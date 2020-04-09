- English
“A harsh renewal”
Artists in a life of quarantine
By Sherry Mazzocchi
These are uncertain times and we don’t know what the future will bring.
What we do with our time is important—whether it’s caring for others in a necessary job, trying to educate children while working from home, or focusing on that book we’ve always wanted to write. Or maybe we are just staying home, protecting everyone else by protecting ourselves.
This is the third installment in a series focused on the creative community in our midst. We’ve asked some of the most ingenious artists and creators who’ve graced these pages in the past to share what they are doing and what they are thinking now – and what they think might be ahead.
Visual artist Scherezade García is experiencing a learning curve. In addition to making art, she teaches at Parsons. Students in Dubai, China and Spain attend her online classes. Working in three different time zones is challenging.
“I think we’re becoming very creative in ways of how we are going to reach out and make things work. We have to prioritize,” she said. “It’s the only way to survive.”
García reaches out to other artists via Zoom. Sometimes they even collaborate by sketching one another or reading online.
Her father, Reginald García, is a structural engineer responsible for designing many bridges in the Dominican Republic. She’s busy doing illustrations for her father’s latest book on buildings. “He’s 82 but he’s 30 in his mind,” she said. “He says it’s his last book, but he’s been saying that for 10 years.”
García is also working on a children’s book by Julia Álvarez with artist and friend Edward Paulino. While she doesn’t want to say too much about it, she said told The Manhattan Times it’s a hilarious story about how to deal with things that are out of your control. “And it’s so funny because right now all of this is happening to us.”
Before the onslaught, Franck de las Mercedes worked in solitude, in his home studio. Now the painter, known for big, color filled canvases depicting people, flowers and ciphers, is rarely alone. His wife works from home and his child is always present.
His respect for teachers has skyrocketed.
“You don’t realize how hard it is,” he said. Most normal childhood activities are derailed. De las Mercedes had to cancel his five-year-old son’s birthday party. “We wanted to get him a bike,” he said. “But he can’t go out.”
They collaborate on drawings instead.
Since artist’s attention is suddenly divided, he’s turned from large-scale works to quick studies and creates smaller pieces. “I’ve been having a lot of fun with them,” he said. He takes excerpts from what he sees in the neighborhood and the larger community and mixes it into his work. “It’s not based on an idea, it’s based on whatever captures my attention,” he said.
He says now is the time for artists to go wherever they are needed with their work, and offer it to the world. “This is a serious wake-up call for all of us, but also a big reminder. It’s a harsh renewal from Mother Earth, who calls us into true action.”
When children take online classes, parents learn too. Mino Lora’s oldest child uses Google Classroom to complete assignments. But the co-founder and head of People’s Theater Project said she doesn’t find the platform isn’t especially intuitive. “There should be a way to upload completed assignments,” she said. “But I don’t know how to do it so I just take pictures with my phone and email it back to teachers.”
Just as PTP was set to tour a new play about the 2020 Census, every performance got cancelled. Now they are adapting the 30-minute show into a shareable digital format. “We want to get the word out—don’t be afraid to participate in the Census,” she said. The actors are meeting digitally, and filming their monologues with their phones. “So now I’m a film director,” she laughed.
PTP has in-school theater programs and a youth leadership program, with a total of about 100 students. One week after the shutdown, the leadership program was up and running. “We have an amazing program team,” she said. “They adapted the curriculum, trained the staff and the teachers on Zoom, reached out to every single family and trained them on Zoom.” They were able to re-launch all of their programming in a digital space. “We’ve had 95 percent attendance, so that’s kind of amazing,” she said. The school programs are still a work in progress. When students can meet on Zoom, they have group activities. “I didn’t know that could happen,” she said. “There’s something completely powerful about being in the same room, but we’ve been able to see some of that power still.”
Lora expects a “new normal” will eventually emerge. But no one is sure what that will be, especially in terms of working collaboratively. Their team works remotely, and they are all still productive. The expense of an office might not be worth it in a future that looks increasingly austere, especially in terms of funding for the arts. “This will impact many, many organizations,” Lora said. “When we think about the healing that we need to go through as a society, the arts are essential for our kids.”
Pepe Coronado’s show at P. S. 109 in East Harlem closed even before it got a chance to open. The show, with longtime collaborator Carlos Jesús Martínez Domínguez, was supposed to be a big media exhibit. “It was going to be a nice mix of stuff and we were looking forward to doing a show using all of the work we have done together.”
