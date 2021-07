A Hundred for Health

City to give $100 to New Yorkers for vaccine

It’s a Benjamin boost.

The city has unveiled a new incentive to lure unvaccinated residents to get the Covid-19 shot: $100 dollars.

Beginning on Fri., July 30, residents and employees who receive their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine at city-run vaccination sites will receive $100, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Wednesday.

“We will say thank you. We’ll say we’re really glad that you got vaccinated for yourself, for your family, for your community. And here’s a hundred dollars to thank you for doing the right thing and to encourage people,” de Blasio said at a press briefing.

“So, starting Friday, get vaccinated, get that first dose, get qualified to be able to go to all sorts of amazing things, and get a hundred-dollar incentive. It does not get better than that,” he said.

Vaccine recipients will receive a prepaid debit card loaded with a $100 value.

“If you have an email address, you can redeem it immediately and you can be issued a digital card. You can even get it while you’re waiting during your observation period,” said Rachel Loeb, President of the NYC Economic Development Corporation. “If you don’t have an email address, a physical card will be mailed to you at an address entered when you book your appointment.”

Qualifying vaccination sites can be located at vaccinefinder.nyc.gov.

Also on Wednesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that patient-facing healthcare workers at state-run hospitals will be required to get vaccinated for Covid-19 by Labor Day, which falls on September 6.

There will not be an option to be tested in lieu of vaccination for these patient-facing healthcare workers.

Cuomo also announced that all New York State employees — about 130,000 people — will be required to get a Covid-19 vaccine by Labor Day. State employees who do not get vaccinated will be required to be tested for Covid-19 on a weekly basis. New York State is working with state unions to implement the requirement.

“New Yorkers have displayed tremendous dedication and resilience to defeat the Covid-19 pandemic across the state, but vaccination rates aren’t keeping pace with the Delta variant and we need to act now,” Cuomo said. “That’s why we’re requiring everyone who works in a state-run hospital and interacts with patients to get vaccinated. New York is taking its vaccination effort a step further and requiring all state employees to get the shot or be tested weekly, and we look forward to working with our sisters and brothers in the labor movement to implement that quickly and effectively by Labor Day. Our healthcare heroes have led the way all through this terrible crisis, so let’s get vaccinated, save lives and beat this beast for once and for all.”