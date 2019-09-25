- English
- Español
A Reinvented Renaissance
Uptown arts hub initiates $9.5 million renovation
By Gregg McQueen
From cub to cunning.
Devin Graves has been taking theater classes for seven years.
After seeing The Lion King on Broadway at age four, the Harlem resident was bitten by the theater bug.
“I took interest in the costumes and singing and dancing,” he recalled. “I thought it would be amazing to be on stage entertaining people.”
His mother, Shameika Freeman, enrolled him at Harlem School of the Arts (HSA). “It’s definitely been a second home for us,” she said.
“In addition to theater, I think it’s helped me as a person to learn how to speak to people, how to act around people,” said Graves now 13. “They treat you like family and it’s easier to learn that way.”
And it’s proven a successful investment.
In 2017, he landed the role of Simba in a touring production of The Lion King.
“Being able to perform in front of people and playing around the country, it was very exciting,” he said.
And Graves, who continues to audition for other shows in the city, has his sights set on a new role.
Inspired by Leslie Odom Jr., who originated the role of Aaron Burr in the Broadway production of Hamilton, he said he too hopes to become part of that groundbreaking ensemble.
“It’s my dream to play Burr one day,” said Graves.
HSA has long been in the business of dreams.
Founded in 1964 by concert soprano Dorothy Maynor, HSA was intended to give local children access to cultural programs at a time when few options existed in Harlem, which was beset with municipal neglect and high poverty.
And over a half-century later, the institution is now fulfilling a long-held vision of its own.
It has launched a massive renovation – The Renaissance Project – that will completely transform the look of the school.
The $9.5 million project, fully funded by the Herb Alpert Foundation, will replace the building’s fortress-like brick exterior with a glass facade that will allow passersby to look into the building, through to a courtyard garden.
After a ceremonial groundbreaking held on September 20, HSA President Eric Pryor said many community members are unaware of what happens inside the building at 645 St. Nicholas Avenue due to its plain exterior.
“What it will bring to the school, essentially, is visibility,” said Pryor, who suggested the glass exterior with floor-to-ceiling windows will allow outsiders to get a glimpse of the school’s operations.
“This school was really a safe haven in the 70’s. It was a very different time in New York City and in Harlem, so it really was about creating an oasis on the inside of this building,” he explained. “Today, we don’t need as much a safe haven, as much as we need to let people know in this community what we offer and how they can take advantage.”
Since 2010, Alpert and his wife Lani Hall have donated $17 million to HSA.
“Lani and I have seen the product of these students’ hard work, passion, and commitment to the arts, and observed the way it moves out into the community,” Alpert said in a statement. “A beautifully designed building, bursting with imaginative, happy children, can only be a win-win attraction and a reflection of this vibrant community.”
In addition to transforming HSA’s exterior, the renovations will bring a new roof and windows and remake the outdoor courtyard atrium. The courtyard, which features a waterfall, has long been a focal point of the school and will now be enhanced as a performance space.
The refurbishment will be completed around July of 2020.
“When people have a view into what we do, it becomes more welcoming. It’s like us saying ‘Come on in, [and] be a part,’” Pryor said.
The school serves about 800 students at its headquarters with afterschool and weekend programs, offering instruction in music, theater, visual arts, and dance.
Aubrey Lynch, HSA’s Dance Director, said the school gives underserved youth the opportunity to see a future for themselves working in the arts.
“It’s about giving professional experience so they know that a career is tangible,” he said.
“We have about 80 kids each year who have the opportunity to go professional or make the arts a career, but what we really care about is teaching kids how to be good human beings and good citizens,” said Jacqueline Nickelberry, a board member of HSA and chair of the school’s development committee. “I believe the arts makes us kinder, more empathetic, and more focused, and that’s something we can certainly use more of in this world.”
Freeman agreed that the guidance provided at HSA is transformative – and she cited Lynch’s work specifically.
“Aubrey has taken him under his wing, coached him how to be young Simba,” she added. “He helped Devin to see the importance of being himself, but to know that it’s also a job and you need to work hard.”
Serving students from Pre-K to age 18, HSA features three dance studios, a media lab, a visual arts studio, music rehearsal rooms, and a theater.
The cast of Broadway’s recent Hello Dolly revival — including Bette Midler and David Hyde Pierce — used the school for rehearsals before the show opened.
Though HSA has existed for more than half a century, staff members said they are often surprised by how many New Yorkers have never heard of it.
“It’s like the biggest secret that shouldn’t be a secret,” said Lynch. “We’re routinely placing kids in Broadway and TV shows.”
