A Final Forgiveness

By Sherry Mazzocchi

Forgiveness is a two-way street.

Alan Sidransky thinks a lot about forgiveness. The Washington Heights-based author just published Forgiving Stephen Redmond, the latest novel in his Forgiving series.

The characters in Forgiving Maximo Rothman (published in 2013) and Forgiving Mariela Camacho (2015) are now older, a bit wiser but still reckoning with the past.

Sidransky didn’t originally envision the first book becoming part of a trilogy. But as the characters evolved, so did their stories. One book couldn’t contain them all. In Forgiving Stephen Redmond, NYPD detectives Anatoly Kurchenko and Pete Gonzalvez find themselves on familiar ground, trying to solve a cold case by divining secrets through long hidden diaries and detective work.

Sidransky deftly weaves time and space, through the Trujillo regime in the Dominican Republic to Washington Heights in the 1950’s and the present day. He summons spirits as well; long dead characters come to life while others reclaim their discarded selves.

This time it is Shalom Rothman’s discarded self who needs forgiveness. “Forgiveness is important because if we carry it around, and we don’t forgive those who we feel hurt us or slighted us, it can consume us,” said Sidransky. “It becomes like a cancer.”

But forgiveness isn’t free, he said. The other party has to own up to what they did.

“If we forgive and let it go, and the other person doesn’t recant what he did, then our forgiveness may make us feel very, very righteous and superior. But it’s not going to change anything because the person who committed the transgression doesn’t acknowledge it,” he said. “Yes, you can be forgiven, but at the same time, you have to own it.”

In an unusual move, Rothman seeks the help of a therapist. “Although he is a very observant Jew and a rabbi, he also wasn’t born into that community,” said Sidransky. “He’s what’s known as a ba’al teshuvah, which means literally to return.”

Rothman, who didn’t originally come from a religious background, knows therapeutic help exists. “And [Rothman] realizes he needs it, so he seeks it out,” Sidransky said.

The therapy allows him to understand his younger self and his relationship with his father, Maximo, the title character of the first in the series. All three books are built on relationships between fathers and sons, or between brothers and friends.

“Friendships between men are very, very different than friendships between women,” said Sidransky. “Men are not supposed to express their emotions and they’re not supposed to let other men see their fragilities. What’s important about that kind of friendship is that we do let each other see how fragile we are.”

The inspiration for the first book was inspired by a father and son that Sidransky would often see in the neighborhood. The father was an Orthodox Jew who had a son with Down’s Syndrome. “The kind of tenderness and care and love that I saw this man exhibit to this child was exemplary in many ways,” he said. “That made me a better parent.”

While this may be the last of the Forgiving series, Sidransky sees a future for the two detectives. While they might retire from the New York Police Department and move to a tropical paradise, there will still be cases to solve.

For more, please visit ajsidransky.com.