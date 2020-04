A new word world

Local literary circles go virtual

By Sherry Mazzocchi

A green card was the goal.

Author Melissa Rivero turned a story from her mother’s arrival in the U.S. as an undocumented immigrant into her latest novel, The Affairs of the Falcóns.

As she wrote, the main character Ana appeared first, and Valeria and Mama quickly followed. “And as bad as Valeria and Mama are in the book, they were probably the more fun characters to write,” said Rivero, who was born in Lima, Peru.

A green card was Ana’s ticket to a job, an education and a future for her and her family.

“In the story, it was natural for someone like Ana to have people in her life that could prey on her in her own community—who you would expect to be her support.”

Speaking at last week’s “El Gran Combo,” a Zoom literary event billed a “virtual fiesta,” Rivero was joined by five fellow Latina authors to discuss their works, sources of inspiration and the importance of good music.

The title, a nod to the famed improvisational salsa band El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, reflected the mélange of writers and their collected works.

To wit, the discussion on April 16 came complete with a musical playlist courtesy of Emmanuel “DJ Boy” Abreu that featured Ismael Rivera, Lizzo and Selena, among other artists.

Presented by independent book sellers Word Up Community Bookshop, Lit Bar and Mil Mundos Books, the event required attendees to purchase one or more of the writers’ books beforehand.

“We’re really happy that you’re here in support of authors, new books, in support of brick and mortar bookstores. All of us are challenged in this time, and [we are] also in support of each other as part of this community gathering,” Word Up’s Veronica Liu said in her remarks to all of the virtual attendees. “This is a different kind of gathering than we’re all used to as bookstore lovers.”

Author Jaquira Díaz said she wished she were a teenager now because books published currently better reflect the childhood she had growing up. Her own book, Ordinary Girls, is the memoir she needed back then.

She needed books with characters, like her, who were queer, Latina, living in poverty or in working class communities and going to public schools. Growing up in a black Puerto Rican family, Díaz felt both invisible and hyper visible, depending on who she was with.

Black and brown girls are criminalized and hypersexualized, often treated as women even when they are very young, she said. “They are even arrested when they are six years old, sent to jail for having feelings in school,” she said.

As much as she needs authentic books, Díaz demands a lot of her readers. “I really want the reader to think about what is considered ordinary in our society and what it means for someone in poverty and considered a juvenile delinquent,” she said. “When I was a teenager, a girl, I was like some sort of monster.” She rarely felt like she was just a girl.

Angie Cruz, the author of Dominicana, decided to be a writer after reading How the García Girls Lost Their Accents by poet and writer Julia Álvarez. “This was the first dominicana that I had seen in print. For me, that was really empowering,” she said.

Dominicana took a number of years to write. Cruz said the novel is based on her mother’s experiences coming to the U.S. as a young undocumented married Dominican woman. “One of the things I did was looked at people’s family albums to get the history of Dominicans in the 1960’s that I couldn’t find in any official archives.”

Her research encompassed the lives of so many women with stories to tell that she created an Instagram account, @dominicanasnyc, to give others a chance to tell their stories too.

Book club leader and avid reader Lupita Aquino (aka Lupita.Reads) said 10 pages into Cantoras she already loved it. Author Carolina de Robertis said the novel grew out of listening to stories of women of an older generation.

Back in her mid-20’s, de Robertis was looking for signs of queer life in the Uruguayan diaspora. She found women, who in the late 1970’s, created a refuge for themselves. She listened to their stories about establishing community and freedom during a repressive time in Uruguay’s recent history.

During the dictatorship, the word cantora was code for lesbian. “They started saying, ‘Hey, do you think she’s a cantora? Does she ‘sing?’ So, there’s a double meaning there [as well as] a lot of layers of meaning.”

The women were living in a time of intense homophobia, and under authoritarian rule. “What it took for them to live their authentic selves and to use their voices was something that was resonating for me in ways that I think are true for many of us today,” said de Robertis.

Running is Natalia Sylvester’s take on a failed presidential run through the eyes the candidate’s teenage daughter. The book, due out in July 2020, shows a young girl slowly coming to terms with the idea that her father might not be the hero she thought he was. The book deals with disillusionment and standing up for your own beliefs. But it’s also about the use and abuse of power, explained the author, who was born in Lima, Peru.

“I also wanted to talk about what happens when those who have power are not only oppressing the marginalized, but people who are marginalized are also capable of oppressing people in their own community,” Sylvester said.

Lilliam Rivera’s tale of a Bronx girl who lost everything in Hurricane María is also a retelling of the Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice. After the hurricane, many of Rivera’s family members were missing. The immediate aftermath was a time of hopelessness and rage. Never Look Back was born out of a time and need to create structure. The narrative focuses on two torn lovers, Eury and Pheus.

“I could write about these two characters and what they’re facing, dealing with generational trauma, trying to figure out where your place is in this world when you have no hope,” said Rivera, who also wrote the popular young adult novel The Education of Margot Sánchez.

As she wrote, larger themes of hope and the ways music can save you emerged. “I was like, ‘How do I write this book?’ I’m in such a dark place right now, and I needed fiction as safety in a lot of ways. I feel like a lot of these books that all of these authors write, they save me again and again.”