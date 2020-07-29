A forgotten farm

New book examines lost history of Audubon Park

By Gregg McQueen

Audubon Park might not be a familiar destination to many New Yorkers, but uptown resident Matthew Spady is seeking to change that.

Independent historian Spady has completed a new book that examines the little-known history of a section of Washington Heights that was known as Audubon Park from about 1850 to 1910.

It was named for iconic naturalist John James Audubon, who in 1841 purchased an estate of roughly 20 acres overlooking the Hudson River.

Slated for release on September 1 by Fordham University Press, The Neighborhood Manhattan Forgot: Audubon Park and the Families Who Shaped It details the evolution of the area from farmland into a dense residential area.

“There’s a unique history to this place that doesn’t seem to be well-known,” said Spady. “The book examines the transition from farm to suburb to the cityscape we know today.”

Today, the buildings in the area make up the Audubon Park Historic District, which was designated by the city’s Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC) in 2009.

The district consists of 19 apartment buildings and one free-standing duplex house indicative of the area’s transformation in the early 20th century. It extends from West 155th Street to West 158th Street, and east to west from Broadway and Edward M. Morgan Place to Riverside Drive West.

During Audubon’s time, Northern Manhattan was mostly wide open, made up primarily of farmland, woods and estates for wealthy families.

“People came uptown for the same reasons they do today, which is to have more space and get away from downtown, which was more populated and hectic,” he said.

Following Audubon’s death in 1851, his family ended up selling a portion of the land to build houses that could be rented to help raise money for the upkeep of the estate.

Soon, fields and orchards were replaced by villas and stables, Spady said, as a suburb rose bearing the name Audubon Park, aided by the creation of the Hudson River Railroad.

“While the Audubons’ plan transformed the landscape, it did not, in the end, yield the financial results they had hoped,” Spady wrote. Audubon’s widow Lucy ended up selling her remaining property and left by 1864.

Much of the area was later owned by the family of George Bird Grinnell, who encouraged more development around his home.

“The Grinnell family had a vested interest in improving their property value ‒ they had social and political connections,” Spady said.

During this period, trees were levelled to open a roadbed for Riverside Drive and the subway was expanded into Northern Manhattan, leading to the development of new apartment buildings.

Eventually, the Grinnells found their property was not yielding sufficient income to provide for its upkeep. The family sold their property to developers, which was a depressing moment for George Bird Grinnell.

“He wrote in his letters how painful it was to him ‒ he likened it to severing one of his limbs,” Spady said. “He hoped that he would die before he had to leave.”

Soon, Audubon Park disappeared, and its name faded into obscurity.

Promoting Audubon Park’s past has become a personal crusade for Spady, a Virginia native who moved to New York City in 1987.

Spady credited his family for his appreciation for history. “They instilled in us a fascination with our surroundings, of always thinking ‘what led to this landscape that we’re standing on?’” he said.

After moving to Washington Heights, Spady began exploring the neighborhood’s connection to the Audubon family and that of the Grinnells.

“It went from an interest to a fascination and then to a compulsion,” remarked Spady, who said the idea of a book was hatched as early as 1998.

Spady began the audubonparkny.com website and leads walking tours of the neighborhood and nearby Trinity Church cemetery. He is also active in the Audubon Park Alliance, a group that actively lobbied the LPC to provide landmark designation to the historic district.

He said that response to the website helped in researching the book.

“Not only did we get a lot of interest, but we started hearing from people whose ancestors lived in the neighborhood. They would submit a picture or a reminiscence,” Spady said.

“Fortunately, the Audubons were prolific letter writers and a lot of those letters survived and are in various collections, so that was a superb source of information,” he said.

Spady’s book explores parallels between neighborhood’s expansion in both the 1850’s and early 1900’s and the role that railways played in that growth. He connects that growth to the factors that Northern Manhattan is facing today, including gentrification.

“Generations all seemed to be coming north because they had more affordable space, the health benefits of more open air, better ventilation, the views,” Spady said. “The same is still now.”

The history of Audubon Park is representative of the past of many urban areas, he said.

“What I’d like people to take from the book is how a small, confined neighborhood of roughly 20 acres in its pathway to urbanization can represent all neighborhoods,” he said. “These individual stories put together show one way that this happened, but if you look at the similarities, anyone reading it can compare to their own neighborhood.”

To learn more about Audubon Park, visit audubonparkny.com.

For more information on Matthew Spady’s book, please visit bit.ly/2P1nt3E.