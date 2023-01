“A great day”

Nurses strike ends at Montefiore, Mount Sinai

By Gregg McQueen

Nurses have reached tentative agreements on new contracts with Montefiore and Mount Sinai hospitals, bringing an end to a three-day strike.

More than 7,000 nurses at the two hospitals walked off the job on January 9 in a battle for safer staffing levels. The New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) announced that tentative deals were reached in the early morning hours on Thursday, and that striking nurses would return to the job January 12.

According to the union, nurses won concrete enforceable safe staffing ratios in both deals.

“This is a historic victory for New York City nurses and for nurses across the country,” NYSNA President Nancy Hagans said in a statement. “NYSNA nurses have done the impossible, saving lives night and day, throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, and now we’ve again shown that nothing is impossible for nurse heroes. Through our unity and by putting it all on the line, we won enforceable safe staffing ratios at both Montefiore and Mount Sinai where nurses went on strike for patient care. Today, we can return to work with our heads held high, knowing that our victory means safer care for our patients and more sustainable jobs for our profession.”

The Mount Sinai agreement will provide improved staffing ratios for all inpatient units, according to the union.

At Montefiore, nurses won new safe staffing ratios in the Emergency Department, with new staffing language and financial penalties for failing to comply with safe staffing levels in all units, NYSNA said. In addition, Montefiore will enact nursing student partnerships to recruit local Bronx nurses to work at Montefiore.

“Today is a great day for The Bronx and New York City. Overnight, NYSNA nurses reached tentative deals with Montefiore and Mount Sinai ending their three-day strike. I’m glad that all parties were able to reach a deal, which includes implementing safe and enforceable staffing ratios in all inpatient units,” said State Senate Health Committee Chair Gustavo Rivera. “Such measures will ensure the safety of both patients and nurses by improving working conditions that will allow these professionals to care for Bronxites and New Yorkers the way they deserve. Also, I’m proud that there will be an effort to recruit more nurses locally in The Bronx.”