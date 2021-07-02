- English
- Español
A Parade of Empty Promises
By Henry Garrido
After nearly a year and a half enduring an unprecedented health and economic crisis, it has come to this.
With regret and deep disappointment, this week we were informed that New York City’s leadership will not move forward with an Early Retirement Incentive, potentially effecting thousands of our city’s essential public workers, including the proud members of District Council 37 (DC 37).
During the Covid-19 pandemic, two-thirds of our 150,000 members went to work at jobsites throughout the city. They did this while many others were able to work from their safety of their homes.
They had no choice.
When you are responsible for running the civic machinery of a city of more than 8 million people, it is a duty that you cannot shirk. Without their hard work, the impact of the pandemic would have been unspeakably worse.
These were workers commuting from communities hit hard by Covid. They risked getting sick from Coronavirus by taking public transportation and often arrived at workplaces that were without personal protective equipment or social distancing guidelines. Too often, the onus was on the union to step in and provide PPE to our members.
They included workers at our city’s hospitals and first responders who took an unprecedented number of emergency calls, including some who at times slept in their cars for fear of bringing the virus home to their families.
They also included workers in social services, 911 and 311 operators and school lunch workers providing millions of meals to those in need. And of course, workers at our city parks taking personal health risks while providing maintenance and cleanup while these open spaces remained open.
Throughout the crisis, our members were out there making this city run. In the course of doing their jobs, thousands tested positive with Covid, some paying the ultimate price.
During this time, we had to negotiate to save thousands from potential layoffs. Even after succeeding, DC 37 continued to lead the fight to protect our members’ jobs. We lobbied hard in this year’s New York State budget to pass an Early Retirement Incentive.
An Early Retirement Incentive would have given these workers on the cusp of retirement – many of whom had gone through unmitigated hell just for coming to work in the last year – an opportunity to do so without penalty.
We negotiated with the State Legislature and the Governor and once again delivered for our members.
The ERI passed the state legislature, and was signed by the Governor in early April.
All that remained was a decision by our city’s leadership to follow through on this legislation. Since last year, they’ve fallen over themselves lauding our members as heroes, praising the sacrifices they made, and passionately expressing their appreciation and gratitude.
This week, 16 months of verbalized elbow bumps culminated with a backhanded slap in the face.
Our members deserve leaders who act, not hand out empty promises.
We will never forget, and this is not over.
Henry Garrido is the Executive Director of District Council 37, New York City’s largest municipal employees union with 125,000 members and nearly 50,000 retirees. They include workers in industries from accounting to zookeeping. For more, please visit dc37.net.
Un desfile de promesas vacías
Por Henry Garrido
Después de casi un año y medio soportando una crisis económica y de salud sin precedentes, ha llegado a esto.
Con pesar y profunda decepción, esta semana se nos informó que el liderazgo de la ciudad de Nueva York no avanzará con un incentivo por jubilación anticipada, lo que podría afectar a miles de trabajadores públicos esenciales de nuestra ciudad, incluidos los orgullosos miembros del Consejo de Distrito 37 (DC 37, por sus siglas en inglés).
Durante la pandemia de Covid-19, dos tercios de nuestros 150,000 miembros fueron a laborar en lugares de trabajo en toda la ciudad. Hicieron esto mientras muchos otros pudieron trabajar desde la seguridad de sus hogares.
No tuvieron otra opción.
Cuando eres responsable de hacer funcionar la maquinaria cívica de una ciudad de más de 8 millones de habitantes, es un deber que no puedes eludir. Sin su arduo trabajo, el impacto de la pandemia habría sido tremendamente peor.
Se trata de trabajadores que se desplazaban desde las comunidades más afectadas por la Covid. Se arriesgaban a enfermarse por el coronavirus al tomar el transporte público y, a menudo, llegaban a lugares de trabajo que carecían de equipo de protección personal (EPP) o pautas de distanciamiento social. Con demasiada frecuencia, el sindicato tenía la responsabilidad de intervenir y proporcionar EPP a nuestros miembros.
Entre ellos se encontraban trabajadores de los hospitales de nuestra ciudad y socorristas que recibieron una cantidad sin precedentes de llamadas de emergencia, incluso algunos que a veces durmieron en sus autos por temor a llevar el virus a sus familias.
También incluyeron trabajadores de servicios sociales, operadores de 911 y 311 y trabajadores de almuerzos escolares que brindaron millones de comidas a los necesitados. Y, por supuesto, los trabajadores de los parques de nuestra ciudad que asumieron riesgos de salud personal al realizar labores de mantenimiento y limpieza mientras estos espacios abiertos estaban abiertos.
A lo largo de la crisis, nuestros miembros estuvieron haciendo que esta ciudad funcionara. En el curso de su trabajo, miles dieron positivo a Covid, y algunos pagaron el precio máximo.
Durante este tiempo, tuvimos que negociar para salvar a miles de posibles despidos. Incluso después de tener éxito, DC 37 continuó liderando la lucha para proteger los empleos de nuestros miembros. Presionamos mucho en el presupuesto del estado de Nueva York de este año para aprobar un incentivo por jubilación anticipada.
Este incentivo por jubilación anticipada les habría dado a esos trabajadores en la cúspide de la jubilación, muchos de los cuales pasaron por un infierno absoluto solo por venir a trabajar en el último año, la oportunidad de hacerlo sin penalización.
Negociamos con la legislatura estatal y el gobernador y una vez más cumplimos con nuestros miembros.
La ERI fue aprobada por la legislatura estatal y fue firmada por el gobernador a principios de abril.
Todo lo que faltaba era una decisión del liderazgo de nuestra ciudad para cumplir con esta legislación. Desde el año pasado, se han desvivido en atenciones alabando a nuestros miembros como héroes, elogiando los sacrificios que hicieron y expresando apasionadamente su aprecio y gratitud.
Esta semana, 16 meses de golpes verbalizados culminaron con una bofetada en la cara.
Nuestros miembros merecen líderes que actúen y que no entreguen promesas vacías.
Nunca lo olvidaremos. Esto no ha terminado.
Henry Garrido es el director ejecutivo del Consejo de Distrito 37, el sindicato de empleados municipales más grande de la ciudad de Nueva York con 125,000 miembros y casi 50,000 jubilados. Incluyen trabajadores en industrias desde la contabilidad hasta guardias de zoológicos. Para obtener más información, por favor visite dc37.net.