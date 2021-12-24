- English
- Español
A Fine Form
By Sherry Mazzocchi
The first time Julann Gebbie took a pottery class in college, something clicked.
At first, it wasn’t the process.
“I wasn’t very good at it,” she admitted. “I was taking the class with a friend of mine from my hometown, who was like this big football player guy. He sat down at the [pottery] wheel and centered and made these beautiful things.”
As she watched her friend mold and shape mud into form, she vowed she would one day come back to clay and do the same.
The path back wasn’t straight. Gebbie went on to study acting, first at New York University (NYU), then later with Stella Adler. For 10 years she worked in theatre, performing in off-Broadway plays. Eventually she married and her focus shifted from acting into raising children.
But in 2002, she saw pottery classes advertised at the West Side YMCA. Realizing the time was right, she signed up immediately. Gebbie has been perfecting her pieces ever since. Her eponymous shop, Julann Ceramics, focuses on functional, sculptural and wearable objects.
For nearly 20 years, she faithfully worked out of the YMCA’s studio. But when Covid made that impossible, Gebbie transformed part of her Inwood apartment. She bought a wheel, and cleared out bookshelves to display her work.
Gebbie fires her work at the Cornerstone Pottery Studio on Bennett Avenue. Then she brings it home to glaze and returns to the studio to fire it again.
An Inwood resident for almost three decades, she appreciates how creativity can be sustained by the neighborhood. Her work can also be seen at the corner of Thayer and Broadway, in the window of Compton Eye Associates. “You can create even though all circumstances are against you,” she said.
Pottery has therapeutic benefits. As a self-diagnosed person with Adult Deficient Disorder, she finds pottery calming and grounding. “There is something about sitting down at a wheel and putting your whole person into this piece of clay, and trying to mold it into a shape that is pleasing to the eye.”
During her early years as a potter, Gebbie focused on form. As she perfected that, she realized color was equally important. She mixes glazes to bring out depth and texture in colors.
During the past two decades, her style has shifted and evolved. She had a Verner Panton phase, where her work took on the exotic colors and mod shapes favored by the 20th century interior designer from Denmark. Later, she reverted back to basics with graphic black and white. Recently her glazes have taken on the look of abstract watercolors, where colors flow and blend together.
Glazing is a form of accidental alchemy. “You’re looking at the glaze in a bucket, and it looks like a creamy white. You know that when it comes out of the kiln, it’s going to be a deep blue,” she said. “How do you make that transition? You’re painting in colors that have nothing to do with what the finished product is going to be. You’re really trying to paint in your imagination while you’re painting it as a plain ivory color. Very often what you get is not what you intended at all. So, it’s always a bit of a surprise.”
Pottery is only limited by imagination, she said. Her tripartite collection features functional, wearable and sculptural items. She is a prolific maker of plates, bowls and vessels. “There’s something so satisfying about looking at your sink full of dishes that are turned upside down and you see your signature at the bottom,” she said.
Cast-off pieces of clay are formed into beads for wearable objects. But her most intriguing pieces are sculptural. “Sometimes I want to make something that has nothing to do with anything, other than just see where the shape takes me and how I can form that clay into something that is speaking to me at the moment.”
Some of these works are deliberately off-center yet hold a symmetry of their own. Punched with holes, they have a lightness and an extra dimensionality. Other sculptural forms are informed by nature or just objects seen in passing. “It’s something I felt when I look around the world and think, how would I interpret that in clay?”
She has a special fondness for the sculptural pieces. “They are almost like children, really,” she said. “They become an extension of yourself a little bit. This is what I was thinking and feeling at the time and now it just sits there.”
Gebbie has an affinity for things that look ancient. Pottery was probably invented not long after the earliest people discovered fire. Yet in our distracted information age, holding a handmade object made from the earth connects us to the moment, as well as those long-ago ancestors.
Clay tells you things, she said. “There’s something about taking the clay, and feeling it. Does it still have strength to move and take a shape? Or have I pushed it too far and now it’s just going to collapse?”
Gebbie added, “[Clay] connects you to the nature of existence in a way that you don’t really think about when you’re walking down the street and catching a subway.”
For more, please visit julann.com.
Una buena forma
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
La primera vez que Julann Gebbie tomó una clase de cerámica en la universidad, algo encajó.
Al principio, no fue el proceso.
“No era muy buena en eso”, admitió. “Tomaba la clase con un amigo de mi ciudad natal, que era como un gran jugador de fútbol. Se sentaba en el torno [de alfarería] y se centraba y hacía cosas hermosas”.
Mientras observaba a su amigo moldear y darle forma al barro, juró que algún día volvería al barro y haría lo mismo.
