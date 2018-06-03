By Katherine O’Sullivan It is interesting to read about all the love for libraries. It is a sad fact that the New York Public Library (NYPL) trustees, who espouse such love, are willing to demolish the Inwood branch library, leaving Inwood without a much-used, much-loved asset for a minimum of three years. The NYPL Donnell branch on 52nd Street took eight years and returned much diminished, more like a screen with bleachers. Constructed in the opening years of the 1950’s, the Inwood branch is a fine example of the latest phase of Art-Deco design. Designed by the well-known firm of Tachau and Vought between 1946 and 1948, some of the building’s elements may go back even further, since the project was first listed on July 1, 1940 in the NYPL capital building program for 1941-46. The Inwood library is critically endangered by the Economic Development Corporation (EDC) rezoning plan, but the city itself insists that all elements of this plan are still in play and subject to influence through public input. Here, then, is input. The Inwood library plays a central role in this community and the desire to preserve it is nearly universal. One of Inwood’s few public buildings, the library is, in effect, our community center. A petition to save the library has garnered over 5,000 signatures, and the number continues to grow. The call to “Save Inwood Library” is widely supported by parents and teachers, churches, and many other community organizations, reflecting common views irrespective of ethnic differences or income levels. Indeed, Inwood is a low- to middle-income, majority minority (Hispanic) neighborhood, with a very high proportion of immigrants and their children. The library offers many services tailored to the needs of such a community. In fact, Inwood won an award exactly two years ago (June 2016) as the best neighborhood library in Manhattan. It is not sufficiently appreciated that the Inwood branch was the first public library constructed in New York City after World War II — in fact, the first in 14 years. That means it was the first design in this city to fully exemplify national postwar library standards. The library was extensively renovated in the years 1998-2001 under NYPL’s “Adopt-a-Branch” program, but the renovations were of such a character as to preserve and even enhance the original design, especially with regard to the interior lighting, with much of the strip lighting (popular in the late 1940’s and 1950’s) replaced by ceiling lamps of a more or less Art Deco style. For all these reasons, the Inwood Library has a claim to considerable importance in the history of library architecture. The few images released of the proposed housing/pre-K school/library to replace our current branch are insufficient to inform citizens on the details of the proposed project. The Inwood rezoning includes the disposition of the library for demolition. Such an important consideration should not be buried in the wider Inwood rezoning. It deserves its own discussion and separate Uniform Land Use Review Process (ULURP). If Inwood is to get 14,000 new residents (by EDC’s low-ball estimates), they will surely need a library. The logical solution would be to build the Andrew Berman-designed project on one of the city-owned lots in East Inwood. Por Katherine O’Sullivan Es interesante leer acerca de todo el amor por las bibliotecas. Es un hecho triste que los administradores de la Biblioteca Pública de Nueva York (NYPL, por sus siglas en inglés), que apoyan tal amor, estén dispuestos a demoler la biblioteca de la sucursal Inwood, dejando al condado sin un activo muy utilizado y apreciado durante un mínimo de tres años. La sucursal Donnell de la NYPL en la calle 52, tardó ocho años y regresó muy disminuida, más como una pantalla con gradas. Construida en los primeros años de la década de 1950, la sucursal de Inwood es un buen ejemplo de la última fase del diseño Art-Deco. Diseñado por la conocida firma Tachau y Vought entre 1946 y 1948, algunos elementos del edificio pueden remontarse incluso más atrás, ya que el proyecto se incluyó por primera vez el 1 de julio de 1940 en el programa capital de construcción de la NYPL de 1941-46. La biblioteca Inwood está en peligro crítico por el plan de rezonificación de la Corporación de Desarrollo Económico (EDC, por sus siglas en inglés), pero la ciudad misma insiste en que todos los elementos de este plan siguen en juego y sujetos a la influencia a través de la opinión del público. Aquí, entonces, hay retroalimentación. La biblioteca Inwood juega un papel central en esta comunidad y el deseo de preservarla es casi universal. Uno de los pocos edificios públicos de Inwood, la biblioteca es, en efecto, nuestro centro comunitario. Una petición para salvar la biblioteca ha cosechado más de 5,000 firmas y el número sigue creciendo. El llamado a “Salvar la Biblioteca Inwood” es ampliamente respaldado por padres y maestros, iglesias y muchas otras organizaciones comunitarias, reflejando puntos de vista comunes e independientemente de las diferencias étnicas o los niveles de ingresos. De hecho, Inwood es un vecindario de una mayoría minoritaria (hispana) de ingresos bajos a medianos, con una gran proporción de inmigrantes y sus hijos. La biblioteca ofrece muchos servicios adaptados a las necesidades de dicha comunidad. De hecho, Inwood ganó un premio hace exactamente dos años (junio de 2016) como la mejor biblioteca de barrio en Manhattan. No se valora suficientemente que la sucursal de Inwood fue la primera biblioteca pública construida en la ciudad de Nueva York después de la Segunda Guerra Mundial, de hecho, la primera en 14 años. Eso significa que fue el primer diseño en esta ciudad en ejemplificar completamente los estándares nacionales de las bibliotecas de posguerra. La biblioteca fue renovada extensamente en los años 1998-2001 bajo el programa “Adopt-a-Branch” de la NYPL, pero las renovaciones fueron de tal naturaleza que preservaron e incluso mejoraron el diseño original, especialmente con respecto a la iluminación interior, con mucha de la iluminación fluorescente (popular a fines de la década de 1940 y de 1950) siendo reemplazada por lámparas de techo de estilo más o menos Art Deco. Por todas estas razones, la biblioteca Inwood es una declaración de considerable importancia en la historia de la arquitectura de la biblioteca. Las pocas imágenes publicadas de la propuesta de vivienda/escuela preescolar/biblioteca para reemplazar nuestra sucursal actual, son insuficientes para informar a los ciudadanos sobre los detalles del proyecto propuesto. La rezonificación de Inwood incluye la disposición de la biblioteca para demolición. Una consideración tan importante no debe ser enterrada en la rezonificación más amplia de Inwood. Merece su propio debate y un proceso uniforme de revisión del uso de la tierra (ULURP, por sus siglas en inglés). Si Inwood va a obtener 14,000 nuevos residentes (según las estimaciones bajas de la EDC), seguramente necesitarán una biblioteca. La solución lógica sería construir el proyecto diseñado por Andrew Berman en uno de los lotes propiedad de la ciudad en East Inwood.
