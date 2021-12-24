A Fine Form

By Sherry Mazzocchi

Julann Gebbie is a local prolific maker of plates, bowls and vessels.

The first time Julann Gebbie took a pottery class in college, something clicked.

At first, it wasn’t the process.

“I wasn’t very good at it,” she admitted. “I was taking the class with a friend of mine from my hometown, who was like this big football player guy. He sat down at the [pottery] wheel and centered and made these beautiful things.”

As she watched her friend mold and shape mud into form, she vowed she would one day come back to clay and do the same.

Cast-off pieces of clay are formed into beads for wearable objects.

The path back wasn’t straight. Gebbie went on to study acting, first at New York University (NYU), then later with Stella Adler. For 10 years she worked in theatre, performing in off-Broadway plays. Eventually she married and her focus shifted from acting into raising children.

But in 2002, she saw pottery classes advertised at the West Side YMCA. Realizing the time was right, she signed up immediately. Gebbie has been perfecting her pieces ever since. Her eponymous shop, Julann Ceramics, focuses on functional, sculptural and wearable objects.

For nearly 20 years, she faithfully worked out of the YMCA’s studio. But when Covid made that impossible, Gebbie transformed part of her Inwood apartment. She bought a wheel, and cleared out bookshelves to display her work.

The artist Gebbie lives and works in Inwood.

Gebbie fires her work at the Cornerstone Pottery Studio on Bennett Avenue. Then she brings it home to glaze and returns to the studio to fire it again.

An Inwood resident for almost three decades, she appreciates how creativity can be sustained by the neighborhood. Her work can also be seen at the corner of Thayer and Broadway, in the window of Compton Eye Associates. “You can create even though all circumstances are against you,” she said.

Pottery has therapeutic benefits. As a self-diagnosed person with Adult Deficient Disorder, she finds pottery calming and grounding. “There is something about sitting down at a wheel and putting your whole person into this piece of clay, and trying to mold it into a shape that is pleasing to the eye.”

During her early years as a potter, Gebbie focused on form. As she perfected that, she realized color was equally important. She mixes glazes to bring out depth and texture in colors.

During the past two decades, her style has shifted and evolved. She had a Verner Panton phase, where her work took on the exotic colors and mod shapes favored by the 20th century interior designer from Denmark. Later, she reverted back to basics with graphic black and white. Recently her glazes have taken on the look of abstract watercolors, where colors flow and blend together.

Glazing is a form of accidental alchemy. “You’re looking at the glaze in a bucket, and it looks like a creamy white. You know that when it comes out of the kiln, it’s going to be a deep blue,” she said. “How do you make that transition? You’re painting in colors that have nothing to do with what the finished product is going to be. You’re really trying to paint in your imagination while you’re painting it as a plain ivory color. Very often what you get is not what you intended at all. So, it’s always a bit of a surprise.”

Some sculptural works are deliberately off-center.

Pottery is only limited by imagination, she said. Her tripartite collection features functional, wearable and sculptural items. She is a prolific maker of plates, bowls and vessels. “There’s something so satisfying about looking at your sink full of dishes that are turned upside down and you see your signature at the bottom,” she said.

Cast-off pieces of clay are formed into beads for wearable objects. But her most intriguing pieces are sculptural. “Sometimes I want to make something that has nothing to do with anything, other than just see where the shape takes me and how I can form that clay into something that is speaking to me at the moment.”

Some of these works are deliberately off-center yet hold a symmetry of their own. Punched with holes, they have a lightness and an extra dimensionality. Other sculptural forms are informed by nature or just objects seen in passing. “It’s something I felt when I look around the world and think, how would I interpret that in clay?”

The interior designer Verner Panton served as an influence.

She has a special fondness for the sculptural pieces. “They are almost like children, really,” she said. “They become an extension of yourself a little bit. This is what I was thinking and feeling at the time and now it just sits there.”

Gebbie has an affinity for things that look ancient. Pottery was probably invented not long after the earliest people discovered fire. Yet in our distracted information age, holding a handmade object made from the earth connects us to the moment, as well as those long-ago ancestors.

Clay tells you things, she said. “There’s something about taking the clay, and feeling it. Does it still have strength to move and take a shape? Or have I pushed it too far and now it’s just going to collapse?”

Gebbie added, “[Clay] connects you to the nature of existence in a way that you don’t really think about when you’re walking down the street and catching a subway.”

For more, please visit julann.com.