A Promise in Peril
Advocates rally as Supreme Court hears DACA arguments
By Gregg McQueen
Born in Mexico, José López came to the U.S. at age five.
López was able to obtain a work permit and driver’s license, attend City College and pay for tuition.
“This is home,” said the Washington Heights resident. “Most of us came when we were really young. All our lives have been formed here.”
But López, together with 42,000 residents of New York State, are finding the lives they have established since arriving in the United States are in limbo.
López is a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program recipient, one of more than 800,000 young immigrants who were brought into the U.S. as undocumented children by their families.
Implemented by President Barack Obama in 2012, DACA has permitted program recipients to live and work legally in the U.S., and avoid deportation.
But in September 2017, the Trump administration announced the program would be rescinded. After two federal court injunctions delayed DACA’s demise, the program is now in the hands of the U.S. Supreme Court, which heard arguments on Tuesday in the case to preserve the program.
DACA recipients and immigrant advocates, including State Attorney General Letitia James, representatives from the Northern Manhattan Improvement Corporation (NMIC), the New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC) and the Northern Manhattan Coalition for Immigrant Rights (NMCIR), chanted “Home is here!” outside the courthouse building.
And back in Washington Heights, elected officials and DACA supporters echoed that sentiment.
López now works for NMCIR’s legal department and formerly served as an intern to Congressman Adriano Espaillat, who held a press conference on Tuesday to voice his support for the DACA program.
Espaillat called the Supreme Court hearing an important day for the 800,000 immigrants in the program, who Espaillat said “are very much Americans.”
He said that over 97 percent of DACA recipients are employed or attending school.
“They are nurses and teachers and EMS workers. They pay taxes,” he said. “They are very much a part of the United States of America, with one little exception – they don’t have that [green] card.”
Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer said she speaks at about 30 school graduations per year.
“Guess who the valedictorians are? They are often DACA students,” she remarked.
“What kind of person says, ‘No, they have to go?’ What kind of person says that people who grew up in this country and are law-abiding members of society should be kicked out? It is cruel and it is wrong and it is political,” Brewer added.
Trump struck a different tone on Tuesday, tweeting, “Many of the people in DACA … are far from ‘angels.’ Some are very tough, hardened criminals.”
Espaillat based Trump’s comments as “totally false, an out-right lie,” pointing out that those convicted of a crime cannot be eligible for DACA, and that applicants must provide all of their personal information to the government.
“I think they’re better citizens than Trump himself,” Espaillat said.
According to the Center for Migration Studies, 81 percent of DACA recipients have lived in the U.S. for more than 15 years.
López said that most DACA recipients would choose not to go back to their native country if the program were ended, which would “cause people to live in the shadows again,” he said.
Alba Lucero Villa, Executive Director of NMCIR, said there is a “culture and climate of fear” being spread by the Trump administration’s immigration policies.
“You have hundreds of thousands of currently have work authorization and are going about their lives, yet they are afraid,” she said. “Despite having some kind of current relief, they are afraid because they don’t know at what point it will be ripped away.”
A decision by the Supreme Court on DACA is expected next year.
While there has been speculation on whether Congressional Democrats would seek to cut a deal with the Trump administration to preserve DACA in exchange for agreeing to finance Trump’s border wall, Espaillat said that would “absolutely not” happen.
“I don’t think these young people should be held hostage,” he said.
López said he fears what will happen when his work permit expires in 2020.
“If DACA were to be terminated, I wouldn’t be able to renew it. I wouldn’t be able to eligible to work in the United States. That leads to other things expiring, like your driver’s license,” said López.
“It’s a lot of weight. It’s definitely something that keeps you up at night,” he said. “I honestly don’t know what I’d do.”
Una promesa en peligro
Por Gregg McQueen
Nacido en México, José López llegó a los Estados Unidos a los cinco años.
López pudo obtener un permiso de trabajo y una licencia de conducir, asistir a City College y pagar la matrícula.
“Este es mi hogar”, dijo el residente de Washington Heights. “La mayoría de nosotros vinimos cuando éramos muy jóvenes. Todas nuestras vidas han sido formadas aquí”.
Pero López, junto con 42,000 residentes del estado de Nueva York, está encontrando que las vidas que han establecido desde su llegada a los Estados Unidos están en el limbo.
López es un beneficiario del programa de Acción Diferida para los Llegados en la Infancia (DACA, por sus siglas en inglés), uno de los más de 800,000 jóvenes inmigrantes que fueron traídos a los Estados Unidos como niños indocumentados por sus familias.