Pryor remarked that the school’s name sometimes creates confusion.
“People think it sounds like a charter school. They don’t have a sense for what we do, which is another reason we want people to be able to see in here, Pryor said. He stressed that HSA would always keep its name out of respect to Maynor’s legacy.
“This is only possible because of Dorothy Maynor’s vision and her ability to raise the funds to build this building,” Pryor said. “We stand on her shoulders.”
Lynch called The Renaissance Project “a game-changer” for the school. “As a brick building, we blend into the background. People don’t know what goes on here.”
Pryor echoed the hope that the glass facade would hopefully make HSA more well-known.
“We want to look like what we are, which is an arts center,” he said.
The school is also preparing for its annual gala, scheduled for October 21 at the Plaza Hotel.
The masquerade-style event will celebrate actress Lupita Nyong’o and her mother for their philanthropy work, and also honor Michelle Ebanks, President of Essence Communications and People en Español, and Racquel Oden, a Managing Director at JPMorgan Chase.
“As we celebrate the first 55 years of this institution, to have three strong black women who are pioneers in their particular areas is tremendous,” said Nickelberry.
Jane Stanicki, a longtime acquaintance of Maynor’s, recalled HSA’s humble beginnings in the basement of St. James Presbyterian Church, serving about 20 kids. “In Harlem, there were no arts organizations, there was a lot of crime. She was offering something other people weren’t,” she said.
“Soon [Maynor] had more students and it grew and grew and she began seeking funds to build a new school. She went to every bank in town trying to find a loan.” said Stanicki, who worked for Bowery Bank at the time.
She and bank colleague Pazel G. Jackson sought to assist.
“She was asking for 5 million dollars, which was a lot of money in those days,” remarked Jackson, who was able to arrange a five-year mortgage after Maynor found contributors to help pay off the balance. “We got the Ford Foundation to guarantee to handle any debt shortfall,” he said. “They paid it off in five years.”
With the loan, HSA was able to construct its 37,000-square-foot building on Saint Nicholas Avenue.
“She was an amazing human being. She was such a role model to the young kids,” Stanicki said of Maynor. “She wasn’t concerned about training professional musicians, she was concerned about training young men and women in Harlem to be better than what they saw around them.”
The school endured financial struggles about a decade ago — even needing to close for a few weeks due to massive debt — but HSA stabilized itself after a $6 million donation from the Herb Alpert Foundation.
Pryor said he would ultimately like to expand into programming for adults and seniors during weekdays, as the school is not in use during daytime hours.
“I’d want it to be like the 92nd Street Y, without the sports and fitness,” he remarked.
For now, the school will focus on its mission of assisting youth in bettering their future.
“HSA has been a blessing,” said Freeman, noting her son Devin is there six days a week.
“They’ve given him a sense of belonging,” she said. “It keeps him busy, keeps him out of trouble, and he’s surrounded by people like him. I’m grateful that they saw something in him.”
Graves too is looking forward to the changes ahead.
“I’m excited because people can walk past and see what’s really going on in the school,” he said. “It’ll be beautiful.”
For more information, please visit hsanyc.org or call 212.926.4100.
El Renacimiento, reinventado
Centro artístico inicia renovación de $9.5 millones
Por Gregg McQueen
De cachorro a ingenioso.
Devin Graves, de 13 años, ha estado tomando clases de teatro durante siete años.
Después de ver The Lion King en Broadway a los cuatro años, el residente de Harlem fue mordido por el bicho del teatro. “Me interesé por los disfraces, el canto y el baile”, recordó. “Pensé que sería increíble estar en el escenario entreteniendo a la gente”. Su madre, Shameika Freeman, lo inscribió en la Escuela de las Artes de Harlem (HSA, por sus siglas en inglés). “Definitivamente ha sido un segundo hogar para nosotros”, dijo.
“Además del teatro, creo que me ha ayudado como persona a aprender a hablar con la gente, a actuar cerca de la gente”, dijo Graves. “Te tratan como a una familia y es más fácil aprender de esa manera”.
Y ha demostrado ser una inversión exitosa.
En 2017, consiguió el papel de Simba en una producción en gira de The Lion King.
“Poder actuar frente a personas de Broadway y tocar en todo el país, fue muy emocionante”, dijo.
Y Graves, quien continúa haciendo audiciones para otros espectáculos en la ciudad, tiene la vista puesta en un nuevo papel.