El camino de regreso no fue recto. Gebbie pasó a estudiar actuación, primero en la Universidad de Nueva York (NYU, por sus siglas en inglés), luego con Stella Adler. Durante 10 años trabajó en teatro, actuando en obras dentro y fuera de Broadway. Eventualmente se casó y su enfoque cambió de actuar a criar hijos.
Pero en 2002, vio anuncios de clases de cerámica en la YMCA del West Side. Dándose cuenta de que era el momento adecuado, se inscribió de inmediato. Gebbie ha estado perfeccionando sus piezas desde entonces. Su tienda homónima, Julann Ceramics, se centra en objetos funcionales, escultóricos y que se pueden llevar.
Durante casi 20 años, trabajó fielmente en el estudio de la YMCA. Pero cuando la Covid hizo eso imposible, Gebbie transformó parte de su apartamento de Inwood. Compró un torno y limpió las estanterías para exhibir su obra.
Gebbie aún cuece su obra en Cornerstone Pottery Studio, en la avenida Bennett. Luego la lleva a casa para glasearla y regresa al estudio para cocerla de nuevo.
Residente de Inwood durante casi tres décadas, aprecia cómo el vecindario puede mantener la creatividad. Su obra también se puede ver en la esquina de Thayer y Broadway, en la ventana de Compton Eye Associates. “Puedes crear, aunque todas las circunstancias estén en tu contra”, dijo.
La cerámica tiene beneficios terapéuticos. Como una persona auto diagnosticada con un trastorno deficiente del adulto, encuentra que la cerámica la calma y la conecta con la tierra. “Hay algo en el sentarse en un torno y poner toda tu persona en este pedazo de arcilla, y tratar de darle una forma que sea agradable a la vista”.
Durante sus primeros años como alfarera, Gebbie se centró en la forma. Mientras perfeccionaba eso, se dio cuenta de que el color era igualmente importante. Mezcla esmaltes para resaltar la profundidad y la textura de los colores.
Durante las últimas dos décadas, su estilo ha cambiado y evolucionado. Tuvo una fase de Verner Panton, en la que su obra adquirió los colores exóticos y las formas mod favorecidas por el diseñador de interiores de Dinamarca del siglo XX. Más tarde, volvió a lo básico con gráficos en blanco y negro. Recientemente, sus esmaltes han adquirido el aspecto de acuarelas abstractas, donde los colores fluyen y se mezclan.
El vidriado es una forma de alquimia accidental. “Estás mirando el esmalte en un balde y parece un blanco cremoso. Sabes que cuando salga del horno, será un azul profundo”, dijo. “¿Cómo haces esa transición? Pintas con colores que no tienen nada que ver con lo que será el producto final. Realmente estás tratando de pintar con tu imaginación, mientras lo pintas como un color marfil simple. Muy a menudo, lo que obtienes no es lo que pretendías en absoluto. Entonces, siempre es un poco sorprendente”.
La cerámica solo está limitada por la imaginación, dijo. Su colección tripartita presenta artículos funcionales, que pueden usarse y esculturales. Es una prolífica productora de platos, cuencos y vasijas. “Hay algo tan satisfactorio en mirar tu fregadero lleno de platos que están al revés y ves tu firma en la parte inferior”, dijo.
Los pedazos de arcilla desechados se transforman en cuentas para objetos que pueden usarse. Pero sus piezas más intrigantes son escultóricas. “A veces quiero hacer algo que no tenga nada que ver con nada, más que ver a dónde me lleva la forma y cómo puedo convertir esa arcilla en algo que me está hablando en este momento”.
Algunas de estas obras están deliberadamente descentradas, pero tienen una simetría propia. Perforadas con agujeros, tienen una ligereza y una dimensión extra. Otras formas escultóricas están inspiradas en la naturaleza o simplemente por objetos vistos de pasada. “Es algo que siento al mirar el mundo y pienso: ¿cómo lo interpretaría en arcilla?”.
Ella reserva un cariño especial por estas piezas escultóricas. “Son casi como hijos, en realidad”, explicó. “Se convierten un poco en una extensión de ti misma. Esto es lo que pensaba y sentía en ese momento y ahora está ahí”.
Gebbie tiene afinidad por las cosas que parecen antiguas. La alfarería probablemente se inventó poco después de que las primeras personas descubrieran el fuego. Sin embargo, en nuestra distraída era de la información, sostener un objeto hecho a mano, hecho de la tierra, nos conecta con el momento, así como con esos ancestros.
La arcilla te dice cosas, señaló. “Hay algo en tomar la arcilla y sentirla. ¿Todavía tiene fuerza para moverse y tomar forma? ¿O la he presionado demasiado y ahora simplemente se derrumbará?”.
Gebbie agregó: “[la arcilla] te conecta con la naturaleza de la existencia de una manera en la que realmente no piensas cuando caminas por la calle y tomas el metro”.
Para más, por favor visite julann.com.