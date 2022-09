“A Dream Come True”

The Impact of Smaller Class Sizes

By Manny De Los Santos

Twenty years ago, if someone would have told me that I would be able to introduce major legislation to reduce class size in our schools, I would not believe it. My first year as an Assemblymember has been a dream come true.

Manny De Los Santos.

Ever since I was a student in Washington Heights, I have seen families fighting for a better education. As a high school student, I ran for class president to address inequities. Together, we were able to bring change to George Washington High School. This ranged from bringing back Saturday classes to ensuring students were treated with respect. This experience led me to devote my career to providing opportunities for students. After attending SUNY Albany to complete my undergraduate degree and masters in social work, I returned to Washington Heights to help students reach their full potential

As a school social worker and Community School Director for over a decade, I saw firsthand how large class sizes negatively affect students. Many were falling through the cracks, as they were unable to focus or receive the individualized attention they needed, and did not have the after-school enrichment activities.

As a Community School Director, I developed after-school academic, music and sports programs that reimagined students’ interactions with educational institutions and promoted positive social development. Through opportunities to record music, play basketball, and meet one-on-one with experienced educators, we were able to increase school attendance and improve academic performance. As we recover from pandemic-era zoom classes, students require additional support to catch up on material they have not previously mastered.

In my first year representing the community I grew up in as a legislator in Albany, I am proud to be the lead sponsor of a major piece of legislation to address this problem of large class sizes. This law phases in requirements for New York City public schools to cap class sizes at 20 students for K-3; at 23 students for grades 4-8; and at 25 students for high schools. With smaller classes, students will receive the individualized attention they need in classrooms.

Smaller class sizes will represent an unprecedented investment that I wish I had back when I was a student at IS 143 and George Washington High School. Then I would have seen more of my classmates graduate from high school, go to college, and enable our unique immigrant community to achieve the American dream.

As I get ready to return to Albany in January, I look forward to working with my colleagues in government to improve the well-being of students and families. This includes providing record funding for schools, and expanding the community schools model that meets students where they are at.

Together, we will create greater opportunities for students.

Manny De Los Santos represents Washington Heights, Inwood, and Marble Hill as the New York State Assemblymember for the 72nd District.