Inspirado por Leslie Odom Jr., quien desarrolló el papel de Aaron Burr en la producción de Broadway de Hamilton, dijo que él también espera formar parte del innovador conjunto.
“Es mi sueño aparecer en ese papel algún día”, comentó Graves.
HSA ha estado en el negocio de los sueños.
Fundada en 1964 por la soprano de concierto Dorothy Maynor, HSA tenía como objetivo dar a los niños locales acceso a programas culturales en un momento en que existían pocas opciones en Harlem, que sufría de decadencia urbana y alta pobreza.
Y más de medio siglo después, la institución está cumpliendo una visión propia de mucho tiempo.
Ha lanzado una remodelación masiva, el Proyecto Renacimiento, que transformará por completo el aspecto de la escuela.
El proyecto de $9.5 millones de dólares, financiado en su totalidad por la Fundación Herb Alpert, reemplazará el exterior de fortaleza de ladrillo del edificio con una fachada de vidrio que permitirá a los transeúntes ingresar al edificio a través de un jardín en el patio.
Después de una ceremonia de inauguración celebrada el 20 de septiembre, Eric Pryor, presidente de HSA, dijo que muchos miembros de la comunidad desconocen lo que sucede dentro del edificio en el No. 645 de la avenida St. Nicholas debido a su exterior simple.
“Lo que traerá a la escuela, esencialmente, es visibilidad”, dijo Pryor, sugiriendo que el exterior de vidrio con ventanas de piso a techo permitirá a los extraños echar un vistazo a las operaciones de la escuela.
“Esta escuela fue realmente un refugio seguro en los años 70. Fue un momento muy diferente en la ciudad de Nueva York y en Harlem, por lo que realmente se trataba de crear un oasis en el interior de este edificio”, explicó. “Actualmente, no necesitamos tanto refugio seguro, sino que las personas sepan en esta comunidad lo que ofrecemos y cómo pueden aprovecharlo”.
Desde 2010, Alpert y su esposa Lani han donado $17 millones de dólares a HSA.
“Lani y yo hemos visto el producto del trabajo duro, la pasión y el compromiso de estos estudiantes con las artes, y observó la forma en que se mueve a la comunidad”, dijo Alpert en un comunicado. “Un edificio bellamente diseñado, repleto de niños imaginativos y felices, solo puede ser una atracción de beneficio mutuo y un reflejo de esta vibrante comunidad”.
Además de transformar el exterior de HSA, las renovaciones traerán un nuevo techo y ventanas y renovarán el atrio del patio exterior, el cual cuenta con una cascada que ha sido durante mucho tiempo un punto focal de la escuela y ahora se mejorará como un espacio de actuación.
La renovación se completará alrededor de julio de 2020.
“Cuando las personas tienen una visión de lo que hacemos, se vuelve más acogedor. Es como si dijéramos: vengan, [y] sean parte de esto”, dijo Pryor.
La escuela atiende a unos 800 estudiantes en su sede con programas para después de la escuela y de fin de semana, que ofrecen instrucción en música, teatro, artes visuales y danza.
Aubrey Lynch, directora de danza de HSA, dijo que la escuela brinda a los jóvenes desatendidos la oportunidad de ver un futuro para ellos mismos trabajando en las artes.
“Se trata de dar experiencia profesional para que sepan que una carrera es tangible”, dijo.
“Tenemos a unos 80 niños cada año con la oportunidad de convertirse en profesionales o hacer de las artes una carrera, pero lo que realmente nos importa es enseñarles cómo ser buenos seres humanos y buenos ciudadanos”, dijo Jacqueline Nickelberry, miembro de la junta directiva de HSA y presidenta del comité de desarrollo de la escuela. “Creo que las artes nos hacen más amables, más empáticos y más enfocados, y eso es algo que ciertamente podemos usar más en este mundo”.
Freeman estuvo de acuerdo en que la orientación proporcionada en HSA es transformadora, y citó específicamente la labor de Lynch.
“Aubrey [Lynch] lo ha tomado bajo su protección, le ha enseñado a ser un joven Simba”, agregó. “Ayudó a Devin a ver la importancia de ser él mismo, y a saber que también es un trabajo y que hay que trabajar duro”.
Brindando servicio a estudiantes desde Pre-K hasta 18 años, HSA cuenta con tres estudios de baile, un laboratorio de medios, un estudio de artes visuales, salas de ensayo de música y un teatro.
El elenco del reciente nuevo montaje de Broadway de Hello Dolly —que incluye a Bette Midler y David Hyde Pierce— usó la escuela para ensayos antes de que se inaugurara el espectáculo.
