “Abuela,” in the musical and the film.

Friends and family gathered on March 26 to unveil the new sunroom at the MJHS Isabella Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing Care, where Mundi had lived out the last decade of her life.

The Miranda Family funded the construction of the sunroom, which has been officially named for the inimitable real-life character.

The site was a deliberate choice, explained Luis Miranda.

“Mundi was a Puerto Rican girl. She was born in a tropical country and loved the weather and loved the sun,” said Luis, who knew Mundi since he was four. “So, it felt, to us, that a sunroom was like who she was, because she was a Caribbean girl. To be in a place that will capture light all the time felt appropriate.”

With a pair of over-sized scissors and a swirl of red ribbon, family members and Isabella administrators, including Chief Operating Officer Loyola Princivil-Barnett, ushered guests into the 200-square-foot nook outfitted with green vines and plants, brown wicker chairs, and a bright red striped sunshade. The floor-to-ceiling windows offer expansive views from the third floor, and the room is sheathed in direct light.

Residents and guests are welcome to use the room to rest, visit, and read. A collection of books in Spanish is available for perusal, and fresh flowers will be delivered every week. All activity will take under the watchful gaze of one who never let anything get past her, as Mundi herself appears in a framed image perched on the counter. In the photo, she wears a white “Orgullo Puertorriqueño” sash, courtesy of the National Puerto Rican Day Parade.

For 65 years, Mundi had been both a member of the extended Miranda family and one of its stewards. She helped raise the children, including Luis as a youngster in Vega Alta, Puerto Rico. When Lin-Manuel was born, Mundi, who had wanted to leave the island, moved in to help Dr. Luz Towns-Miranda and Luis care for the growing family in Inwood.

For decades, she served as caretaker, nanny and muse, caring for Lin-Manuel and his older sister Luz Miranda-Crespo as well as Miguel Towns, their adopted sibling. Shepherding them through the thickets of childhood and adolescence, she came to spend more time with the family than their biological grandparents.

Mundi and her young charge Lin-Manuel had what he considered their “weekly ritual,” wherein a visit to the Dyckman Street bodega always meant a quick visit to the slot machines hidden in the back. It led him to wonder, “What if?”

Such idiosyncrasies sparked some of the foundations of “Abuela Claudia,” including her fondness for playing las bolitas and the lottery.

“Bringing up that question is a central theme in the show,” said Lin-Manuel. “What is home when you’ve come from somewhere else to make a life here? She made a life with us in New York. Does winning the Lotto mean she goes back home to Puerto Rico, or in the case of our fictional character [Abuela Claudia], Cuba? Or does it mean staying here in the life she’s made?”

Mundi was known to lavish her affection on the boys in the family, who were doted on as “princes,” while being decidedly more sparing in her ministrations when it came to the girls.

A stern Mundi kept close tabs on Luz and was quick to frown at any boys that wandered near.

“She was always there,” laughed Luz ruefully. “You could always count on her to be there. I think she softened up a little towards me towards the end.”

In 2000, Mundi fell and broke her hip while visiting family in Puerto Rico for Thanksgiving. Upon her return, she was largely wheelchair-bound. By 2007, her health complications required greater care and she made the transition to Isabella, where she was close enough for frequent visits.

Miguel Towns is the youngest of the children. He has only a few memories of Mundi, as she had moved into Isabella when he was seven.

But there are vivid moments.

“Throughout my life, I’ve had a lot of trouble falling and staying asleep. There will be some days where I’d wake up at around 5:00 a.m.,” said Towns. “I would sit with her and have coffee. She would make me a separate cup. We would sit together at the table in the kitchen and we would eat the little saltine crackers that come in the green can.”

Mundi’s urn is kept by Towns, who now serves as a kind of guardian to the one who kept watch.

Mundi passed away at 92 on Christmas Day in 2017. About an hour before she died, Luis called to tell her he would be over to Isabella soon with food he’d prepared, a proper Puerto Rican meal for Christmas. But she had decided it was time. As Luis tells it: “She did not want to be old.”

Another memory endures.

When Lin-Manuel was four years old, his father asked him what he would change about Mundi. He needed only a few seconds. “Nothing, she’s perfect.”