A Parade of Empty Promises

By Henry Garrido

After nearly a year and a half enduring an unprecedented health and economic crisis, it has come to this.

With regret and deep disappointment, this week we were informed that New York City’s leadership will not move forward with an Early Retirement Incentive, potentially effecting thousands of our city’s essential public workers, including the proud members of District Council 37 (DC 37).

During the Covid-19 pandemic, two-thirds of our 150,000 members went to work at jobsites throughout the city. They did this while many others were able to work from their safety of their homes.

They had no choice.

When you are responsible for running the civic machinery of a city of more than 8 million people, it is a duty that you cannot shirk. Without their hard work, the impact of the pandemic would have been unspeakably worse.

These were workers commuting from communities hit hard by Covid. They risked getting sick from Coronavirus by taking public transportation and often arrived at workplaces that were without personal protective equipment or social distancing guidelines. Too often, the onus was on the union to step in and provide PPE to our members.

They included workers at our city’s hospitals and first responders who took an unprecedented number of emergency calls, including some who at times slept in their cars for fear of bringing the virus home to their families.

They also included workers in social services, 911 and 311 operators and school lunch workers providing millions of meals to those in need. And of course, workers at our city parks taking personal health risks while providing maintenance and cleanup while these open spaces remained open.

Throughout the crisis, our members were out there making this city run. In the course of doing their jobs, thousands tested positive with Covid, some paying the ultimate price.

During this time, we had to negotiate to save thousands from potential layoffs. Even after succeeding, DC 37 continued to lead the fight to protect our members’ jobs. We lobbied hard in this year’s New York State budget to pass an Early Retirement Incentive.

An Early Retirement Incentive would have given these workers on the cusp of retirement – many of whom had gone through unmitigated hell just for coming to work in the last year – an opportunity to do so without penalty.

We negotiated with the State Legislature and the Governor and once again delivered for our members.

The ERI passed the state legislature, and was signed by the Governor in early April.

All that remained was a decision by our city’s leadership to follow through on this legislation. Since last year, they’ve fallen over themselves lauding our members as heroes, praising the sacrifices they made, and passionately expressing their appreciation and gratitude.

This week, 16 months of verbalized elbow bumps culminated with a backhanded slap in the face.

Our members deserve leaders who act, not hand out empty promises.

We will never forget, and this is not over.

Henry Garrido is the Executive Director of District Council 37, New York City’s largest municipal employees union with 125,000 members and nearly 50,000 retirees. They include workers in industries from accounting to zookeeping. For more, please visit dc37.net.