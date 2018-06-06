- English
- Español
“A man of honor”
Former Assemblymember remembered
Story by Gregg McQueen
Photos by Cristóbal Vivar
Al Taylor was 25 years old when he first met former State Assemblymember Herman “Denny” Farrell.
Then a student at CUNY, Taylor attained an internship in Farrell’s office to help the Assemblymember in Albany.
“I thought I was going to be his driver,” Taylor said. “But Denny said, ‘No, you’ll be a confidante. I’m going to show you things, and you’re going to learn things that will help you your entire life.’”
Farrell, who served Northern Manhattan in the State Assembly for 42 years, passed away on May 26 at the age of 86.
His wake and funeral, both held at the Church of the Intercession last week, drew scores of community members and elected officials who paid their respects.
Among the mourners who gathered at the wake on May 31st, Taylor recalled the unique ability of Farrell to relate to political foes and forge relationships with fellow legislators in Albany, even those on the other side of the aisle.
“For Denny, it was the issues that were important,” Taylor said. “It was always about the issues. His parents instilled in him the value of work and respecting others.”
“He was a door opener, rather than a door closer. A man of honor,” said Earnestine Temple, Farrell’s longtime legislative assistant.
“He always had a saying. ‘If you didn’t want to know the truth, don’t ask me something,’” she added. “He was going to be a straight shooter all the time. He always worked for the betterment of the community.”
Taylor recalled how he was taken under Farrell’s wing to become his longtime chief of staff. He was eventually elected to replace Ferrell when the iconic uptown legislator retired in September 2017.
Taylor said a political career was the furthest thing from his mind when he first encountered Farrell.
“Back then, I had no idea what I was doing with my life. And Denny saw something in me that I didn’t see in myself,” Taylor said. “Denny helped to shape and mold my life in a way I could never imagine.”
Former Assemblymember Keith Wright, who served in Albany with Farrell for 24 years, said he had a memorable interaction with Farrell every day.
“Denny was the most fantastic teacher you’d ever want to meet. I’m a better person because I served with him,” said Wright. “His legacy is with all of us.”
Shirley Lewis, former Chair of the Board of Directors for the Boys and Girls Club of Harlem, recalled Farrell’s help in revamping one of the organization’s clubhouse locations when it was in dire need of repairs.
“He gave us funding for programs, gave us money for computers,” Lewis said. “And Denny would always call us or stop by personally to make sure things were going OK. I don’t know where we would have been without him.”
“Farrell was very good to us,” remarked Geraldine Hudson of Wilson Major Morris Community Center, a senior center on West 152nd Street. She recalled when he allocated funds for a new kitchen at the center, and said the Assembyman would bus their seniors to community meetings.
“When we would call him, he would come,” Hudson stated.
“He always listened to us. That’s what you want from your elected officials,” she added.
Temple concurred that Farrell had a gift for relating to his constituents and staff.
“He was somebody that you could talk to, share your thoughts, get guidance,” she said. “He looked you in the eye and you know he was really listening.”
“I loved the guy,” remarked Taylor, as he struggled to hold back tears. “There will never be another Denny Farrell.”
In attendance at the June 1st funeral were Governor Andrew Cuomo, Mayor Bill de Blasio,
Congressman Adriano Espaillat, former Congressman Charlie Rangel, former Mayor David Dinkins, former Assemblymember Keith Wright, Public Advocate Letitia James and City Comptroller Scott Stringer.
Cuomo delivered the eulogy.
“No one would disagree on either side of the aisle that there has ever been a steadier, more highly respected, more graceful presence in the halls of Albany than Herman ‘Denny’ Farrell,” Cuomo said. “I think
Denny was the definition of wisdom.”
For additional photos, please visit manhattantimesnews.com.
“Un hombre de honor”
Ex asambleísta es recordado
Historia por Gregg McQueen
Fotos por Cristóbal Vivar
Al Taylor tenía 25 años cuando conoció al ex asambleísta estatal Herman “Denny” Farrell.
Entonces un pasante en CUNY, Taylor consiguió una pasantía en la oficina de Farrell para ayudar al asambleísta en Albany.
“Pensé que iba a ser su conductor”, recordó Taylor. “Pero Denny dijo: no, serás un confidente. Voy a mostrarte cosas y vas a aprender cosas que te ayudarán toda tu vida”.
