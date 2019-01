A reprieve for GDS

Facing imminent eviction, Growth and Development Services (GDS) received a last minute reprieve after a show of community support.

As announced late Wednesday, the small nonprofit has received a stay of eviction, and can remain at its Armory location until the end of March.

The embattled organization provides counseling, college prep classes and a summer employment program for local youth. In December, GDS received an eviction notice from the Department of Homeless Services (DHS), which licenses available space in the Armory Building, located at 216 Fort Washington Avenue. The notice stated that the organization had to vacate by January 31.

But news of the stay came on January 23, the day after an emotional plea by Dr. Gary Altheim at a Community Board 12 (CB12) meeting on Tuesday evening. Altheim, founder and director of the program, said GDS has been at the Armory location for 16 of its 22 years. He claimed that the Armory Foundation has been trying to evict him since May of 2013. “They are trying to evict the one program that is helping the community,” he said. “These kids are great kids, they’re strong kids, they’re resilient kids. And we need to support them.”

In response, CB12 passed a resolution later that evening in support of a stay of eviction in order to prevent the abrupt end of youth programming. In addition, four elected officials – Congressman Adriano Espaillat, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, State Senator Robert Jackson and Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa – issued a joint letter to DHS requesting a stay.

DHS spokesperson Arianna Fishman said, “To ensure GDS is provided with sufficient time to phase out its programs, we’ve extended their stay in the building through the end of March 2019.”

DHS has claimed that the organization was not using its 1,200-square-foot space to its maximum potential and only served a handful of youth. It compared GDS to another organization that licenses space in the building, SUNY Attain, which serves roughly 600 to 800 people per month. It was not immediately apparent how many attendees are from Washington Heights or Inwood.

Altheim said GDS serves about 15 people in its summer employment program and a varying number of other young people throughout the year.