Implementado por el presidente Barack Obama en 2012, DACA ha permitido que los beneficiarios del programa vivan y trabajen legalmente en los Estados Unidos y eviten la deportación.
Pero en septiembre de 2017, la administración Trump anunció que el programa sería rescindido. Después de que dos órdenes judiciales federales retrasaron la desaparición de DACA, el programa ahora está en manos de la Corte Suprema de los Estados Unidos, que escuchó argumentos el martes sobre el caso para preservar el programa.
Los beneficiarios de DACA y los defensores de los inmigrantes, incluida la fiscal general del estado, Letitia James, representantes de la Corporación de Mejoramiento del Norte de Manhattan (NMIC, por sus siglas en inglés), la Coalición de Inmigración de Nueva York (NYIC, por sus siglas en inglés) y la Coalición por los Derechos de los Inmigrantes del Norte de Manhattan (NMCIR, por sus siglas en inglés), corearon: “¡Nuestro hogar es aquí!”, afuera del edificio del juzgado.
Y de vuelta en Washington Heights, funcionarios electos y partidarios de DACA hicieron eco de ese sentimiento.
López ahora trabaja para el departamento legal de NMCIR y anteriormente fue pasante del congresista Adriano Espaillat, quien realizó una conferencia de prensa el martes para expresar su apoyo al programa DACA.
Espaillat calificó la audiencia de la Corte Suprema como un día importante para los 800,000 inmigrantes en el programa, que Espaillat dijo que “son muy estadounidenses”.
Dijo que más del 97 por ciento de los beneficiarios de DACA están empleados o asisten a la escuela.
“Son enfermeras y docentes y trabajadores de Servicios Médicos de Emergencias. Pagan impuestos”, dijo. “Forman parte de los Estados Unidos de América, con una pequeña excepción: no tienen esa tarjeta [verde]”.
La presidenta del condado de Manhattan, Gale Brewer, dijo que habla en aproximadamente 30 graduaciones escolares por año.
“¿Adivinen quiénes son los graduados con las mejores calificaciones?, a menudo son estudiantes de DACA”, comentó.
“¿Qué tipo de persona dice: no, tienen que irse?, ¿Qué tipo de persona dice que las personas que crecieron en este país y son miembros respetuosos de la ley deberían ser expulsadas? Es cruel y está mal y es político”, agregó Brewer.
Trump emitió un tono diferente el martes, tuiteando: “Muchas de las personas bajo DACA… están lejos de ser ‘ángeles’. Algunos son criminales muy duros y habituales”.
Espaillat calificó los comentarios de Trump son: “totalmente falsos, una mentira descarada”, señalando que los condenados por un delito no pueden ser elegibles para DACA, y que los solicitantes deben proporcionar toda su información personal al gobierno.
“Creo que son mejores ciudadanos que el propio Trump”, dijo Espaillat.
Según el Centro de Estudios de Migración, el 81 por ciento de los beneficiarios de DACA han vivido en los Estados Unidos durante más de 15 años.
López dijo que la mayoría de los beneficiarios de DACA elegirían no regresar a su país natal si se terminara el programa, lo que “haría que las personas volvieran a vivir en las sombras”, dijo.
Alba Lucero Villa, directora ejecutiva de NMCIR, dijo que las políticas de inmigración de la administración Trump están difundiendo una “cultura y clima de miedo”.
“Tiene cientos de miles de personas que actualmente tienen autorización de trabajo y están viviendo sus vidas, pero sienten miedo”, dijo. “A pesar de tener algún tipo de alivio actual, tienen miedo porque no saben en qué momento será destruido”.
Se espera una decisión de la Corte Suprema sobre DACA el próximo año.
Si bien se ha especulado sobre si los demócratas del Congreso tratarían de llegar a un acuerdo con la administración Trump para preservar DACA a cambio de acordar financiar el muro fronterizo de Trump, Espaillat dijo que eso “absolutamente no” sucedería.
“No creo que estos jóvenes deban ser tomados como rehenes”, dijo. López explicó que teme lo que pueda suceder cuando su permiso de trabajo expire en 2020.
“Si DACA se terminara, no podría renovarlo. No podría reunir los requisitos para trabajar en los Estados Unidos. Eso lleva a que otras cosas expiren, como su licencia de conducir”, dijo López.
“Es mucho peso. Definitivamente es algo que te mantiene despierto por la noche””, dijo. “Honestamente, no sé lo que haría”.