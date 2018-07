A Pardes Prize

A new award will recognize an outstanding research leader.

Named after Dr. Herbert Pardes, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of New York-Presbyterian Hospital, the award is established by Research!America, an organization that bills itself the “nation’s largest nonprofit public education and advocacy alliance working to make research to improve health a higher national priority.”

“Research is one of the highest priorities for people suffering from medical illness themselves or in their families and friends throughout the world,” said Pardes. “Research!America has been a longstanding and highly credible advocacy entity and has encouraged and applauded outstanding individual advocates.”

The award will be titled the “Herbert Pardes Family Award for National Leadership in Advocacy for Research” and will be presented at the alliance’s Advocacy Awards Dinner on March 13, 2019 in Washington, D.C.

“Dr. Pardes is a distinguished physician leader who has spent his entire career putting patients first, and passionately advocating for innovative research to improve mental health, children’s health, access to care and health technology,” said Board Chair Michael Castle in a statement. “He has served as an outstanding leader on Research!America’s board of directors for nearly three decades and it is the board’s privilege to recognize his lifelong achievements and commitment to better health.”

The honoree will have “demonstrated distinguished leadership and sustained commitment to public engagement and advocacy for research.” Moreover, those selected will have shown an extraordinary capacity for communicating the value of the research to a broad audience.

The deadline for nominations is August 3, 2018.

For more information, visit www.researchamerica.org/advocacy_awards.