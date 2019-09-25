A Reinvented Renaissance

Uptown arts hub initiates $9.5 million renovation

By Gregg McQueen

From cub to cunning.

Devin Graves has been taking theater classes for seven years.

After seeing The Lion King on Broadway at age four, the Harlem resident was bitten by the theater bug.

“I took interest in the costumes and singing and dancing,” he recalled. “I thought it would be amazing to be on stage entertaining people.”

His mother, Shameika Freeman, enrolled him at Harlem School of the Arts (HSA). “It’s definitely been a second home for us,” she said.

“In addition to theater, I think it’s helped me as a person to learn how to speak to people, how to act around people,” said Graves now 13. “They treat you like family and it’s easier to learn that way.”

And it’s proven a successful investment.

In 2017, he landed the role of Simba in a touring production of The Lion King.

“Being able to perform in front of people and playing around the country, it was very exciting,” he said.

And Graves, who continues to audition for other shows in the city, has his sights set on a new role.

‎Inspired by Leslie Odom Jr., who originated the role of Aaron Burr in the Broadway production of Hamilton‎, he said he too hopes to become part of that groundbreaking ensemble.

“It’s my dream to play Burr one day,” said Graves.

HSA has long been in the business of dreams.

Founded in 1964 by concert soprano Dorothy Maynor, HSA was intended to give local children access to cultural programs at a time when few options existed in Harlem, which was beset with municipal neglect and high poverty.

And over a half-century later, the institution is now fulfilling a long-held vision of its own.

It has launched a massive renovation – The Renaissance Project – that will completely transform the look of the school.

The $9.5 million project, fully funded by the Herb Alpert Foundation, will replace the building’s fortress-like brick exterior with a glass facade that will allow passersby to look into the building, through to a courtyard garden.

After a ceremonial groundbreaking held on September 20, HSA President Eric Pryor said many community members are unaware of what happens inside the building at 645 St. Nicholas Avenue due to its plain exterior.

“What it will bring to the school, essentially, is visibility,” said Pryor, who suggested the glass exterior with floor-to-ceiling windows will allow outsiders to get a glimpse of the school’s operations.

“This school was really a safe haven in the 70’s. It was a very different time in New York City and in Harlem, so it really was about creating an oasis on the inside of this building,” he explained. “Today, we don’t need as much a safe haven, as much as we need to let people know in this community what we offer and how they can take advantage.”

Since 2010, Alpert and his wife Lani Hall have donated $17 million to HSA.

“Lani and I have seen the product of these students’ hard work, passion, and commitment to the arts, and observed the way it moves out into the community,” Alpert said in a statement. “A beautifully designed building, bursting with imaginative, happy children, can only be a win-win attraction and a reflection of this vibrant community.”

In addition to transforming HSA’s exterior, the renovations will bring a new roof and windows and remake the outdoor courtyard atrium. The courtyard, which features a waterfall, has long been a focal point of the school and will now be enhanced as a performance space.

The refurbishment will be completed around July of 2020.

“When people have a view into what we do, it becomes more welcoming. It’s like us saying ‘Come on in, [and] be a part,’” Pryor said.

The school serves about 800 students at its headquarters with afterschool and weekend programs, offering instruction in music, theater, visual arts, and dance.

Aubrey Lynch, HSA’s Dance Director, said the school gives underserved youth the opportunity to see a future for themselves working in the arts.

“It’s about giving professional experience so they know that a career is tangible,” he said.

“We have about 80 kids each year who have the opportunity to go professional or make the arts a career, but what we really care about is teaching kids how to be good human beings and good citizens,” said Jacqueline Nickelberry, a board member of HSA and chair of the school’s development committee. “I believe the arts makes us kinder, more empathetic, and more focused, and that’s something we can certainly use more of in this world.”

Freeman agreed that the guidance provided at HSA is transformative – and she cited Lynch’s work specifically.

“Aubrey has taken him under his wing, coached him how to be young Simba,” she added. “He helped Devin to see the importance of being himself, but to know that it’s also a job and you need to work hard.”

Serving students from Pre-K to age 18, HSA features three dance studios, a media lab, a visual arts studio, music rehearsal rooms, and a theater.

The cast of Broadway’s recent Hello Dolly revival — including Bette Midler and David Hyde Pierce — used the school for rehearsals before the show opened.

Though HSA has existed for more than half a century, staff members said they are often surprised by how many New Yorkers have never heard of it.

“It’s like the biggest secret that shouldn’t be a secret,” said Lynch. “We’re routinely placing kids in Broadway and TV shows.”

Pryor remarked that the school’s name sometimes creates confusion.

“People think it sounds like a charter school. They don’t have a sense for what we do, which is another reason we want people to be able to see in here, Pryor said. He stressed that HSA would always keep its name out of respect to Maynor’s legacy.

“This is only possible because of Dorothy Maynor’s vision and her ability to raise the funds to build this building,” Pryor said. “We stand on her shoulders.”

Lynch called The Renaissance Project “a game-changer” for the school. “As a brick building, we blend into the background. People don’t know what goes on here.”

Pryor echoed the hope that the glass facade would hopefully make HSA more well-known.

“We want to look like what we are, which is an arts center,” he said.

The school is also preparing for its annual gala, scheduled for October 21 at the Plaza Hotel.

The masquerade-style event will celebrate actress Lupita Nyong’o and her mother for their philanthropy work, and also honor Michelle Ebanks, President of Essence Communications and People en Español, and Racquel Oden, a Managing Director at JPMorgan Chase.

“As we celebrate the first 55 years of this institution, to have three strong black women who are pioneers in their particular areas is tremendous,” said Nickelberry.

Jane Stanicki, a longtime acquaintance of Maynor’s, recalled HSA’s humble beginnings in the basement of St. James Presbyterian Church, serving about 20 kids. “In Harlem, there were no arts organizations, there was a lot of crime. She was offering something other people weren’t,” she said.

“Soon [Maynor] had more students and it grew and grew and she began seeking funds to build a new school. She went to every bank in town trying to find a loan.” said Stanicki, who worked for Bowery Bank at the time.

She and bank colleague Pazel G. Jackson sought to assist.

“She was asking for 5 million dollars, which was a lot of money in those days,” remarked Jackson, who was able to arrange a five-year mortgage after Maynor found contributors to help pay off the balance. “We got the Ford Foundation to guarantee to handle any debt shortfall,” he said. “They paid it off in five years.”

With the loan, HSA was able to construct its 37,000-square-foot building on Saint Nicholas Avenue.

“She was an amazing human being. She was such a role model to the young kids,” Stanicki said of Maynor. “She wasn’t concerned about training professional musicians, she was concerned about training young men and women in Harlem to be better than what they saw around them.”

The school endured financial struggles about a decade ago — even needing to close for a few weeks due to massive debt — but HSA stabilized itself after a $6 million donation from the Herb Alpert Foundation.

Pryor said he would ultimately like to expand into programming for adults and seniors during weekdays, as the school is not in use during daytime hours.

“I’d want it to be like the 92nd Street Y, without the sports and fitness,” he remarked.

For now, the school will focus on its mission of assisting youth in bettering their future.

“HSA has been a blessing,” said Freeman, noting her son Devin is there six days a week.

“They’ve given him a sense of belonging,” she said. “It keeps him busy, keeps him out of trouble, and he’s surrounded by people like him. I’m grateful that they saw something in him.”

Graves too is looking forward to the changes ahead.

“I’m excited because people can walk past and see what’s really going on in the school,” he said. “It’ll be beautiful.”

For more information, please visit hsanyc.org or call 212.926.4100.