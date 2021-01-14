- English
- Español
A Final Forgiveness
By Sherry Mazzocchi
Forgiveness is a two-way street.
Alan Sidransky thinks a lot about forgiveness. The Washington Heights-based author just published Forgiving Stephen Redmond, the latest novel in his Forgiving series.
The characters in Forgiving Maximo Rothman (published in 2013) and Forgiving Mariela Camacho (2015) are now older, a bit wiser but still reckoning with the past.
Sidransky didn’t originally envision the first book becoming part of a trilogy. But as the characters evolved, so did their stories. One book couldn’t contain them all. In Forgiving Stephen Redmond, NYPD detectives Anatoly Kurchenko and Pete Gonzalvez find themselves on familiar ground, trying to solve a cold case by divining secrets through long hidden diaries and detective work.
Sidransky deftly weaves time and space, through the Trujillo regime in the Dominican Republic to Washington Heights in the 1950’s and the present day. He summons spirits as well; long dead characters come to life while others reclaim their discarded selves.
This time it is Shalom Rothman’s discarded self who needs forgiveness. “Forgiveness is important because if we carry it around, and we don’t forgive those who we feel hurt us or slighted us, it can consume us,” said Sidransky. “It becomes like a cancer.”
But forgiveness isn’t free, he said. The other party has to own up to what they did.
“If we forgive and let it go, and the other person doesn’t recant what he did, then our forgiveness may make us feel very, very righteous and superior. But it’s not going to change anything because the person who committed the transgression doesn’t acknowledge it,” he said. “Yes, you can be forgiven, but at the same time, you have to own it.”
In an unusual move, Rothman seeks the help of a therapist. “Although he is a very observant Jew and a rabbi, he also wasn’t born into that community,” said Sidransky. “He’s what’s known as a ba’al teshuvah, which means literally to return.”
Rothman, who didn’t originally come from a religious background, knows therapeutic help exists. “And [Rothman] realizes he needs it, so he seeks it out,” Sidransky said.
The therapy allows him to understand his younger self and his relationship with his father, Maximo, the title character of the first in the series. All three books are built on relationships between fathers and sons, or between brothers and friends.
“Friendships between men are very, very different than friendships between women,” said Sidransky. “Men are not supposed to express their emotions and they’re not supposed to let other men see their fragilities. What’s important about that kind of friendship is that we do let each other see how fragile we are.”
The inspiration for the first book was inspired by a father and son that Sidransky would often see in the neighborhood. The father was an Orthodox Jew who had a son with Down’s Syndrome. “The kind of tenderness and care and love that I saw this man exhibit to this child was exemplary in many ways,” he said. “That made me a better parent.”
While this may be the last of the Forgiving series, Sidransky sees a future for the two detectives. While they might retire from the New York Police Department and move to a tropical paradise, there will still be cases to solve.
For more, please visit ajsidransky.com.
Un perdón final
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
El perdón es una calle de dos sentidos.
Alan Sidransky piensa mucho en el perdón. El autor de Washington Heights acaba de publicar Forgiving Stephen Redmond, la más reciente novela de su serie Forgiving.
Los personajes en Forgiving Maximo Rothman (publicado en 2013) y Forgiving Mariela Camacho (2015) ahora son mayores, un poco más sabios, pero aun pensando en el pasado.
Sidransky no imaginó originalmente que el primer libro se convirtiera en parte de una trilogía. Pero a medida que evolucionaron los personajes, también lo hicieron sus historias. Un libro no podía contenerlos todos. En Forgiving Stephen Redmond, los detectives del NYPD Anatoly Kurchenko y Pete Gonzalvez se encuentran en un terreno familiar, tratando de descifrar un caso sin resolver adivinando secretos a través de largos diarios ocultos y trabajo de detective.
Sidransky teje con destreza el tiempo y el espacio, a través del régimen de Trujillo en la República Dominicana hasta Washington Heights en la década de 1950 y la actualidad. También invoca espíritus: personajes muertos hace mucho tiempo cobran vida mientras otros recuperan su yo descartado.
Esta vez es el yo descartado de Shalom Rothman el que necesita perdón. “El perdón es importante porque si lo llevamos con nosotros y no perdonamos a quienes sentimos que nos lastimaron o menospreciaron, puede consumirnos”, dijo Sidransky. “Se vuelve como un cáncer”.
Pero el perdón no es gratuito, dijo. La otra parte tiene que reconocer lo que hizo.
“Si perdonamos y soltamos, y la otra persona no se retracta de lo que hizo, entonces nuestro perdón puede hacernos sentir muy, muy justos y superiores. Pero no va a cambiar nada porque la persona que cometió la transgresión no lo reconoce”, dijo. “Sí, puedes ser perdonado, pero al mismo tiempo, tienes que reconocerlo”.
En un movimiento inusual, Rothman busca la ayuda de un terapeuta. “Aunque es un judío muy practicante y un rabino, tampoco nació en esa comunidad”, dijo Sidransky. “Él es lo que se conoce como ba’al teshuvah, lo que significa literalmente regresar”.
Rothman, quien originalmente no tenía antecedentes religiosos, sabe que existe ayuda terapéutica. “Y [Rothman] se da cuenta de que lo necesita, así que la busca”, dijo Sidransky.
La terapia le permite comprender a su yo más joven y su relación con su padre, Maximo, el personaje principal del primer libro de la serie. Los tres se basan en las relaciones entre padres e hijos, o entre hermanos y amigos.
“Las amistades entre hombres son muy, muy diferentes a las amistades entre mujeres”, dijo Sidransky. “Se supone que los hombres no deben expresar sus emociones y no deben dejar que otros hombres vean sus fragilidades. Lo importante de ese tipo de amistad es que nos permitimos ver lo frágiles que somos”.
La inspiración para el primer libro vino de un padre y un hijo a los que Sidransky veía a menudo en el vecindario. El padre era un judío ortodoxo que tenía un hijo con síndrome de Down. “El tipo de ternura, cuidado y amor que vi que este hombre le mostraba a este niño fue ejemplar en muchos sentidos”, dijo. “Eso me convirtió en un mejor padre”.
Si bien esta puede ser la última de la serie Forgiving, Sidransky ve un futuro para los dos detectives. Si bien es posible que se retiren del Departamento de Policía de Nueva York y se muden a un paraíso tropical, aún habrá casos por resolver.
Para más, por favor visite ajsidransky.com.