A Dyckman Dialogue
New series focuses on issues of race, equity and community
By Sherry Mazzocchi
Talking about race can be uncomfortable.
But informative conversations, without adversity or awkwardness, allow people to put down their guard and open up.
It is one of the ambitious goals of “Talking About Race Matters,” offered this month by the Dyckman Farmhouse Museum. The free four-part program explores wide-ranging topics, such as the role of the arts and museums in upholding social justice, how young people can participate in advocacy and the future of food equity.
The themes evolved out of discussions with the Museum’s partners, and includes speakers from the Classical Theatre of Harlem, Fresh Youth Initiatives, and NY Common Pantry.
The Dyckman Farmhouse has curated programs and events on race since 2020, and this is the third iteration of that series. Just as Covid-19 forced people inside and social unrest over the deaths of unarmed people of color brought them to the streets, the Museum began incorporating the history of enslaved people into their exhibits. “DyckmanDISCOVERED” researched both free and enslaved people who originally worked and most likely built the 1784 farmhouse on Broadway. The Museum has expanded that programming, making a further commitment to both the Northern Manhattan community as well as to artists, intellectuals and social advocates to further the goals of social justice.
“We’re also thinking about the Lenape people,” said Meredith Horsford, the Museum’s Executive Director. “They were here long before any of the rest of us. We’re trying to tell the most complete story that we can.”
Horsford said stirring the interest of a community that has no obvious link to a historic house is a bit of a conundrum. “How do you engage people in a conversation about this old Dutch farmhouse that seemingly may have nothing to do with people’s present-day lives?” she said. “We’ve spent several years really thinking about how we can be a resource for people, and take the historic information that we have and talk about the present. Surprisingly, there are a lot of ways to do that.”
The first of the four programs, “Are We Creating a Sustainable Mash Up?,” takes a wide view of museums, democracy and social justice. The talk is presented by Deborah Schwartz, the former Chief Executive Officer of the Brooklyn Historical Society. Known for innovative programming, she will highlight examples of positive community engagement and consider issues museums must grapple with, such as censorship and the whims of funders.
Horsford said the evening will be a broader conversation about cultural institutions and social justice. “Really thinking, not just about nice-looking things you can hang on a wall, but thinking critically about what’s the museum’s role in the community,” she said. “Where do we fit in? Are we leading the charge or are we behind the times?”
Ty Jones, Artistic Director of the Classical Theatre of Harlem, and Michael Dinwiddie, New York University Associate Professor of Dramatic Writing, team up to discuss the intersection of art and social justice for the second event, “Courageous Conversations.”
“They are looking at it specifically from the lens of theatre,” said Horsford. Their conversation’s focus is how the Classical Theatre of Harlem incorporates social justice and responds to their community, and what has changed throughout the pandemic. “That has obviously been challenging for everyone, both personally and organizationally,” she said.
The third conversation, “Flow y Movimiento in the Heights: Social Justice and Advocacy in High School,” concentrates on youth and family concerns. Co-hosted by Susan Natacha González and Beatriz Oliva of Fresh Youth Initiatives (FYI), they discuss how organizations gauge and respond to communities and create programs supporting a wide array of needs—including mental health and disability concerns, as well as academic programs. “Their focus is creating interesting and engaging programs for the underserved youth in our community,” she said. “I love the idea of talking to kids at a young age about these things, and they’re going to grow up with those kinds of social justice-minded thought processes and ideas.”
The final conversation, “The American Plate: Race, Place, Taste and the Future of Food Equity,” evolved out of a 2020 partnership with NY Common Pantry. The project originally sought to highlight the Farmhouse’s agricultural past and to create programming around food. The idea of food insecurity grew more dire as the pandemic deepened. In response, the program (named Growing Uptown), supplied the basics—soil seedlings, a grow light and other items to produce a small garden. They also created videos about planting seeds, harvesting windowsill crops and creating recipes. “The idea was to take people through the whole process,” said Horsford.
The Museum plans to expand its partnership to further alleviate food insecurity in Northern Manhattan. “We may, in the future, be a pick-up site for their CSA (community supported agriculture).”
The Museum holds Race Matters conversations twice a year. “We’ve always tried to make sure one happens during Black History Month. But this is something that we’re kind of working and thinking about year-round,” Horsford said.
The Museum is also in the initial stages of a major capital improvement project. “We have a lot of changes coming down the pike,” she said.
All of the events are free, and will be streamed live over Facebook. Upcoming and past programs are available on the Museum’s YouTube channel.
The series begins Thursday, February 10 at 6:00 p.m. For more information, please visit dyckmanfarmhouse.org.
Un diálogo de Dyckman
La nueva serie se centra en cuestiones de raza, equidad y comunidad
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
Hablar de raza puede ser incómodo.
Pero las conversaciones informativas, sin adversidades ni incomodidades, también pueden permitir que las personas bajen la guardia y se abran.
Es uno de los ambiciosos objetivos de “Talking About Race Matters” (Hablar sobre la raza importa, en español), ofrecido este mes por la Granja Dyckman (El Museo). El programa gratuito de cuatro partes explora una amplia gama de temas, como el papel de las artes y los museos en la defensa de la justicia social, cómo los jóvenes pueden participar en la promoción y el futuro de la equidad alimentaria.
Los temas surgieron de las discusiones con los socios del Museo e incluyen a oradores del Teatro Clásico de Harlem, Fresh Youth Initiatives y NY Common Pantry.
