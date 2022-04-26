Top Stories

A Meal for Mamas

Recipe: Meyer Lemon French Toast

The classic brunch dish.

If you’re planning on marking Mother’s Day with a special homemade meal, look no further than a resplendent brunch to honor the special maternal figures in your circle.

And could there be any more classic a brunch dish than French toast?

Golden, egg-rich challah makes the most decadent French toast, since it really soaks up the custard and adds a richness of its own. In this recipe, the entire dish can be assembled the night before it’s popped into the oven, it’s the ideal dish for serving brunch to a house full of guests – or to share with just one special person.

 

Source: Williams Sonoma Test Kitchen

 

Meyer lemons offer a citric burst.

Ingredients

  • Unsalted butter for greasing
  • 6 eggs, lightly beaten
  • 2 cups (16 fl. oz.) half-and-half
  • 1 Tbs. vanilla extract
  • Grated zest of 2 Meyer lemons
  • 1/4 cup (2 oz.) firmly packed light brown sugar
  • 1 loaf day-old challah, about 1 lb. (500 g), cut into 1-inch (2.5-cm) slices
  • Confectioners’ sugar for dusting
  • Mixed fresh berries for serving
  • Maple syrup for serving

Vanilla extract is fragrant and flavorful.

Directions

  • Butter the bottom of a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Set aside.
  • In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, half-and-half, vanilla, lemon zest and brown sugar until combined.
  • In batches, dip the bread slices into the egg mixture, turning the slices to coat them evenly and letting the bread sit in the bowl for about 2 minutes to absorb the liquid.
  • Arrange the slices in the prepared baking dish, overlapping them slightly. Pour any of the liquid remaining in the bowl evenly over the bread in the dish.
  • Cover the pan with aluminum foil and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or up to overnight.

    Challah bread makes for an egg-rich texture.

  • Preheat an oven to 350°F (180°C).
  • Transfer the pan, still covered with the aluminum foil, to the oven and bake for 30 minutes.
  • Remove the foil and continue baking until the French toast is puffy and the top of the bread is lightly browned, about 15 minutes more.
  • Lightly dust the French toast with confectioners’ sugar.

 

Serve with fresh berries, if desired, passing the maple syrup alongside. Serves 6 to 8.

Un platillo para mamás 

Receta: Pan francés con limón Meyer 

El clásico platillo del brunch.

Si está planeando celebrar el Día de las Madres con una comida casera especial, no busque más que un resplandeciente brunch para honrar a las figuras maternas especiales de su círculo.

¿Y puede haber un plato de brunch más clásico que el pan fracés?

El pan challah, dorado y rico en huevos, es la tostada francesa más decadente, ya que absorbe las natillas y añade una riqueza propia. En esta receta, todo el platillo se puede armar la noche antes de meterlo al horno, es el platillo ideal para servir el brunch a una casa llena de invitados – o para compartir con una sola persona especial.

 

Fuente: Williams Sonoma Test Kitchen

 

Los limones Meyer ofrecen una explosión cítrica.

Ingredientes

  • Mantequilla sin sal para engrasar
  • 6 huevos, ligeramente batidos
  • 2 tazas (16 fl. oz.) de leche half & half
  • 1 cucharada de extracto de vainilla
  • Ralladura de 2 limones Meyer
  • 1/4 de taza (2 oz.) de azúcar morena ligera firmemente empaquetada
  • 1 barra de pan challah del día previo, de aproximadamente 1 libra (500 g), cortada en rodajas de 2.5 cm.
  • Azúcar glas para espolvorear
  • Mezcla de frutos rojos frescos para servir
  • Jarabe de maple para servir

  

El extracto de vainilla es fragante y sabroso.

Instrucciones 

  • Unte con mantequilla el fondo de un molde para hornear de 9 por 13 pulgadas. Reserve.
  • En un tazón grande, bata los huevos, la leche half and half, la vainilla, la ralladura de limón y el azúcar morena hasta que se combinen.
  • Por tandas, sumerja las rebanadas de pan en la mezcla de huevo, girando las rebanadas para cubrirlas uniformemente y dejando que el pan se asiente en el tazón durante unos 2 minutos para absorber el líquido.
  • Coloque las rebanadas en la fuente de horno preparada, superponiéndolas ligeramente. Vierta el líquido que queda en el tazón de manera uniforme sobre el pan en el plato.

    El pan challah tiene una textura rica en huevo.

  • Cubra el molde con papel de aluminio y refrigere por lo menos 2 horas o hasta toda la noche.
  • Precaliente el horno a 350°F (180°C).
  • Transfiera el molde, todavía cubierto con el papel de aluminio, al horno y hornee durante 30 minutos.
  • Retire el papel de aluminio y siga horneando hasta que los panes estén esponjados y la parte superior del pan esté ligeramente dorada, unos 15 minutos más.
  • Espolvoree ligeramente el pan francés con azúcar glass.

 

Servir con frutos rojos frescos, si desea, pasando el jarabe de maple alrededor. Rinde para 6 a 8 personas.

