“A full blown crisis”

Mayor warns of NYC impact of shutdown

Story by Gregg McQueen

Things will not be ok.

Mayor Bill de Blasio issued dire warnings that‎ millions of New Yorkers could lose access to federally funded programs such as food stamps, rental assistance and school lunches if the government shutdown extends to March 1.

The city will lose out on $500 million in federal funding per month if the federal government shutdown continues past February, he said.

“In my time as Mayor, this city has faced terrorist attacks, we have faced storms, natural disasters, we’ve faced all sorts of challenges in government, and every time that I stood before all of you, I’ve been able to tell the people of New York City that things are going to be okay,” de Blasio said at a press conference on January 17, which marked the 27th day of the shutdown.

“Unfortunately, today, I have to tell you that things are not okay when it comes to the federal shutdown, that we are now entering nothing less than a full blown crisis that is about to have massive effects on the people in New York City,” he stated.

At minimum, two million New Yorkers stand to lose vital assistance come March 1st, the Mayor’s Office has estimated.

In addition, there are about 18,000 federal employees that work at affected agencies in New York City as well as an unknown number of federal contractors. The week of January 7 was the first week that furloughed government employees did not receive a paycheck.

Nearly 1.6 million residents rely on federal funding for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), also known as food stamps.

Among those SNAP users, 535,000 of them are children under the age of 18 and 425,000 of them are seniors.

Many New York City food stamp recipients will see their February benefits released early rather than in the month of February, officials said. The release of March benefits is uncertain due to the federal shutdown.

De Blasio said that more than 280,000 New Yorkers pay their rent using Section 8, another program that is in jeopardy.

He stressed that the city was incapable of using its own financial resources to fill the void left by lack of government funding.

“I want to caution about the sheer magnitude, at the rate of loss we would sustain at that rate of half a billion dollars a month, we would exhaust all of our reserves in a matter of months and then New York City would be in a very perilous situation of our own,” remarked de Blasio. “You know a lot of people know that once not so long ago, this city came very close to the edge — we can never let that happen again. We have to serve our people, we will serve our people but at this rate we would exhaust all available funds in short order.”

De Blasio placed blame for the shutdown on President Donald Trump, whom he said was stalling in attempt to squeeze out funding for a border wall, but also called on the U.S. Senate to help end the stalemate.

“This is one person standing in the way, so let’s stop kidding ourselves. He’s standing in the way for his own political reasons and he’s having a tantrum, and I’m not going to dignify it,” he said. “The answer is for the Senate to step up and break through here.”

New Yorkers affected by the government shutdown should visit nyc.gov/federalshutdown or call 311 to stay updated on the latest developments and find a variety of city programs to assist.