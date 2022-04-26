- English
- Español
A Meal for Mamas
Recipe: Meyer Lemon French Toast
If you’re planning on marking Mother’s Day with a special homemade meal, look no further than a resplendent brunch to honor the special maternal figures in your circle.
And could there be any more classic a brunch dish than French toast?
Golden, egg-rich challah makes the most decadent French toast, since it really soaks up the custard and adds a richness of its own. In this recipe, the entire dish can be assembled the night before it’s popped into the oven, it’s the ideal dish for serving brunch to a house full of guests – or to share with just one special person.
Source: Williams Sonoma Test Kitchen
Ingredients
- Unsalted butter for greasing
- 6 eggs, lightly beaten
- 2 cups (16 fl. oz.) half-and-half
- 1 Tbs. vanilla extract
- Grated zest of 2 Meyer lemons
- 1/4 cup (2 oz.) firmly packed light brown sugar
- 1 loaf day-old challah, about 1 lb. (500 g), cut into 1-inch (2.5-cm) slices
- Confectioners’ sugar for dusting
- Mixed fresh berries for serving
- Maple syrup for serving
Directions
- Butter the bottom of a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Set aside.
- In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, half-and-half, vanilla, lemon zest and brown sugar until combined.
- In batches, dip the bread slices into the egg mixture, turning the slices to coat them evenly and letting the bread sit in the bowl for about 2 minutes to absorb the liquid.
- Arrange the slices in the prepared baking dish, overlapping them slightly. Pour any of the liquid remaining in the bowl evenly over the bread in the dish.
- Cover the pan with aluminum foil and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or up to overnight.
- Preheat an oven to 350°F (180°C).
- Transfer the pan, still covered with the aluminum foil, to the oven and bake for 30 minutes.
- Remove the foil and continue baking until the French toast is puffy and the top of the bread is lightly browned, about 15 minutes more.
- Lightly dust the French toast with confectioners’ sugar.
Serve with fresh berries, if desired, passing the maple syrup alongside. Serves 6 to 8.
Un platillo para mamás
Receta: Pan francés con limón Meyer
Si está planeando celebrar el Día de las Madres con una comida casera especial, no busque más que un resplandeciente brunch para honrar a las figuras maternas especiales de su círculo.
¿Y puede haber un plato de brunch más clásico que el pan fracés?
El pan challah, dorado y rico en huevos, es la tostada francesa más decadente, ya que absorbe las natillas y añade una riqueza propia. En esta receta, todo el platillo se puede armar la noche antes de meterlo al horno, es el platillo ideal para servir el brunch a una casa llena de invitados – o para compartir con una sola persona especial.
Fuente: Williams Sonoma Test Kitchen
Ingredientes
- Mantequilla sin sal para engrasar
- 6 huevos, ligeramente batidos
- 2 tazas (16 fl. oz.) de leche half & half
- 1 cucharada de extracto de vainilla
- Ralladura de 2 limones Meyer
- 1/4 de taza (2 oz.) de azúcar morena ligera firmemente empaquetada
- 1 barra de pan challah del día previo, de aproximadamente 1 libra (500 g), cortada en rodajas de 2.5 cm.
- Azúcar glas para espolvorear
- Mezcla de frutos rojos frescos para servir
- Jarabe de maple para servir
Instrucciones
- Unte con mantequilla el fondo de un molde para hornear de 9 por 13 pulgadas. Reserve.
- En un tazón grande, bata los huevos, la leche half and half, la vainilla, la ralladura de limón y el azúcar morena hasta que se combinen.
- Por tandas, sumerja las rebanadas de pan en la mezcla de huevo, girando las rebanadas para cubrirlas uniformemente y dejando que el pan se asiente en el tazón durante unos 2 minutos para absorber el líquido.
- Coloque las rebanadas en la fuente de horno preparada, superponiéndolas ligeramente. Vierta el líquido que queda en el tazón de manera uniforme sobre el pan en el plato.
- Cubra el molde con papel de aluminio y refrigere por lo menos 2 horas o hasta toda la noche.
- Precaliente el horno a 350°F (180°C).
- Transfiera el molde, todavía cubierto con el papel de aluminio, al horno y hornee durante 30 minutos.
- Retire el papel de aluminio y siga horneando hasta que los panes estén esponjados y la parte superior del pan esté ligeramente dorada, unos 15 minutos más.
- Espolvoree ligeramente el pan francés con azúcar glass.
Servir con frutos rojos frescos, si desea, pasando el jarabe de maple alrededor. Rinde para 6 a 8 personas.