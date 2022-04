A Diaspora Dream

CCCADI to open additional space in East Harlem

By Gregg McQueen

The organization is currently based in an historic firehouse and is expanding its footprint in Harlem.

There’s a new home for culture in Harlem.

The Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute (CCCADI) is expanding its operations, with plans to open a new cultural space in East Harlem.

On March 22, CCCADI announced it has signed a 49-year lease for a 5,000-square-foot space at One East Harlem, a massive new mixed-use development project at 201 East 125th Street that features 300 affordable housing units.

“Expanding CCCADI’s presence in an ever-changing Harlem furthers our commitment to serving as an anchor for, and reflection of, the people of Harlem, particularly African descendants,” said Melody Capote, Executive Director of CCCADI.

The new space is located just one block from CCCADI’s current headquarters in a historic firehouse.

While the firehouse space will still be used primarily for exhibitions and workshops, the new CCCADI center will feature dedicated space for multidisciplinary artists to work independently or collaboratively, a digital arts space, and a large recording studio.

“It’s so important to be able to offer space where artists can work and collaborate,” Capote said. “We’ll be providing technical assistance, providing camaraderie, to help them produce their work.”

The new location will also contain a performance space that holds 115 people.

“It’s a very flexible space – it can be put into various configurations or used for dance rehearsals,” Capote said.

The additional space is located in the basement level of the new 19-story building. Seeds for CCCADI to acquire added space were sown shortly after Capote became the organization’s Executive Director in 2018.

“I knew even then that we were outgrowing the firehouse,” Capote said of the landmarked building at 190 East 125th Street that became CCCADI’s permanent home in 2016.

The new location will be at One East Harlem, a new development on 125th Street.

The new space at One East Harlem was acquired after CCCADI responded to a Request for Proposals (RFP) issued by New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC). Capote cited City Councilmember Diana Ayala and Manhattan Community Board 11 as instrumental in the efforts to bring a community-based or arts organization into the One East Harlem project.

For the past 45 years, CCCADI has produced an array of cultural programming focused on cultural equity, racial, and social justice for African descendant communities.

In addition to hosting artist and performance space, the One East Harlem location will provide more room for CCCADI’s Institute for Racial and Social Justice in Arts and Culture, a network of more than 240 artists and cultural workers.

CCCADI’s cultural programming focuses on equity and social justice.

After the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in May 2020, the Institute launched a series of anti-racism webinars created specifically for arts and cultural organizations. More than 100 organizations signed up for the virtual sessions, which incorporated nine hours of anti-bias training and examined organizational racism and racial justice strategies.

Capote said that CCCADI would continue to expand racial justice programming as more activities open up following the height of Covid-19. “I don’t think we can go back to normal because normal was never good for our community,’ she said.

Currently, CCCADI plans to occupy its new space beginning in January 2023.

“We’re responsible for everything to build out the space and furnish it,” said Capote.

To cover the costs, CCCADI has launched a fundraising campaign with the goal of securing $3.5 million, Capote said. “We’re engaging the private sector and hope to receive city and state funding as well,” she said.

While CCCADI prepares to occupy its second location, Capote is already musing about the future possibility of acquiring a third.

“I’d love for us to operate a large theater or dedicated performance space one day,” she remarked. “That’s my ultimate dream.”

Capote acknowledged that the creation of the One East Harlem high-rise building has made some community members worry about displacement. The inclusion of CCCADI in the project is a sign that essential community organizations will remain in place despite neighborhood changes, she said.

“Our presence at the firehouse and now this space…. we are a landmark, the reflection of a community that is East Harlem,” she said. “We can say that we are a mirror of the community. We’re here to stay.”

For more information or to make a donation, visit www.cccadi.org.