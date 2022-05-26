¡A la calle!
Loisaida Festival makes its return to the streets
El Festival Loisaida vuelve con vigor
By Gregg McQueen
It’s time to take back the streets.
The Loisaida Festival, the iconic street celebration that has galvanized the Lower East Side for decades, will be back in its full glory this year.
Consigned to a slate of virtual programming for the past two years due to the pandemic, the event returns to Avenue C on Sunday, May 29 – the first-in person Loisaida Festival since 2019.
Organized by the Loisaida Center, in collaboration with the Acacia Network, the festival will offer an outsized celebration of Latinx music, food, and art.
“We’re so excited to bring back the street festival this year,” said Alejandro Epifanio Torres, Executive Director of The Loisaida Center. “The community has really been anticipating it.”
“Even though people did appreciate that we at least tried to keep the tradition alive through the virtual realm, they definitely did miss the street festival a lot,” he said.
Prior to the pandemic, the festival would typically draw about 25,000 attendees, and Torres is expecting about the same this year, he said.
“I think New Yorkers are longing to shed the winter and want to be outdoors,” he said.
The Loisaida Festival is celebrating its 35th year in 2022.
“What’s going to happen is exactly what happened 35 years ago – people are going to reclaim the streets, they’re going to dance and celebrate their resiliency,” said Acacia Network Chief Executive Officer Lymaris Albors.
It also marks the tenth year that the Loisaida Center became an affiliate of Acacia, the largest Hispanic-led nonprofit in New York State. The move helped stabilize Loisaida, which has devoted itself to serving residents in need across the Lower East Side.
Founded in 1979, Loisaida offers year-round, arts and culture programming, social services, and other initiatives based out of its East 9th Street headquarters.
“Ten years later, we have a true community center, we have multi-generational activities, afterschool programs, we have worked with churches in the community, we work with NYCHA,” Albors said. “When it comes to preserving something like the festival, the name Loisaida, we feel proud and humble to play a part in that.”
“Loisaida is here to stay forever,” she said.
This year’s festival will be held along Avenue C, between 5th and 12th Streets, kicking off with the traditional community parade at 11:30 a.m.
The parade features local organizations, schools, artists, and community leaders, and will be led by Batalá NYC, an all-female, Afro-Brazilian samba band.
Mainstage performers throughout the afternoon will include musical groups Kinto Zonó, Son del Monte, El Hijo de Borikén, Lulada Club, and Amigos de la Cultura.
“What we have on the main stage is really music for people who want to dance,” said Torres. “Some of the performers bring traditional bomba from Puerto Rico. A lot of people in New York have not heard that traditional bomba style.”
Other programming includes a family-oriented Theater Lab, circus arts, the kid-friendly Bio Bus mobile lab, and an immersive children’s play area from Play:Ground NYC.
At the festival, Acacia Network will be offering Covid vaccinations and boosters for New Yorkers age 5 and up.
In addition, the Loisaida Center recently produced a video PSA regarding Covid vaccines, with assistance from the Hispanic Federation. The two-part PSA – called “Tarde Pero Seguro” – can be viewed on the center’s YouTube channel, Loisaida TV.
“It’s important for us to reach folks with the vaccines,” Torres said. “There are still people who are hesitant to get it. We still want to dispel any of the myths and show them that it’s safe.”
The festival will be held rain or shine.
Though sunshine is preferable, Albors expressed doubt that wet weather would hamper festival fans.
“After Covid, a little rain won’t scare anyone,” she said. “People want to be there. They want to celebrate.”
Torres noted that Avenue C has undergone some changes since the street festival was last held.
“There’s a new bike lane and there are outdoor dining structures and some construction. The makeup of the street has changed over the past two years, so we’ve needed to revise some things,” he said. “But we were able to expand the festival one block so we didn’t lose any space.”
One of the goals behind the Loisaida Festival was to create an event for local families that couldn’t leave the city for the holiday weekend, Albors said.
“When you close the streets, you’re saying ‘I belong here. I don’t have to go upstate or to my summer house because I don’t have one. I belong here with my culture and my salsa and my merengue,’” remarked Albors. “You’re going to see people walking up and down the street and having a great time. That’s what it’s all about.”
The 35th Annual Loisaida Festival will take place on Sunday, May 29 from 11:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The event will be held rain or shine, along Avenue C between 5th and 12th Streets in Manhattan.
For more information, visit loisaida.org.
To view Loisaida’s video PSA on Covid vaccines, please visit bit.ly/3G1rUVR.
¡A la calle!
El Festival Loisaida vuelve con vigor
Por Gregg McQueen
Es hora de retomar las calles.
El Festival Loisaida, la icónica celebración callejera que ha impulsado el Lower East Side durante décadas, volverá en todo su esplendor este año.
Confinado a una programación virtual durante los últimos dos años debido a la pandemia, el evento regresa a la avenida C el domingo 29 de mayo, el primer Festival Loisaida presencial desde 2019.
Organizado por el Centro Loisaida en colaboración con la Red Acacia, el festival ofrecerá una celebración a gran escala de la música, la comida y el arte latinx.