Aunque HSA ha existido durante más de medio siglo, los miembros del personal dijeron que a menudo se sorprenden de cuántos neoyorquinos nunca han oído hablar de ella.
“Es como el mayor secreto que no debería ser un secreto”, dijo Lynch. “Colocamos de forma rutinaria a niños en programas de televisión y Broadway”.
Pryor comentó que el nombre de la escuela a veces crea confusión.
“La gente piensa que suena como a una escuela charter. No tienen una idea de lo que hacemos, que es otra razón por la que queremos que la gente pueda ver aquí”, dijo Pryor, e hizo hincapié en que HSA siempre mantendría su nombre por respeto al legado de Maynor.
“Esto solo es posible debido a la visión de Dorothy Maynor y su capacidad para recaudar fondos para construir este edificio”, explicó. “Nos mantenemos sobre sus hombros”.
Lynch llamó al Proyecto Renacimiento “un parteaguas” para la escuela. “Como edificio de ladrillo, nos mezclamos con el fondo. La gente no sabe lo que pasa aquí”.
Pryor hizo eco de la esperanza de que la fachada de vidrio haría que HSA fuera más conocida.
“Queremos parecernos a lo que somos, que es un centro de artes”, dijo.
La escuela también se está preparando para su gala anual, programada para el 21 de octubre en el Hotel Plaza.
El evento de estilo baile de máscaras celebrará a la actriz Lupita Nyong’o y a su madre por su labor filantrópica, también rendirá homenaje a Michelle Ebanks, presidenta de Essence Communications y People en Español, y a Racquel Oden, directora de JPMorgan Chase.
“Mientras celebramos los primeros 55 años de esta institución, tener a tres mujeres negras fuertes que son pioneras en sus áreas particulares, es tremendo”, dijo Nickelberry.
Jane Stanicki, conocida desde hace mucho tiempo de Maynor, recordó los humildes comienzos de HSA en el sótano de la Iglesia Presbiteriana St. James, dando servicio a unos 20 niños. “En Harlem, no había organizaciones artísticas, había mucha delincuencia. Ella ofrecía algo que otras personas no ofrecían”, dijo.
“Pronto [Maynor] tuvo más estudiantes y creció y creció y ella comenzó a buscar fondos para construir una nueva escuela. Fue a todos los bancos de la ciudad tratando de encontrar un préstamo”, dijo Stanicki, quien trabajaba para Bowery Bank en ese momento.
Ella y su colega del banco, Pazel G. Jackson, buscaron ayudar.
“Ella pedía 5 millones de dólares, que era mucho dinero en esos días”, comentó Jackson, quien pudo arreglar una hipoteca de cinco años después de que Maynor encontró contribuyentes para ayudar a pagar el saldo. “Logramos que la Fundación Ford garantizara el manejo de cualquier déficit de deuda”, dijo. “Lo pagaron en cinco años”.
Con el préstamo, HSA pudo construir su edificio de 37,000 pies cuadrados en la avenida San Nicholas.
“Ella era un ser humano increíble. Fue un ejemplo a seguir para los niños pequeños”, dijo Stanicki sobre Maynor. “No le preocupaba la formación de músicos profesionales, sino la formación de hombres y mujeres jóvenes en Harlem para que fueran mejores de lo que veían a su alrededor”.
La escuela soportó dificultades financieras hace aproximadamente una década, incluso necesitando cerrar durante algunas semanas debido a una deuda masiva, pero HSA se estabilizó después de una donación de $6 millones de dólares de la Fundación Herb Alpert.
Pryor dijo que eventualmente le gustaría ampliar los programas para contar con opciones para adultos y adultos mayores entre semana, ya que la escuela no está en uso durante el día.
“Me gustaría que fuera como la Y de la calle 92, sin los deportes y el acondicionamiento físico”, comentó.
Por ahora, la escuela se centrará en su misión de ayudar a los jóvenes a mejorar su futuro.
“HSA ha sido una bendición”, dijo Freeman, señalando que su hijo Devin está ahí seis días a la semana.
“Le han dado un sentido de pertenencia”, comentó. “Lo mantiene ocupado, lo mantiene alejado de los problemas y está rodeado de personas como él. Estoy agradecido de que hayan visto algo en él”.
Graves también esperando con emoción los cambios que se avecinan.
“Estoy emocionado porque la gente puede pasar y ver lo que realmente está pasando en la escuela”, dijo. “Será hermoso”.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite hsanyc.org o llame al 212.926.4100.