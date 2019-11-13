A Promise in Peril

Advocates rally as Supreme Court hears DACA arguments

By Gregg McQueen

Born in Mexico, José López came to the U.S. at age five.

López was able to obtain a work permit and driver’s license, attend City College and pay for tuition.

“This is home,” said the Washington Heights resident. “Most of us came when we were really young. All our lives have been formed here.”

But López, together with 42,000 residents of New York State, are finding the lives they have established since arriving in the United States are in limbo.

López is a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program recipient, one of more than 800,000 young immigrants who were brought into the U.S. as undocumented children by their families.

Implemented by President Barack Obama in 2012, DACA has permitted program recipients to live and work legally in the U.S., and avoid deportation.

But in September 2017, the Trump administration announced the program would be rescinded. After two federal court injunctions delayed DACA’s demise, the program is now in the hands of the U.S. Supreme Court, which heard arguments on Tuesday in the case to preserve the program.

DACA recipients and immigrant advocates, including State Attorney General Letitia James, representatives from the Northern Manhattan Improvement Corporation (NMIC), the New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC) and the Northern Manhattan Coalition for Immigrant Rights (NMCIR), chanted “Home is here!” outside the courthouse building.

And back in Washington Heights, elected officials and DACA supporters echoed that sentiment.

López now works for NMCIR’s legal department and formerly served as an intern to Congressman Adriano Espaillat, who held a press conference on Tuesday to voice his support for the DACA program.

Espaillat called the Supreme Court hearing an important day for the 800,000 immigrants in the program, who Espaillat said “are very much Americans.”

He said that over 97 percent of DACA recipients are employed or attending school.

“They are nurses and teachers and EMS workers. They pay taxes,” he said. “They are very much a part of the United States of America, with one little exception – they don’t have that [green] card.”

Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer said she speaks at about 30 school graduations per year.

“Guess who the valedictorians are? They are often DACA students,” she remarked.

“What kind of person says, ‘No, they have to go?’ What kind of person says that people who grew up in this country and are law-abiding members of society should be kicked out? It is cruel and it is wrong and it is political,” Brewer added.

Trump struck a different tone on Tuesday, tweeting, “Many of the people in DACA … are far from ‘angels.’ Some are very tough, hardened criminals.”

Espaillat based Trump’s comments as “totally false, an out-right lie,” pointing out that those convicted of a crime cannot be eligible for DACA, and that applicants must provide all of their personal information to the government.

“I think they’re better citizens than Trump himself,” Espaillat said.

According to the Center for Migration Studies, 81 percent of DACA recipients have lived in the U.S. for more than 15 years.

López said that most DACA recipients would choose not to go back to their native country if the program were ended, which would “cause people to live in the shadows again,” he said.

Alba Lucero Villa, Executive Director of NMCIR, said there is a “culture and climate of fear” being spread by the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

“You have hundreds of thousands of currently have work authorization and are going about their lives, yet they are afraid,” she said. “Despite having some kind of current relief, they are afraid because they don’t know at what point it will be ripped away.”

A decision by the Supreme Court on DACA is expected next year.

While there has been speculation on whether Congressional Democrats would seek to cut a deal with the Trump administration to preserve DACA in exchange for agreeing to finance Trump’s border wall, Espaillat said that would “absolutely not” happen.

“I don’t think these young people should be held hostage,” he said.

López said he fears what will happen when his work permit expires in 2020.

“If DACA were to be terminated, I wouldn’t be able to renew it. I wouldn’t be able to eligible to work in the United States. That leads to other things expiring, like your driver’s license,” said López.

“It’s a lot of weight. It’s definitely something that keeps you up at night,” he said. “I honestly don’t know what I’d do.”