Coronado is a print maker. At his East Harlem studio, he personally taught generations of artists the craft. He and Martínez Domínguez have collaborated for about 10 years. While they have exhibited in group shows over the years, they had never before collaborated on a big show that featured only their work. Some of the art had been completed long ago, but some pieces were still in process. Coronado had taken time off to complete new pieces and to add on to some of the existing work.
“That was going to be what I was going to be doing right now,” he said. “But I will still go ahead and finish some of the pieces just because. But the whole energy is shifting right now.”
Coronado opened a print shop in Austin, Texas. He wanted to bring uptown artists to work there, in a larger (and less expensive) space with fewer distractions. He also wanted to invite local artists there to collaborate with New York artists to create different experiences and mix up the energy. “I’m still planning on that, but obviously we don’t know how much damage is going to be there economically after this situation is over.”
The famed East Harlem studio closed last year, but he still maintains an office and an archive at a space on 108th Street. The fate of that small NYC outpost is uncertain. “Now I just don’t know what’s going to happen,” he said.
Coronado is still considering how the current situation will impact future art. He wants a longer, historic view of events to put them into a more meaningful context. “I’m trying to give myself a little time to think about that,” he said. “Being aware of the situation gives you this urge to react, right? And then you have to kind of think about the reaction—if it’s productive or not—or if it’s something that is of greater value than just bitching about something.”
“Una dura renovación”
Artistas en una vida de cuarentena
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
Estos son tiempos inciertos y no sabemos qué traerá el futuro.
Lo que hacemos con nuestro tiempo es importante, ya sea cuidar a los demás en un trabajo necesario, tratar de educar a los niños mientras trabajan desde casa o centrarse en ese libro que siempre hemos querido escribir. O tal vez solo nos estamos quedando en casa, protegiendo a los demás al protegernos a nosotros mismos.
Esta es la tercera entrega de una serie centrada en la comunidad creativa en nuestro medio. Hemos pedido a algunos de los artistas y creadores más ingeniosos que han adornado estas páginas en el pasado que compartan lo que están haciendo y lo que están pensando ahora, y lo que piensan que podría estar por venir.
La artista visual Scherezade García está experimentando una curva de aprendizaje. Además de hacer arte, ella enseña en Parsons. Estudiantes en Dubái, China y España toman sus clases en línea. Trabajar en tres zonas horarias diferentes es un desafío.
“Creo que nos estamos volviendo muy creativos en la forma en que hacemos contacto y logramos que las cosas funcionen. Tenemos que priorizar”, dijo. “Es la única forma de sobrevivir”.
García se acerca a otros artistas a través de Zoom. A veces incluso colaboran dibujándose unos a otros o leyendo en línea.
Su padre, Reginald García, es un ingeniero estructural responsable del diseño de muchos puentes en la República Dominicana. Ella está ocupada haciendo ilustraciones para el último libro de su padre sobre edificios. “Tiene 82 años, pero tiene 30 en su mente”, dijo. “Dice que es su último libro, pero lo ha estado diciendo durante 10 años”.
García también está trabajando en un libro para niños de Julia Álvarez con el artista y amigo Edward Paulino. Si bien no quiere decir demasiado al respecto, le dijo a The Manhattan Times que es una historia hilarante sobre cómo lidiar con cosas que están fuera de tu control. “Y es muy divertido porque en este momento todo esto nos está sucediendo”.
Antes de la arremetida, Franck de las Mercedes trabajaba en solitario, en su estudio en casa. Ahora, el pintor, conocido por grandes lienzos llenos de color que representan personas, flores y códigos, rara vez está solo. Su esposa trabaja desde casa y su hijo siempre está presente.
Su respeto por los maestros se ha disparado.
“No te das cuenta de lo difícil que es”, dijo. La mayoría de las actividades normales de la infancia se descarrilan. De las Mercedes tuvo que cancelar la fiesta de cumpleaños de cinco años de su hijo. “Queríamos darle una bicicleta”, dijo. “Pero no puede salir”.
En cambio, colaboran dibujando.
Como la atención del artista se dividió repentinamente, ha pasado de trabajos a gran escala a estudios rápidos y creación de piezas más pequeñas. “Me he estado divirtiendo mucho con eso”, dijo. Toma extractos de lo que ve en el vecindario y en la comunidad en general y lo mezcla con su trabajo. “No se basa en una idea, sino en lo que capta mi atención”, explicó.
Él dice que ahora es el momento para que los artistas vayan a donde sean necesitados con su obra y la ofrezcan al mundo. “Esta es una seria llamada de atención para todos nosotros, pero también un gran recordatorio. Es una dura renovación de la Madre Tierra, llamándonos a la verdadera acción”.
