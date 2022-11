A race to the finish

Hochul v. Zeldin close matchup reveals new contrasts

By Sherry Mazzocchi

Democrat Kathy Hochul is facing a tougher-than-expected challenge.

Incumbent Kathy Hochul and Republican hopeful Lee Zeldin are in an increasingly tight race for New York State Governor.

A few months ago, Hochul was seen as a virtual shoo-in. But in recent days, Zeldin has body surfed closer by campaigning on a rising tide of crime. During the only debate held to date, viewers saw a contrast not only in ideology but also in tone.

While Hochul was measured and calm, “Zeldin was really aggressive,” remarked political analyst Eli Valentín. “That doesn’t hurt him with his base.”

“Zeldin is following the national GOP playbook when it comes to messaging, which is emphasizing the crime and public safety issue,” said Valentín. “If there has been any uptick as we have seen from the public polling, it is largely a result of the crime issue. I would say that it’s probably the only issue that Zeldin has been able to own.”

Hochul is still ahead in the polls, but margins are narrowing. Slingshot Strategies released a poll last week showing Hochul with a narrow six-point lead. She has 48 percent of the voters, Zeldin has 42 percent and 10 percent undecided.

The poll, conducted in New York State between October 25 and 26 with 1,000 people likely to vote in the general election, has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percent.

Hochul’s support is not uniform. White voters aged 45 – 54 gave Zeldin a slight lead (46 percent) over Hochul (44 percent). Independent voters favor Zeldin (45 percent) over Hochul (37 percent).

Suburban and rural voters also heavily favor Zeldin. The higher the education level, the more likely that voters favor Hochul.

Crime, rising costs and the economy are voters’ top concerns, said Anthony Rivieccio, who grew up in the Morris Heights section of the Bronx.

Lee Zeldin is the Republican candidate for Governor.

Rivieccio remembers the Bronx of the early 1970’s. “Every street had a different gang. So, when I got off the school bus to go home, that was a four-block walk. I had to experience three separate gangs before I got to my block, where [that gang] would protect me,” he said.

“The subtle but most important difference between 1972 and 2022 is that 90 percent of the crimes that took place in 1972 took place after 11 p.m. because it was dark and they didn’t want any repercussions from the law,” said Rivieccio, founder of the Northwest Bronx Democrats. “Right now, it happens at 11 o’clock in the morning.”

Zeldin is hawkish on crime. His campaign promises include rolling back bail reform laws and ousting duly-elected Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg “on day one” because he allegedly is soft on crime.

Speaking at a community news roundtable held on October 31, Attorney General Letitia James said Zeldin could not make that campaign promise come true. “Alvin Bragg was elected by resident voters in Manhattan and cannot be removed by the Governor of the state of New York,” James said. “There is a process involved and I do not believe Mr. Bragg has violated that process and should be removed from office.”

While fully expecting a Hochul victory, she added, “I will stand up against anyone who is an election denier and against anyone who believes that they can just overturn the will of the people simply because they may disagree with one’s policies.”

Voters say Zeldin’s anti-crime rhetoric is nothing new. Long-time Washington Heights resident Elizabeth Lorris Ritter has watched his career evolve from early days. She grew up on Long Island in the district he represents.

“There was a way that he talked about crime on Long Island that was very dog-whistle-y and coded around the increasing Latino population,” she said. “And that part of the district has always been pretty white.”

Zeldin has publicly called MS-13 gang members “animals,” and tweeted about “MS-13 and other gangs committing murder, gang rape, human trafficking, drug trafficking and more. It must end now.” He also proposed past legislation revoking naturalization from anyone involved in gang activity 10 years before or after becoming naturalized.

Ritter called Zeldin’s comments on gangs “incredibly ironic,” noting that most of the asylum seekers currently entering the U.S. are Central Americans who are themselves fleeing gang violence. “The same guy who is invoking the boogeyman of gang violence isn’t willing to exercise even a modicum of compassion for Latinos who are fleeing gang violence in their countries of origin,” she said.

While Zeldin has capitalized on the crime issue, Hochul is late to that party. “Once they realized that Zeldin is moving up in the polls, then she comes out with proposals with Eric Adams and then with Tish James that deal with the crime issue,” said Valentín. “So, she pivots once they realize they really haven’t made an impact with voters and establishing at least a perception that she’s handling this the way she should.”

Before becoming Governor, Hochul served as Lieutenant Governor.

One of the ways Hochul’s campaign has failed, Valentín added, is that voters have not seen her. “She has taken a ‘Rose Garden’ type strategy, where the campaign has relied more on ads—tv, radio and digital almost exclusively,” he said. Only recently has Hochul actively campaigned in public. “They have failed, I think, in terms of tactics with messaging as well as on-the-ground efforts.”

This kind of remote-control strategy can lead voters to feel that she is out of touch with their concerns, he said. He still believed Hochul would win, however. “But not with the margins we have seen, for example, with Andrew Cuomo.”

While polling numbers still favor Hochul, they also revealed a lack of enthusiasm for her.

“I don’t think that the Democratic leadership has given voters a reason to be motivated,” Valentín said.

Democrats, both nationally and at the state level, have a lot of internal differences, while Republicans have coalesced around Donald Trump at their core.

Zeldin served four years on Active Duty in the U.S. Army.

Photo: U.S. Army

“Democrats have not been able to do that,” said Valentín. “There’s more strife between progressives and those that are more moderate. And I think that strife is deep enough that it has impacted and affected many candidates.”

In Hochul’s case, it impacts her policy positions. Valentín noted that she hesitated during the debate when asked about raising the cap on charter schools.

“The next day, [her campaign] didn’t respond to press inquiries,” claimed Valentín. “They were pretty much silent. It points to the difficulty of someone like Hochul when it comes to certain policy positions, out of fear that she will turn off parts of the Democratic electorate.”

Another Washington Heights voter said Republicans are good at defining issues, but conveniently don’t offer solutions. “Republicans are the party of grievances,” said Led Black, founder of the Uptown Collective, a community blog. “Democrats are the party of feelings.”

“Crime is really bad. The trains are horrible,” he said. “She’s the Governor, right? So, it’s easy to fix blame on her, it’s easy to throw dirt the way he does. He doesn’t have to rule, he just throws dirt. It’s easy to convince people we need to change.”

Mudslinging obscures finer points, he said. “We’ve been playing games with the Republicans—’It’s not really racism, it’s not really xenophobia—It’s just another political point.’ I don’t think, as a country, we realize how close we are to a dictatorship and autocracy, and how close we are to losing this democracy.”

“Someone like Zeldin is a flamethrower, capitalizing on it to get into office,” said Black. “I think there might be a red wave coming, and unfortunately, he’s part of that wave.”