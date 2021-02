A more perfect pitch

Push to diversify affordable housing marketing

By Gregg McQueen

Join the ranks.

So urges a new initiative launched to help Minority-and-Women-Owned Business Enterprises (M/WBE) and nonprofits act as marketing agents for the city’s affordable housing lottery.

On February 4, the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD), LISC NYC, Enterprise Community Partners and Goldman Sachs announced a partnership to provide funding and training to build the capacity of marketing agents to conduct HPD’s Housing Connect lottery, which allows New Yorkers to apply for residential units in affordable housing projects.

The Pathways to Opportunity program, funded with a $100,000 grant from Goldman Sachs, will train M/WBEs and nonprofits to run the Housing Connect lottery, leasing and sales processes for various housing projects. In September 2020, HPD issued a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for Qualified Marketing Agents that affordable housing developers must choose from.

Pathways to Opportunity will prepare M/WBEs and nonprofits to apply for the RFQ.

“There is a growing demand for marketing agents as this administration continues to create and preserve affordable housing at a record pace, even in the midst of the pandemic,” said HPD Commissioner Louise Carroll. “Investing in M/WBEs and nonprofits that want to capitalize on this growing industry is the right thing to do, not only to strengthen and build the capacity of our mission-driven partners, but also to ensure equitable access to affordable housing for all New Yorkers.”

LISC NYC, which supports local organizations in an attempt to create more equitable neighborhoods, will help with the marketing of Pathways to Opportunity and has worked to develop a training protocol for the program.

Valerie White, Executive Director of LISC NYC, said the program will open up new business possibilities for M/WBEs.

“M/WBEs don’t always have the access to contracting and so here is an opportunity for the city to successfully connect them with contracts,” White said. “Also, these housing properties are mostly located in neighborhoods that are made up of a minority population. We are providing access to business owners that look like the people they are going to be serving.”

“It’s important to ensure we are providing an opportunity for M/WBEs to grow and be an active part of the procurement process,” she said.

Pathways to Opportunity will offer training to 40 different M/WBEs and nonprofits to equip them to submit competitive applications to become qualified marketing agents.

Each M/WBE or nonprofit who is accepted into the program will be eligible to send up to three staff members to a series of virtual training sessions.

Participants will receive free training and certification on marketing HPD projects, Housing Connect, Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) Compliance, and Fair Housing.

Three separate training series will be held during winter, spring and fall 2021.

The initial RFQ application deadline is April 9.

White said the pandemic has exacerbated the need for affordable housing.

“We’ve had massive job loss and loss of income. There could be a landscape of evictions once the moratorium goes away. That could lead to overcrowded apartments or even homelessness,” she said. “It’s going to be incredibly important that there is enough affordable housing to sustain people, especially the minority population who have been much more negatively impacted by COVID-19.”

On February 9, Mayor Bill de Blasio and HPD announced that the city financed the construction or preservation of more than 29,000 affordable homes in calendar year 2020 – the second-highest calendar year total in New York City history. The total keeps the city on target to meet de Blasio’s goal of creating or preserving 300,000 affordable apartments by 2026.

The Pathways to Opportunity is one of several initiatives LISC NYC is involved in to help underserved businesses recover from the pandemic.

In January, LISC NYC awarded $1.1 million in grants to help 112 struggling BIPOC-owned businesses avoid permanent closure.

Grant recipients received $10,000 each in direct financial assistance.

“Some were able to pay rent, some were able to pay employees, some could buy equipment,” said White. “Some have reported to us that because of the grant, their business was able to stay open.”

In addition, LISC NYC partnered with 16 community-based organizations to help BIPOC-owned small businesses prepare and submit applications for the $10,000 grants.

“[The organizations] ae providing hands-on technical assistance, helped businesses complete the grant application and also helped them develop long-term business sustainability and strategies so they can continue to operate during COVID,” White said.

Harlem Park to Park, one of the 16 partner CBOs, helped local businesses that were unable to access Paycheck Protection Program loans other relief funding.

“We are thrilled that businesses including an art gallery, boutique fitness studios and retailers, a local media publication as well as restaurants were among our grant awardees and look forward to providing continued technical assistance through the LISC program to ensure their sustainability as we enter the second year of the pandemic,” said Harlen Park to Park Executive Director Nikoa Evans-Hendricks in a statement.

White noted that many small businesses have needed to change their business strategy during the pandemic.

“If you’re a retail store, restaurant, nail salon, you can’t have as many people in,” she said. “You might need new equipment and figure out how to safely keep people spaced out and conduct business.”

BIPOC-owned businesses are vital entities in their neighborhood, White added.

“Often, they provide cultural connectivity with the people in the neighborhood and are generational businesses that have been anchor businesses in their community,” she said.

“Minority businesses, they are hurting and we want to make sure we’re addressing that in a really impactful and strategic way,” White remarked. “If we want our city to come back and revive, we need to make sure we’re considering the entire population as we move forward with the recovery of New York City.”

For more information on marketing agent training, please visit on.nyc.gov/3q95BVH.

To learn more about LISC NYC, visit www.lisc.org/nyc.