“A harsh renewal”

Artists in a life of quarantine

By Sherry Mazzocchi

These are uncertain times and we don’t know what the future will bring.

What we do with our time is important—whether it’s caring for others in a necessary job, trying to educate children while working from home, or focusing on that book we’ve always wanted to write. Or maybe we are just staying home, protecting everyone else by protecting ourselves.

This is the third installment in a series focused on the creative community in our midst. We’ve asked some of the most ingenious artists and creators who’ve graced these pages in the past to share what they are doing and what they are thinking now – and what they think might be ahead.

Visual artist Scherezade García is experiencing a learning curve. In addition to making art, she teaches at Parsons. Students in Dubai, China and Spain attend her online classes. Working in three different time zones is challenging.

“I think we’re becoming very creative in ways of how we are going to reach out and make things work. We have to prioritize,” she said. “It’s the only way to survive.”

García reaches out to other artists via Zoom. Sometimes they even collaborate by sketching one another or reading online.

Her father, Reginald García, is a structural engineer responsible for designing many bridges in the Dominican Republic. She’s busy doing illustrations for her father’s latest book on buildings. “He’s 82 but he’s 30 in his mind,” she said. “He says it’s his last book, but he’s been saying that for 10 years.”

García is also working on a children’s book by Julia Álvarez with artist and friend Edward Paulino. While she doesn’t want to say too much about it, she said told The Manhattan Times it’s a hilarious story about how to deal with things that are out of your control. “And it’s so funny because right now all of this is happening to us.”

For more information, please visit www.scherezade.net.

Before the onslaught, Franck de las Mercedes worked in solitude, in his home studio. Now the painter, known for big, color filled canvases depicting people, flowers and ciphers, is rarely alone. His wife works from home and his child is always present.

His respect for teachers has skyrocketed.

“You don’t realize how hard it is,” he said. Most normal childhood activities are derailed. De las Mercedes had to cancel his five-year-old son’s birthday party. “We wanted to get him a bike,” he said. “But he can’t go out.”

They collaborate on drawings instead.

Since artist’s attention is suddenly divided, he’s turned from large-scale works to quick studies and creates smaller pieces. “I’ve been having a lot of fun with them,” he said. He takes excerpts from what he sees in the neighborhood and the larger community and mixes it into his work. “It’s not based on an idea, it’s based on whatever captures my attention,” he said.

He says now is the time for artists to go wherever they are needed with their work, and offer it to the world. “This is a serious wake-up call for all of us, but also a big reminder. It’s a harsh renewal from Mother Earth, who calls us into true action.”

For more information, please visit www.fdlmstudio.com.

When children take online classes, parents learn too. Mino Lora’s oldest child uses Google Classroom to complete assignments. But the co-founder and head of People’s Theater Project said she doesn’t find the platform isn’t especially intuitive. “There should be a way to upload completed assignments,” she said. “But I don’t know how to do it so I just take pictures with my phone and email it back to teachers.”

Just as PTP was set to tour a new play about the 2020 Census, every performance got cancelled. Now they are adapting the 30-minute show into a shareable digital format. “We want to get the word out—don’t be afraid to participate in the Census,” she said. The actors are meeting digitally, and filming their monologues with their phones. “So now I’m a film director,” she laughed.

PTP has in-school theater programs and a youth leadership program, with a total of about 100 students. One week after the shutdown, the leadership program was up and running. “We have an amazing program team,” she said. “They adapted the curriculum, trained the staff and the teachers on Zoom, reached out to every single family and trained them on Zoom.” They were able to re-launch all of their programming in a digital space. “We’ve had 95 percent attendance, so that’s kind of amazing,” she said. The school programs are still a work in progress. When students can meet on Zoom, they have group activities. “I didn’t know that could happen,” she said. “There’s something completely powerful about being in the same room, but we’ve been able to see some of that power still.”

Lora expects a “new normal” will eventually emerge. But no one is sure what that will be, especially in terms of working collaboratively. Their team works remotely, and they are all still productive. The expense of an office might not be worth it in a future that looks increasingly austere, especially in terms of funding for the arts. “This will impact many, many organizations,” Lora said. “When we think about the healing that we need to go through as a society, the arts are essential for our kids.”

For more information, please visit peoplestheatreproject.org.

Pepe Coronado’s show at P. S. 109 in East Harlem closed even before it got a chance to open. The show, with longtime collaborator Carlos Jesús Martínez Domínguez, was supposed to be a big media exhibit. “It was going to be a nice mix of stuff and we were looking forward to doing a show using all of the work we have done together.”

Coronado is a print maker. At his East Harlem studio, he personally taught generations of artists the craft. He and Martínez Domínguez have collaborated for about 10 years. While they have exhibited in group shows over the years, they had never before collaborated on a big show that featured only their work. Some of the art had been completed long ago, but some pieces were still in process. Coronado had taken time off to complete new pieces and to add on to some of the existing work.

“That was going to be what I was going to be doing right now,” he said. “But I will still go ahead and finish some of the pieces just because. But the whole energy is shifting right now.”

Coronado opened a print shop in Austin, Texas. He wanted to bring uptown artists to work there, in a larger (and less expensive) space with fewer distractions. He also wanted to invite local artists there to collaborate with New York artists to create different experiences and mix up the energy. “I’m still planning on that, but obviously we don’t know how much damage is going to be there economically after this situation is over.”

The famed East Harlem studio closed last year, but he still maintains an office and an archive at a space on 108th Street. The fate of that small NYC outpost is uncertain. “Now I just don’t know what’s going to happen,” he said.

Coronado is still considering how the current situation will impact future art. He wants a longer, historic view of events to put them into a more meaningful context. “I’m trying to give myself a little time to think about that,” he said. “Being aware of the situation gives you this urge to react, right? And then you have to kind of think about the reaction—if it’s productive or not—or if it’s something that is of greater value than just bitching about something.”

For more information, please visit www.coronadoprintstudio.com.