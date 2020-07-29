- English
A forgotten farm
New book examines lost history of Audubon Park
By Gregg McQueen
Audubon Park might not be a familiar destination to many New Yorkers, but uptown resident Matthew Spady is seeking to change that.
Independent historian Spady has completed a new book that examines the little-known history of a section of Washington Heights that was known as Audubon Park from about 1850 to 1910.
It was named for iconic naturalist John James Audubon, who in 1841 purchased an estate of roughly 20 acres overlooking the Hudson River.
Slated for release on September 1 by Fordham University Press, The Neighborhood Manhattan Forgot: Audubon Park and the Families Who Shaped It details the evolution of the area from farmland into a dense residential area.
“There’s a unique history to this place that doesn’t seem to be well-known,” said Spady. “The book examines the transition from farm to suburb to the cityscape we know today.”
Today, the buildings in the area make up the Audubon Park Historic District, which was designated by the city’s Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC) in 2009.
The district consists of 19 apartment buildings and one free-standing duplex house indicative of the area’s transformation in the early 20th century. It extends from West 155th Street to West 158th Street, and east to west from Broadway and Edward M. Morgan Place to Riverside Drive West.
During Audubon’s time, Northern Manhattan was mostly wide open, made up primarily of farmland, woods and estates for wealthy families.
“People came uptown for the same reasons they do today, which is to have more space and get away from downtown, which was more populated and hectic,” he said.
Following Audubon’s death in 1851, his family ended up selling a portion of the land to build houses that could be rented to help raise money for the upkeep of the estate.
Soon, fields and orchards were replaced by villas and stables, Spady said, as a suburb rose bearing the name Audubon Park, aided by the creation of the Hudson River Railroad.
“While the Audubons’ plan transformed the landscape, it did not, in the end, yield the financial results they had hoped,” Spady wrote. Audubon’s widow Lucy ended up selling her remaining property and left by 1864.
Much of the area was later owned by the family of George Bird Grinnell, who encouraged more development around his home.
“The Grinnell family had a vested interest in improving their property value ‒ they had social and political connections,” Spady said.
During this period, trees were levelled to open a roadbed for Riverside Drive and the subway was expanded into Northern Manhattan, leading to the development of new apartment buildings.
Eventually, the Grinnells found their property was not yielding sufficient income to provide for its upkeep. The family sold their property to developers, which was a depressing moment for George Bird Grinnell.
“He wrote in his letters how painful it was to him ‒ he likened it to severing one of his limbs,” Spady said. “He hoped that he would die before he had to leave.”
Soon, Audubon Park disappeared, and its name faded into obscurity.
Promoting Audubon Park’s past has become a personal crusade for Spady, a Virginia native who moved to New York City in 1987.
Spady credited his family for his appreciation for history. “They instilled in us a fascination with our surroundings, of always thinking ‘what led to this landscape that we’re standing on?’” he said.
After moving to Washington Heights, Spady began exploring the neighborhood’s connection to the Audubon family and that of the Grinnells.
“It went from an interest to a fascination and then to a compulsion,” remarked Spady, who said the idea of a book was hatched as early as 1998.
Spady began the audubonparkny.com website and leads walking tours of the neighborhood and nearby Trinity Church cemetery. He is also active in the Audubon Park Alliance, a group that actively lobbied the LPC to provide landmark designation to the historic district.
He said that response to the website helped in researching the book.
“Not only did we get a lot of interest, but we started hearing from people whose ancestors lived in the neighborhood. They would submit a picture or a reminiscence,” Spady said.
“Fortunately, the Audubons were prolific letter writers and a lot of those letters survived and are in various collections, so that was a superb source of information,” he said.
Spady’s book explores parallels between neighborhood’s expansion in both the 1850’s and early 1900’s and the role that railways played in that growth. He connects that growth to the factors that Northern Manhattan is facing today, including gentrification.
“Generations all seemed to be coming north because they had more affordable space, the health benefits of more open air, better ventilation, the views,” Spady said. “The same is still now.”
The history of Audubon Park is representative of the past of many urban areas, he said.
“What I’d like people to take from the book is how a small, confined neighborhood of roughly 20 acres in its pathway to urbanization can represent all neighborhoods,” he said. “These individual stories put together show one way that this happened, but if you look at the similarities, anyone reading it can compare to their own neighborhood.”
To learn more about Audubon Park, visit audubonparkny.com.
For more information on Matthew Spady’s book, please visit bit.ly/2P1nt3E.
Una granja olvidada
Nuevo libro examina la historia perdida del Audubon Park
Por Gregg McQueen
Audubon en alto.
El nombre de ‘Audubon Park’ podría no ser familiar para muchos neoyorquinos, pero el residente del norte de Manhattan Matthew Spady, está tratando de cambiar eso.
Spady ha completado un nuevo libro que examina la historia poco conocida de una sección de Washington Heights al que se le conoció como Audubon Park desde aproximadamente 1850 hasta 1910.
Fue nombrado en honor al icónico naturalista John James Audubon, quien en 1841 compró una propiedad de aproximadamente 20 acres con vista al río Hudson.
