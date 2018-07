A New Taste Tale

Story by Mariela Regalado

They were the sweet – and savory – sixteen.

Sixteen local purveyors set up shop outdoors recently for a bustling evening of food, drink, and music with the Ochun Afro-Latin Band.

The lively rhythms and fragrance of summer BBQ welcomed visitors to “El Sitio Feliz” (“The Happy Place”) on a warm July evening. The community garden located at 237 East 104th Street, between 2nd and 3rd Avenues, was the site of the first annual “Taste of East Harlem” celebration.

The sold-out food and beverage event on July 20th was hosted by local non-profit Union Settlement Business Development Center as part of its “Buy Local Initiative” which showcased the diversity of the neighborhood’s culinary offerings.

Among those in attendance were Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer and Councilmember Diana Ayala.

East Harlem boosts over 40,000 residents. According to the city’s Small Business Services (SBS) agency, approximately 17 percent of the businesses in the neighborhood are food purveyors.

Representatives from local restaurants, cafes, bakeries, and distilleries offered their wares upon a long line of tables snaking around the garden.

“Real Mexicans eat vegan!” exclaimed Lisseth Morales, Chef and Owner of Cenkali Products, as she passed out colorful samples of her fresh watermelon juice. She explained that her decision to meticulously craft vegan indigenous Mexican cuisine was a matter of reassessing culinary history.

“The Mexican food that is mainstream and popular is far from what the Mayans, Aztecs and indigenous people ate,” argued Morales. “The food you have now is the result of colonization.”

She and her family take pains with food preparation. They wake up at dawn to grind corn for tortillas and to slow cook the mole sauce Morales uses in her vegan tamales. They also carve up and press large watermelons for her trademark beverage. And though Morales has been approached by corporations and restaurants who want to mass produce her food, to date she has refused. Instead, you can find her virtually every Saturday morning by Marcus Garvey Park serving her customers one on one.

A few tables from Morales stood three generations of a single Dominican family, all part of the Bitter Orange Café team on Park Avenue. They offered chofan, a kind of Caribbean-inspired fried rice, and crispy empanadas stuffed with savory fillings.

Head Chef Francisco Tovias Paulino and his partner Yohanis Paulino run the kitchen while their three daughters manage the eatery’s business and marketing operations. Everything from the menu to the name is a family affair. Naranja agria, or bitter orange, is an homage to the staple ingredient that infuses many of their dishes.

Uptown Veg & Juice Bar owner Dave Simmons runs a vegan restaurant on East 125th Street which includes mac-and-cheese and chicken stir fry plates that are all soy and plant based. He said he has cultivated recipes, especially such childhood staples, for over 20 years.

Three of his “feel good” all-natural juices are available at Whole Foods, “right in the second aisle,” said the proud entrepreneur.

Attendees agreed that the dishes were a far cry from fast food, and lauded the laborious efforts of the purveyors.

“This is what camaraderie is all about, helping each other out,” said Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer. “And this is what East Harlem is all about.”

For more information, please visit unionsettlement.org or call 212.828.6000.