Cuando los niños toman clases en línea, los padres también aprenden. El hijo mayor de Mino Lora usa Google Classroom para completar tareas. Pero la cofundadora y cabeza del Proyecto de Teatro del Pueblo dijo que no encuentra que la plataforma no sea especialmente intuitiva. “Debería haber una manera de cargar las tareas completadas”, dijo. “Pero no sé cómo hacerlo, así que solo tomo fotos con mi teléfono y las envío por correo electrónico a los maestros”.
Justo cuando PTP estaba listo para hacer gira con una nueva obra sobre el Censo 2020, todas las presentaciones se cancelaron. Ahora están adaptando el espectáculo de 30 minutos a un formato digital para compartir. “Queremos correr la voz, que no tengan miedo de participar en el Censo”, dijo. Los actores se reúnen digitalmente y filman sus monólogos con sus teléfonos. “Así que ahora soy directora de cine”, dijo riendo.
PTP tiene programas de teatro en la escuela y un programa de liderazgo juvenil, con un total de aproximadamente 100 estudiantes. Una semana después del cierre, el programa de liderazgo estaba en funcionamiento. “Tenemos un equipo de programa increíble”, explicó. “Adaptaron el plan de estudios, capacitaron al personal y a los maestros en Zoom, se comunicaron con cada familia y los capacitaron en Zoom”. Pudieron relanzar toda su programación en un espacio digital. “Hemos tenido un 95 por ciento de asistencia, lo cual es increíble”, dijo. Los programas escolares siguen siendo un trabajo en progreso. Cuando los estudiantes pueden reunirse en Zoom, tienen actividades grupales. “No sabía que eso podría pasar”, comentó. “Hay algo completamente poderoso en estar en la misma habitación, pero todavía hemos podido ver algo de ese poder”.
Lora espera que eventualmente surja una “nueva normalidad”. Pero nadie está seguro de lo que será, especialmente en términos de trabajar en colaboración. Su equipo trabaja de forma remota, y todos siguen siendo productivos. El gasto de una oficina podría no valer la pena en un futuro que parece cada vez más austero, especialmente en términos de financiamiento para las artes. “Esto afectará a muchas, muchas organizaciones”, dijo Lora. “Cuando pensamos en la cura que necesitamos soportar como sociedad, las artes son esenciales para nuestros hijos”.
La exposición de Pepe Coronado en la P. S. 109, en East Harlem, cerró incluso antes de tener la oportunidad de inaugurarse. Se suponía que la exhibición, con el antiguo colaborador Carlos Jesús Martínez Domínguez, era una gran exposición de materiales. “Iba a ser una buena combinación de cosas y estábamos ansiosos por hacer una exposición usando todas las obras que hemos hecho juntos”.
Coronado hace estampados. En su estudio de East Harlem, personalmente ha enseñado el oficio a generaciones de artistas. Él y Martínez Domínguez han colaborado durante unos 10 años. Si bien han expuesto en exhibiciones grupales a lo largo de los años, nunca antes habían colaborado en una gran exposición que presentara solo su obra. Parte del arte se había completado hace mucho tiempo, pero algunas piezas aún estaban en proceso. Coronado se había tomado un tiempo libre para completar nuevas piezas y agregarlas a algunas de las obras existentes.
“Eso sería lo que estaría haciendo ahora”, dijo. “Pero, aun así, seguiré adelante y terminaré algunas de las piezas solo porque sí. Pero toda la energía está cambiando ahora mismo”.
Coronado abrió una imprenta en Austin, Texas. Quería llevar a artistas de la parte alta para trabajar allá, en un espacio más grande (y menos costoso) con menos distracciones. También quería invitar a artistas locales a colaborar con artistas de Nueva York para crear diferentes experiencias y mezclar la energía. “Aún estoy planeándolo, pero obviamente no sabemos cuánto daño habrá económicamente después de que termine esta situación”.
El famoso estudio de East Harlem cerró el año pasado, pero aún mantiene una oficina y un almacén en un espacio en la calle 108. El destino de ese pequeño puesto de la ciudad de Nueva York es incierto. “Ahora no sé qué va a pasar”, dijo.
Coronado aún está considerando cómo la situación actual afectará el arte futuro. Él quiere una visión histórica más larga de los eventos para ponerlos en un contexto más significativo. “Estoy tratando de darme un poco de tiempo para pensar en eso”, dijo. “El ser consciente de la situación te provoca ganas de reaccionar, ¿cierto?, y luego tienes que pensar en la reacción, si es productiva o no, o si es algo de mayor valor que simplemente quejarse de algo “.
