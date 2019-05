A Merengue Master Class

By Gregg McQueen

El Rey will reign again.

The Alianza Dominicana Cultural Center is rolling out a slate of youth-centered programming to celebrate the life and legacy of music pioneer Joseíto Mateo, known as “El Rey del Merengue.”

Born José Tamares Mateo in 1920, the renowned musician, composer and singer was a vital figure in the percussion-driven music that has been defined as a key musical genre of the Dominican Republic.

Mateo, who died in 2018 at the age of 98, had a career spanning more than eight decades. In the 1950’s, he came into his own as a member of the popular band La Orquesta San José and went on to produce original music for decades. Among his many popular recordings were classic merengue songs such as “Cuando Yo Me Muera” and “Merenguero Hasta la Tambora.”

“His life was the most productive life that any artist in the Dominican Republic had,” said Cultural Center Director Leonardo Iván Domínguez. “From 1938 up to 2018, he was singing, dancing, composing. He did everything. He was the true king of merengue.”

Domínguez is an established cultural educator, with over 35 years spent teaching Dominican folk traditions. He learned to drum by the age of five, and was the Founding Executive Director of Conjunto Folklorico, one of the first Dominican folk arts youth programs in New York.

Run by the Alianza Youth Services division of Catholic Charities, the cultural center’s mission is to produce literary, performing, and visual arts programs that promote Dominican, Latino, and Latin American cultures, with an emphasis on Afro-Dominican artistic traditions.

Among the events produced throughout the year for participants of all ages are poetry and prose workshops; film forums; and mask-making classes. The center has hosted events with authors such as New York Times bestseller and National Book Award winner Elizabeth Acevedo and taken part in countless performances, including a large-scale attempt last year to win the Guinness World Record for largest tropical dance party which drew thousands. The site, located at West 166th Street, boasts large exhibition spaces, two performing arts studios and a rooftop terrace.

The center will host free programs based on Joseíto Mateo on Saturdays from May 11 to June 29 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The events will feature arts and crafts, percussion workshops and dance classes.

In 2010, Mateo was recognized at the Latin Grammy Awards for his contributions to music, and was honored by the Smithsonian in 1999 as part of its “Música de las Américas” series.

During Mateo’s life, Alianza also sponsored several events related to the musician at Hostos Community College.

Still, Eddie Silverio, Director of Catholic Charities Alianza Youth Services, said that Mateo’s legacy is not well-known by young people today, despite his stature within the canon of Latin music.

“A lot of that history has been lost among the younger generation,” Silverio said. “When it comes to merengue and our culture, he was the guy.”

Silverio said the center will also sponsor educational programming by sending merengue bands into local schools such as La Plaza Beacon IS 143 and the George Washington Educational Campus to teach young people about percussion.

Sessions will be held at La Plaza Beacon on May 13 and May 15 at 3:30 p.m. The percussion workshops will be held at the George Washington Education Campus on May 17 at 11:30 a.m. and 1:10 p.m.

“The events in the school are directed to the young people, [and] looking to explain who Joseito Mateo was,” remarked Domínguez, who said the goal is to spread promote knowledge of Mateo’s work and of Dominican culture as a whole.

“We are bringing the music.”

All programming is free of charge.

The Alianza Dominicana Cultural Center is located at 530 West 166th Street, New York, NY 10032. For more information, call 917.242.8411 or please visit www.facebook.com/ADCC530.