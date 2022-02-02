A Dyckman Dialogue

New series focuses on issues of race, equity and community

By Sherry Mazzocchi

The Dyckman Farmhouse is a historical site.

Talking about race can be uncomfortable.

But informative conversations, without adversity or awkwardness, allow people to put down their guard and open up.

It is one of the ambitious goals of “Talking About Race Matters,” offered this month by the Dyckman Farmhouse Museum. The free four-part program explores wide-ranging topics, such as the role of the arts and museums in upholding social justice, how young people can participate in advocacy and the future of food equity.

The themes evolved out of discussions with the Museum’s partners, and includes speakers from the Classical Theatre of Harlem, Fresh Youth Initiatives, and NY Common Pantry.

The Dyckman Farmhouse has curated programs and events on race since 2020, and this is the third iteration of that series. Just as Covid-19 forced people inside and social unrest over the deaths of unarmed people of color brought them to the streets, the Museum began incorporating the history of enslaved people into their exhibits. “DyckmanDISCOVERED” researched both free and enslaved people who originally worked and most likely built the 1784 farmhouse on Broadway. The Museum has expanded that programming, making a further commitment to both the Northern Manhattan community as well as to artists, intellectuals and social advocates to further the goals of social justice.

“We’re also thinking about the Lenape people,” said Meredith Horsford, the Museum’s Executive Director. “They were here long before any of the rest of us. We’re trying to tell the most complete story that we can.”

Horsford said stirring the interest of a community that has no obvious link to a historic house is a bit of a conundrum. “How do you engage people in a conversation about this old Dutch farmhouse that seemingly may have nothing to do with people’s present-day lives?” she said. “We’ve spent several years really thinking about how we can be a resource for people, and take the historic information that we have and talk about the present. Surprisingly, there are a lot of ways to do that.”

The first of the four programs, “Are We Creating a Sustainable Mash Up?,” takes a wide view of museums, democracy and social justice. The talk is presented by Deborah Schwartz, the former Chief Executive Officer of the Brooklyn Historical Society. Known for innovative programming, she will highlight examples of positive community engagement and consider issues museums must grapple with, such as censorship and the whims of funders.

Horsford said the evening will be a broader conversation about cultural institutions and social justice. “Really thinking, not just about nice-looking things you can hang on a wall, but thinking critically about what’s the museum’s role in the community,” she said. “Where do we fit in? Are we leading the charge or are we behind the times?”

A 2020 partnership with NY Common Pantry brought issues of food inequity to the table.

Ty Jones, Artistic Director of the Classical Theatre of Harlem, and Michael Dinwiddie, New York University Associate Professor of Dramatic Writing, team up to discuss the intersection of art and social justice for the second event, “Courageous Conversations.”

“They are looking at it specifically from the lens of theatre,” said Horsford. Their conversation’s focus is how the Classical Theatre of Harlem incorporates social justice and responds to their community, and what has changed throughout the pandemic. “That has obviously been challenging for everyone, both personally and organizationally,” she said.

Ty Jones (center), Artistic Director of the Classical Theatre of Harlem, will explore discuss the intersection of art and social justice.

The third conversation, “Flow y Movimiento in the Heights: Social Justice and Advocacy in High School,” concentrates on youth and family concerns. Co-hosted by Susan Natacha González and Beatriz Oliva of Fresh Youth Initiatives (FYI), they discuss how organizations gauge and respond to communities and create programs supporting a wide array of needs—including mental health and disability concerns, as well as academic programs. “Their focus is creating interesting and engaging programs for the underserved youth in our community,” she said. “I love the idea of talking to kids at a young age about these things, and they’re going to grow up with those kinds of social justice-minded thought processes and ideas.”

Licensed mental health counselor Beatriz Oliva of Fresh Youth Initiatives will lead the third session.

The final conversation, “The American Plate: Race, Place, Taste and the Future of Food Equity,” evolved out of a 2020 partnership with NY Common Pantry. The project originally sought to highlight the Farmhouse’s agricultural past and to create programming around food. The idea of food insecurity grew more dire as the pandemic deepened. In response, the program (named Growing Uptown), supplied the basics—soil seedlings, a grow light and other items to produce a small garden. They also created videos about planting seeds, harvesting windowsill crops and creating recipes. “The idea was to take people through the whole process,” said Horsford.

The Museum plans to expand its partnership to further alleviate food insecurity in Northern Manhattan. “We may, in the future, be a pick-up site for their CSA (community supported agriculture).”

Deborah Schwartz, former CEO of the Brooklyn Historical Society, will present the first talk.

The Museum holds Race Matters conversations twice a year. “We’ve always tried to make sure one happens during Black History Month. But this is something that we’re kind of working and thinking about year-round,” Horsford said.

The Museum is also in the initial stages of a major capital improvement project. “We have a lot of changes coming down the pike,” she said.

All of the events are free, and will be streamed live over Facebook. Upcoming and past programs are available on the Museum’s YouTube channel.

The series begins Thursday, February 10 at 6:00 p.m. For more information, please visit dyckmanfarmhouse.org.