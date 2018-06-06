“A man of honor”

Former Assemblymember remembered

Story by Gregg McQueen

Photos by Cristóbal Vivar

Al Taylor was 25 years old when he first met former State Assemblymember Herman “Denny” Farrell.

Then a student at CUNY, Taylor attained an internship in Farrell’s office to help the Assemblymember in Albany.

“I thought I was going to be his driver,” Taylor said. “But Denny said, ‘No, you’ll be a confidante. I’m going to show you things, and you’re going to learn things that will help you your entire life.’”

Farrell, who served Northern Manhattan in the State Assembly for 42 years, passed away on May 26 at the age of 86.

His wake and funeral, both held at the Church of the Intercession last week, drew scores of community members and elected officials who paid their respects.

Among the mourners who gathered at the wake on May 31st, Taylor recalled the unique ability of Farrell to relate to political foes and forge relationships with fellow legislators in Albany, even those on the other side of the aisle.

“For Denny, it was the issues that were important,” Taylor said. “It was always about the issues. His parents instilled in him the value of work and respecting others.”

“He was a door opener, rather than a door closer. A man of honor,” said Earnestine Temple, Farrell’s longtime legislative assistant.

“He always had a saying. ‘If you didn’t want to know the truth, don’t ask me something,’” she added. “He was going to be a straight shooter all the time. He always worked for the betterment of the community.”

Taylor recalled how he was taken under Farrell’s wing to become his longtime chief of staff. He was eventually elected to replace Ferrell when the iconic uptown legislator retired in September 2017.

Taylor said a political career was the furthest thing from his mind when he first encountered Farrell.

“Back then, I had no idea what I was doing with my life. And Denny saw something in me that I didn’t see in myself,” Taylor said. “Denny helped to shape and mold my life in a way I could never imagine.”

Former Assemblymember Keith Wright, who served in Albany with Farrell for 24 years, said he had a memorable interaction with Farrell every day.

“Denny was the most fantastic teacher you’d ever want to meet. I’m a better person because I served with him,” said Wright. “His legacy is with all of us.”

Shirley Lewis, former Chair of the Board of Directors for the Boys and Girls Club of Harlem, recalled Farrell’s help in revamping one of the organization’s clubhouse locations when it was in dire need of repairs.

“He gave us funding for programs, gave us money for computers,” Lewis said. “And Denny would always call us or stop by personally to make sure things were going OK. I don’t know where we would have been without him.”

“Farrell was very good to us,” remarked Geraldine Hudson of Wilson Major Morris Community Center, a senior center on West 152nd Street. She recalled when he allocated funds for a new kitchen at the center, and said the Assembyman would bus their seniors to community meetings.

“When we would call him, he would come,” Hudson stated.

“He always listened to us. That’s what you want from your elected officials,” she added.

Temple concurred that Farrell had a gift for relating to his constituents and staff.

“He was somebody that you could talk to, share your thoughts, get guidance,” she said. “He looked you in the eye and you know he was really listening.”

“I loved the guy,” remarked Taylor, as he struggled to hold back tears. “There will never be another Denny Farrell.”

In attendance at the June 1st funeral were Governor Andrew Cuomo, Mayor Bill de Blasio,

Congressman Adriano Espaillat, former Congressman Charlie Rangel, former Mayor David Dinkins, former Assemblymember Keith Wright, Public Advocate Letitia James and City Comptroller Scott Stringer.

Cuomo delivered the eulogy.

“No one would disagree on either side of the aisle that there has ever been a steadier, more highly respected, more graceful presence in the halls of Albany than Herman ‘Denny’ Farrell,” Cuomo said. “I think

Denny was the definition of wisdom.”