La Casa Dyckman ha curado programas y eventos sobre raza desde 2020, y esta es la tercera de esa serie. Justo cuando la Covid-19 obligó a la gente a ingresar y el malestar social por la muerte de personas de color desarmadas les llevó a las calles, el Museo comenzó a incorporar la historia de las personas esclavizadas en sus exhibiciones. “DyckmanDISCOVERED” investigó a personas libres y esclavas que originalmente trabajaron y muy probablemente construyeron la granja de 1784 en Broadway. El Museo ha ampliado esa programación, asumiendo un mayor compromiso tanto con la comunidad del norte de Manhattan como con artistas, intelectuales y defensores sociales para promover los objetivos de justicia social.
“También estamos pensando en el pueblo Lenape”, dijo Meredith Horsford, directora ejecutiva del museo. “Llegaron aquí mucho antes que el resto de nosotros. Estamos tratando de contar la historia más completa que podamos”.
Horsford dijo que despertar el interés de una comunidad que no tiene un vínculo obvio con una casa histórica es un enigma. “¿Cómo involucras a las personas en una conversación sobre esta antigua granja holandesa que aparentemente no tiene nada que ver con la vida actual de las personas?”, explicó. “Hemos pasado varios años pensando en cómo podemos ser realmente un recurso para las personas, y tomar la información histórica que tenemos y hablar sobre el presente. Sorprendentemente, hay muchas formas de hacerlo”.
El primero de los cuatro programas, “¿Estamos creando una mezcla sostenible?”, tiene una visión amplia de los museos, la democracia y la justicia social. La charla es presentada por Deborah Schwartz, ex directora general de la Sociedad Histórica de Brooklyn. Conocida por su innovadora programación, destacará ejemplos de participación positiva de la comunidad y considerará los problemas que deben enfrentar los museos, como la censura y los caprichos de los patrocinadores.
Horsford dijo que la velada será una conversación más amplia sobre instituciones culturales y justicia social. “Realmente pensando, no solo en cosas bonitas que puedes colgar en una pared, sino pensando críticamente cuál es el papel del museo en la comunidad”, dijo. “¿Dónde encajamos? ¿Estamos liderando la carga o estamos atrasados?”.
Ty Jones, director artístico del Teatro Clásico de Harlem, y Michael Dinwiddie, profesor asociado de escritura dramática de la Universidad de Nueva York, se unen para discutir la intersección del arte y la justicia social para el segundo evento, “Conversaciones valientes”.
“Lo observan específicamente desde la lente del teatro”, dijo Horsfeld. El enfoque de su conversación es cómo el Teatro Clásico de Harlem incorpora la justicia social y responde a su comunidad, y qué ha cambiado durante la pandemia. “Obviamente, eso ha sido un desafío para todos, tanto a nivel personal como organizacional”, dijo.
La tercera conversación, “Flujo y movimiento en the Heights: justicia social y defensa en la preparatoria”, se concentra en las preocupaciones de los jóvenes y las familias. Co presentado por Susan Natacha González y Beatriz Oliva de Fresh Youth Initiatives (FYI), analizan cómo las organizaciones evalúan y responden a las comunidades y crean programas que respaldan una amplia gama de necesidades, incluidas las preocupaciones de salud mental y discapacidad, así como los programas académicos. “Su enfoque es crear programas interesantes y atractivos para los jóvenes desatendidos de nuestra comunidad”, dijo. “Me encanta la idea de hablar con los chicos a una edad temprana sobre estas cosas, y van a crecer con ese tipo de ideas y procesos de pensamiento con mentalidad de justicia social”.
La conversación final, “El plato estadounidense: raza, lugar, sabor y el futuro de la equidad alimentaria”, surgió de una asociación de 2020 con NY Common Pantry. El proyecto originalmente buscaba resaltar el pasado agrícola de la granja y crear una programación en torno a la comida. La idea de la inseguridad alimentaria se volvió más extrema a medida que se profundizaba la pandemia. En respuesta, el programa (llamado Growing Uptown) suministró lo básico: plantas de semillero, una luz de crecimiento y otros artículos para producir un pequeño jardín. También crearon videos sobre cómo plantar semillas, cosechar cultivos en el alféizar de la ventana y crear recetas. “La idea era llevar a las personas a través de todo el proceso”, dijo Horsford.
El Museo planea ampliar su asociación para aliviar aún más la inseguridad alimentaria en el norte de Manhattan. “Podemos, en el futuro, ser un sitio de recolección para su CSA (siglas en inglés de: agricultura apoyada por la comunidad)”.
El Museo lleva a cabo conversaciones Race Matters (la raza importa, en español), dos veces al año. “Siempre hemos tratado de asegurarnos de que ocurra uno durante el Mes de la Historia Negra. Pero esto es algo en lo que estamos trabajando y pensando todo el año”, dijo Horsfeld.
El Museo también se encuentra en las etapas iniciales de un importante proyecto de mejora de capital. “Tenemos muchos cambios por venir”, dijo.
Todos los eventos son gratuitos y se transmitirán en vivo a través de Facebook. Los programas próximos y pasados están disponibles en el canal de YouTube del Museo.
La serie comienza el jueves 10 de febrero a las 6:00 p.m. Para más información, por favor visite dyckmanfarmhouse.org.