Farrell, quien sirvió en el norte de Manhattan en la Asamblea Estatal durante 42 años, falleció el 26 de mayo a los 86 años de edad.
Su velatorio y funeral, ambos celebrados en la Iglesia de la Intercesión la semana pasada, atrajeron a decenas de miembros de la comunidad y funcionarios electos, quienes presentaron sus respetos.
Entre los dolientes que se congregaron en el velorio el 31 de mayo, Taylor recordó la capacidad única de Farrell para relacionarse con sus enemigos políticos y forjar relaciones con sus colegas legisladores en Albany, incluso aquellos en el otro lado del pasillo.
“Para Denny eran los problemas lo importante”, dijo Taylor. “Siempre se trataba de los problemas. Sus padres le inculcaron el valor del trabajo y el respeto por los demás”.
“Era un abridor de puertas, en lugar de un cerrador de puertas. Un hombre de honor”, dijo Earnestine Temple, asistente legislativo de Farrell de toda la vida.
“Siempre dijo que: si no querías saber la verdad, no me preguntes nada”, agregó. “Iba a ser un tirador recto todo el tiempo. Él siempre trabajó por el mejoramiento de la comunidad”.
Taylor recordó cómo fue tomado bajo el ala de Farrell para convertirse en su jefe de gabinete de toda la vida. Eventualmente fue elegido para reemplazar a Ferrell cuando el emblemático legislador del norte del condado se retiró en septiembre de 2017.
Taylor dijo que una carrera política era lo más alejado de su mente cuando conoció por primera vez a Farrell.
“En aquel entonces, no tenía idea de lo que estaba haciendo con mi vida. Y Denny vio algo en mí que no vi en mí mismo “, dijo Taylor. “Denny ayudó a dar forma y a moldear mi vida de una manera que nunca podría imaginar”.
El ex asambleísta Keith Wright, quien trabajó en Albany con Farrell durante 24 años, dijo que tuvo una interacción memorable con Farrell todos los días.
“Denny fue el maestro más fantástico que hubieras querido conocer. Soy una mejor persona porque serví con él”, dijo Wright. “Su legado está con todos nosotros”.
Shirley Lewis, ex presidenta de la Junta Directiva del Club de Niños y Niñas de Harlem, recordó la ayuda de Farrell para renovar uno de los locales de la casa club de la organización cuando necesitaba urgentemente reparaciones.
“Nos dio fondos para programas, nos dio dinero para computadoras”, dijo. “Y Denny siempre nos llamaba o pasaba personalmente para asegurarse de que todo iba bien. No sé dónde habríamos estado sin él”.
“Farrell fue muy bueno con nosotros”, comentó Geraldine Hudson del Centro Comunitario Wilson Center de Morris Major, un centro para personas mayores en la calle 152 Oeste. Ella recordó cuando asignó fondos para una nueva cocina en el centro y dijo que el asambleísta transportaba a los adultos mayores a las reuniones comunitarias.
“Cuando lo llamábamos, él venía”, declaró Hudson.
“Él siempre nos escuchó. Eso es lo que quieres de tus funcionarios electos”, agregó.
Temple estuvo de acuerdo en que Farrell tenía un don para relacionarse con sus integrantes y el personal.
“Era alguien con quien podías hablar, compartir tus pensamientos, obtener orientación”, dijo. “Te miraba a los ojos y sabías que realmente estaba escuchando”.
“Lo amaba”, comentó Taylor, mientras luchaba por contener las lágrimas. “Nunca habrá otro Denny Farrell”.
El gobernador Andrew Cuomo, el alcalde Bill de Blasio, el congresista Adriano Espaillat, el ex congresista Charlie Rangel, el ex alcalde David Dinkins, el ex asambleísta Keith Wright, la defensora pública Letitia James y el contralor de la ciudad, Scott Stringer, asistieron al funeral el 1 de junio.
Cuomo pronunció el panegírico.
“Nadie estaría en desacuerdo -en ninguno de los lados del pasillo- que no existió una presencia más estable, más respetada y más graciosa en las salas de Albany que la de Herman ‘Denny’ Farrell”, dijo Cuomo. “Creo que Denny fue la definición de sabiduría”.
Para fotos adicionales, por favor visite manhattantimesnews.com.