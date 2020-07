A new approach

By Brian Benjamin

Each spring, as the residents of my community prepare for block parties and family days, we also have to prepare ourselves for the tragic increase in shootings that the summer brings. However, the serious uptick in shootings across the city this year including the killing of a one-year-old child has shown us that this year is different and we have to deal with it proactively. I am proud of the tools communities like ours have developed to respond to the epidemic of gun violence – we’ve learned to treat it like what it is, a public health crisis that deserves a thoughtful response.

As the public health crisis of gun violence looms this summer, we are still in the midst of COVID-19, a pandemic which has been particularly devastating to the lives and livelihoods of communities of color. The resulting quarantine and social distancing have hit Black families and businesses already struggling with inequalities in the system and some will never recover. The third crisis has been in, some ways, the most traumatic – the continuous re-traumatization of our communities as we collectively witness murders of black people at the hands of law enforcement on social media. Gun violence is no different. It is no wonder that gun violence this summer needs a different response.

In the short term, I have convened a “Harlem Community Policing Task Force” with clergy leaders, community board leaders, civil rights leaders, cure violence leaders and young adult leaders to help address the violence. We are joining our cure violence partner Street Corner Resources to implement an anti-violence peace model of occupying and walking the blocks to engage members of the community while encouraging them to “Protect the Block” with us. Cure Violence programs have been one of our most successful tools in achieving proactive peace. We are hoping to get everyone involved, including gang members, in fostering a peaceful and neighborly summer.

Additionally, we have worked with the Mayor’s office to identify streets that should be opened up immediately to provide COVID-friendly programming for our youth in an effort to “program our streets” with a focus on our teenagers and young adults. To ensure the community gatherings are safe and that we can “collectively own our streets in a neighborly manner,” we will soon be launching a “Protect Your Block: Harlem Good Neighbor” grassroots campaign that encourages community-led enforcement of COVID-friendly block gatherings.

Over the long term, we must provide employment opportunities for our youth and young adults along with those reentering society from jail and prison through earn-to-learn programs and other programs. We need a sufficient number of counselors in our schools along with widespread access to free mental health services at facilities throughout our communities. There must be a multi-agency response focused on addressing the social root causes of gun violence. Government cannot do this alone. Private individuals, corporate organizations and philanthropic institutions must provide needed funding for youth sports, employment and cultural programming.

The fact is, more police does not necessarily mean more public safety. We need a community-based approach that engages the police but also elected leaders, clergy leaders, community leaders and everyone on the street. We will not solve gun violence overnight or even this summer and we cannot simply police our way out of gun violence.

In our effort to effectively end gun violence, in the short and long-term, we must all get out of our comfort zones and resist the temptation to do what we have always done.

Brian A. Benjamin is the New York State Senator for District 30, which encompasses Harlem, East Harlem, and the Upper West Side. For more, please visit nysenate.gov/senators/brian-benjamin or call 212.222.7315.