Con su lanzamiento programado para el 1 de septiembre por la Fordham University Press, The Neighborhood Manhattan Forgot: Audubon Park and the Families Who Shaped It detalla la evolución del área de tierras de cultivo a una zona residencial densa.
“Hay una historia única en este lugar que no parece ser conocida”, dijo Spady. “El libro examina la transición de la granja al suburbio y al paisaje urbano que conocemos hoy”.
Actualmente, los edificios en el área conforman el Distrito Histórico Audubon Park, designado por la Comisión de Preservación de Monumentos (LPC, por sus siglas en inglés) de la ciudad en 2009.
El distrito consta de 19 edificios de apartamentos y una casa dúplex independiente que muestra la transformación del área a principios del siglo XX. Se extiende desde la calle 155 oeste hasta la calle 158 oeste, y de este a oeste desde Broadway y Edward M. Morgan Place hasta Riverside Drive oeste.
Durante la época de Audubon, el norte de Manhattan era mayormente abierto, compuesto principalmente de tierras de cultivo, bosques y propiedades de familias ricas.
“La gente vino a la parte alta de la ciudad por las mismas razones que lo hacen hoy: tener más espacio y alejarse del centro, que era más poblado y agitado”, dijo.
Después de la muerte de Audubon en 1851, su familia terminó vendiendo una parte de la tierra para construir casas que podrían alquilarse para ayudar a recaudar dinero para el mantenimiento de la propiedad.
Pronto, los campos y huertos fueron reemplazados por villas y establos, dijo Spady, cuando un suburbio fue construido con el nombre de Audubon Park, ayudado por la creación del ferrocarril del río Hudson.
“Si bien el plan de Audubon transformó el panorama, al final no produjo los resultados financieros que esperaban”, escribió Spady. La viuda de Audubon, Lucy, terminó vendiendo su propiedad restante y se fue en 1864.
Gran parte del área fue luego propiedad de la familia de George Bird Grinnell, quien alentó un mayor desarrollo en torno a su hogar.
“La familia Grinnell tenía un interés personal en mejorar el valor de su propiedad, tenían conexiones sociales y políticas”, dijo Spady.
Durante este período, los árboles fueron tumbados para abrir un camino para Riverside Drive y el metro se expandió hacia el norte de Manhattan, lo que condujo al desarrollo de nuevos edificios de apartamentos.
Finalmente, los Grinnell descubrieron que su propiedad no estaba produciendo suficientes ingresos para mantenerla. La familia la vendió a desarrolladores, lo cual fue un momento deprimente para George Bird Grinnell.
“Escribió en sus cartas lo doloroso que era para él; lo comparó con cortar una de sus extremidades”, dijo Spady. “Esperaba morir antes de que tuviera que irse”.
Pronto, Audubon Park desapareció, y su nombre se desvaneció en la oscuridad.
Promover el pasado de Audubon Park se ha convertido en una cruzada personal para Spady, un nativo de Virginia que se mudó a la ciudad de Nueva York en 1987.
Spady reconoció a su familia por su gusto por la historia. “Nos inculcaron una fascinación con nuestro entorno, de pensar siempre ¿qué condujo a este paisaje en el que estamos parados?”, dijo.
Después de mudarse a Washington Heights, Spady comenzó a explorar la conexión del vecindario con las familias Audubon y Grinnell.
“Pasó de un interés a una fascinación, y luego a una compulsión”, comentó Spady, explicando que la idea de un libro nació en 1998.
Spady comenzó el sitio web audubonparkny.com y conduce recorridos a pie por el barrio y el cementerio cercano de la Iglesia de la Trinidad. También participa activamente en la Audubon Park Alliance, un grupo que presionó activamente al LPC para proporcionar una designación histórica al distrito histórico.
Dijo que la respuesta al sitio web ayudó a investigar el libro.
“No solo obtuvimos mucho interés, sino que comenzamos a escuchar a personas cuyos antepasados vivían en el vecindario. Enviaban una foto o un recuerdo”, dijo.
“Afortunadamente, los Audubon fueron prolíficos escritores de cartas y muchas de esas cartas sobrevivieron y se encuentran en varias colecciones, por lo que fue una excelente fuente de información”, dijo.
El libro de Spady explora paralelismos entre la expansión del vecindario tanto en la década de 1850 como a principios de 1900, y el papel que desempeñaron los ferrocarriles en ese crecimiento. Conecta ese crecimiento con los factores que el norte de Manhattan enfrenta hoy, incluida la gentrificación.
“Todas las generaciones parecían venir al norte porque tenían un espacio más asequible, los beneficios para la salud de más aire libre, mejor ventilación, las vistas”, dijo Spady. “Lo mismo sigue siendo ahora”.
La historia de Audubon Park es representativa del pasado de muchas áreas urbanas, dijo.
“Lo que me gustaría que la gente tome del libro es cómo un vecindario pequeño y confinado de aproximadamente 20 acres en su camino hacia la urbanización puede representar para todos los vecindarios”, dijo. “Estas historias individuales juntas muestran una forma en que esto sucedió, pero si se observan las similitudes, cualquiera que lo lea puede compararlas con su propio vecindario”.
Para conocer más sobre Audubon Park, visite audubonparkny.com.
Para obtener más información sobre el libro de Matthew Spady, visite bit.ly/2P1nt3E.