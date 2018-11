A Remembrance: José Peralta

José Rafael Peralta was born at NewYork-Presbyterian on November 10, 1971 and spent his early childhood in Washington Heights.

His father was an immigrant from the Dominican Republic who was employed as a bank teller, while his mother worked as a seamstress.

At the age of 8, Peralta’s family moved to Queens, the borough in which he’d later make his name – and make history – for himself as a state legislator.

“He had roots in Washington Heights,” said Congressman Adriano Espaillat, who met Peralta as a college student enrolled in Queens College who volunteered on his 1996 State Assembly campaign.

Peralta passed away unexpectedly this week at the age of 47.

Governor Andrew Cuomo directed flags on state government office buildings fly at half-staff in Peralta’s honor. He tweeted, “Senator Peralta was a dedicated public servant, a relentless advocate for Queens and a pioneer as the first Dominican-American elected to the New York State Senate. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

“He was a grassroots, working-class champion,” noted Espaillat.