“Estamos muy emocionados de traer de vuelta el festival callejero este año”, señaló Alejandro Epifanio Torres, director ejecutivo del Centro Loisaida. “La comunidad realmente lo está esperando”.
“Aunque la gente agradeció que al menos intentáramos mantener viva la tradición a través del ámbito virtual, definitivamente echaron mucho de menos el festival callejero”, explicó.
Antes de la pandemia, el festival solía atraer a unos 25,000 asistentes, y Torres espera lo mismo este año, comentó.
“Creo que los neoyorquinos ansían librarse del invierno y quieren estar al aire libre”, dijo.
El Festival Loisaida celebra su 35ª edición en 2022.
“Lo que va a ocurrir es exactamente lo que ocurrió hace 35 años: la gente va a reclamar las calles, va a bailar y a celebrar su resiliencia”, dijo la directora ejecutiva de Red Acacia, Lymaris Albors.
También se cumple el décimo año desde que el Centro Loisaida se convirtió en una filial de Acacia, la más grande organización sin fines de lucro dirigida por hispanos en el estado de Nueva York. El cambio ayudó a estabilizar Loisaida, que se ha dedicado a servir a los residentes necesitados del Lower East Side.
Fundada en 1979, Loisaida ofrece durante todo el año programas de arte y cultura, servicios sociales y otras iniciativas desde su sede de la calle 9 este.
“Diez años después, tenemos un verdadero centro comunitario, tenemos actividades multigeneracionales, programas extraescolares, hemos trabajado con las iglesias de la comunidad, trabajamos con NYCHA”, dijo Albors. “Cuando se trata de preservar algo como el festival y el nombre de Loisaida, nos sentimos orgullosos y honrados de participar en ello”.
“Loisaida está aquí para siempre”, dijo.
El festival de este año se celebrará a lo largo de la avenida C, entre las calles 5 y 12, y comenzará con el tradicional desfile comunitario a las 11:30 a.m.
El desfile cuenta con la participación de organizaciones locales, escuelas, artistas y líderes de la comunidad, y estará encabezado por Batalá NYC, una banda de samba afrobrasileña formada exclusivamente por mujeres.
En el escenario principal actuarán durante toda la tarde los grupos musicales Kinto Zonó, Son del Monte, El Hijo de Borikén, Lulada Club y Amigos de la Cultura.
“Lo que tenemos en el escenario principal es realmente música para la gente que quiere bailar”, dijo Torres. “Algunos de los artistas traen la bomba tradicional de Puerto Rico. Mucha gente en Nueva York no ha escuchado ese estilo de bomba tradicional”.
Otros programas incluyen un laboratorio de teatro orientado a las familias, artes circenses, el laboratorio móvil Bio Bus apto para niños, y una zona de juegos infantiles inmersivos de Play:Ground NYC.
En el festival, Red Acacia ofrecerá vacunas Covid y refuerzos para los neoyorquinos de 5 años en adelante.
Además, el Centro Loisaida ha producido recientemente un video PSA sobre las vacunas Covid, con la ayuda de la Federación Hispana. El anuncio de servicio público de dos partes, titulado “Tarde pero seguro”, puede verse en el canal de YouTube del centro, Loisaida TV.
“Es importante para nosotros hacer llegar las vacunas a la gente”, dijo Torres. “Todavía hay personas que dudan en vacunarse. Queremos disipar todos los mitos y mostrarles que es segura”.
El festival se celebrará llueva o truene.
Aunque es preferible que haga sol, Albors expresó sus dudas de que el tiempo húmedo pueda perjudicar a los aficionados al festival.
“Después de la Covid, un poco de lluvia no asustará a nadie”, dijo. “La gente quiere estar ahí. Quiere celebrar”.
Torres señaló que la avenida C ha sufrido algunos cambios desde la última vez que se celebró el festival callejero.
“Hay un nuevo carril de bici, hay estructuras para comer al aire libre y algunas construcciones. La composición de la calle ha cambiado en los últimos dos años, así que hemos tenido que revisar algunas cosas”, explicó. “Pero hemos podido ampliar el festival una manzana para no perder espacio”.
Uno de los objetivos del Festival Loisaida era crear un evento para las familias locales que no podían salir de la ciudad durante el fin de semana festivo, dijo Albors.
“Cuando cerramos las calles, estamos diciendo: pertenecemos aquí. No tenemos que ir al norte del estado o a nuestra casa de verano porque no tenemos una. Pertenecemos aquí, con nuestra cultura, nuestra salsa y nuestro merengue”, comentó Albors. “Verán a la gente caminando por la calle y pasándola muy bien. De eso se trata”.
El 35º Festival Anual Loisaida tendrá lugar el domingo 29 de mayo de 11:30 a.m. a 5:00 p.m. El evento se celebrará, llueva o truene, a lo largo de la avenida C, entre las calles 5 y 12, en Manhattan.
Para más información, visite loisaida.org.
Para ver el vídeo PSA de Loisaida sobre las vacunas Covid, por favor visite bit.ly/3G1rUVR.