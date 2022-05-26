¡A la calle!

Loisaida Festival makes its return to the streets

By Gregg McQueen

The annual celebration is back.

It’s time to take back the streets.

The Loisaida Festival, the iconic street celebration that has galvanized the Lower East Side for decades, will be back in its full glory this year.

Consigned to a slate of virtual programming for the past two years due to the pandemic, the event returns to Avenue C on Sunday, May 29 – the first-in person Loisaida Festival since 2019.

Organized by the Loisaida Center, in collaboration with the Acacia Network, the festival will offer an outsized celebration of Latinx music, food, and art.

“We’re so excited to bring back the street festival this year,” said Alejandro Epifanio Torres, Executive Director of The Loisaida Center. “The community has really been anticipating it.”

“Even though people did appreciate that we at least tried to keep the tradition alive through the virtual realm, they definitely did miss the street festival a lot,” he said.

Prior to the pandemic, the festival would typically draw about 25,000 attendees, and Torres is expecting about the same this year, he said.

“I think New Yorkers are longing to shed the winter and want to be outdoors,” he said.

The Loisaida Festival is celebrating its 35th year in 2022.

“What’s going to happen is exactly what happened 35 years ago – people are going to reclaim the streets, they’re going to dance and celebrate their resiliency,” said Acacia Network Chief Executive Officer Lymaris Albors.

The performers will include the Lulada Club, playing “all femme salsa.”

It also marks the tenth year that the Loisaida Center became an affiliate of Acacia, the largest Hispanic-led nonprofit in New York State. The move helped stabilize Loisaida, which has devoted itself to serving residents in need across the Lower East Side.

Founded in 1979, Loisaida offers year-round, arts and culture programming, social services, and other initiatives based out of its East 9th Street headquarters.

“Ten years later, we have a true community center, we have multi-generational activities, afterschool programs, we have worked with churches in the community, we work with NYCHA,” Albors said. “When it comes to preserving something like the festival, the name Loisaida, we feel proud and humble to play a part in that.”

“Loisaida is here to stay forever,” she said.

This year’s festival will be held along Avenue C, between 5th and 12th Streets, kicking off with the traditional community parade at 11:30 a.m.

The parade features local organizations, schools, artists, and community leaders, and will be led by Batalá NYC, an all-female, Afro-Brazilian samba band.

Mainstage performers throughout the afternoon will include musical groups Kinto Zonó, Son del Monte, El Hijo de Borikén, Lulada Club, and Amigos de la Cultura.

“What we have on the main stage is really music for people who want to dance,” said Torres. “Some of the performers bring traditional bomba from Puerto Rico. A lot of people in New York have not heard that traditional bomba style.”

Taking part is Batalá NYC, an all-female, Afro-Brazilian samba band.

Other programming includes a family-oriented Theater Lab, circus arts, the kid-friendly Bio Bus mobile lab, and an immersive children’s play area from Play:Ground NYC.

At the festival, Acacia Network will be offering Covid vaccinations and boosters for New Yorkers age 5 and up.

In addition, the Loisaida Center recently produced a video PSA regarding Covid vaccines, with assistance from the Hispanic Federation. The two-part PSA – called “Tarde Pero Seguro” – can be viewed on the center’s YouTube channel, Loisaida TV.

“It’s important for us to reach folks with the vaccines,” Torres said. “There are still people who are hesitant to get it. We still want to dispel any of the myths and show them that it’s safe.”

The festival will be held rain or shine.

“People want to be there,” said Albors. “They want to celebrate.”

Though sunshine is preferable, Albors expressed doubt that wet weather would hamper festival fans.

Torres noted that Avenue C has undergone some changes since the street festival was last held.

“There’s a new bike lane and there are outdoor dining structures and some construction. The makeup of the street has changed over the past two years, so we’ve needed to revise some things,” he said. “But we were able to expand the festival one block so we didn’t lose any space.”

Residents can engage in immersive theater arts.

One of the goals behind the Loisaida Festival was to create an event for local families that couldn’t leave the city for the holiday weekend, Albors said.

“When you close the streets, you’re saying ‘I belong here. I don’t have to go upstate or to my summer house because I don’t have one. I belong here with my culture and my salsa and my merengue,’” remarked Albors. “You’re going to see people walking up and down the street and having a great time. That’s what it’s all about.”

The 35th Annual Loisaida Festival will take place on Sunday, May 29 from 11:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The event will be held rain or shine, along Avenue C between 5th and 12th Streets in Manhattan.

For more information, visit loisaida.org.

To view Loisaida’s video PSA on Covid vaccines, please visit bit.ly/3G1rUVR.