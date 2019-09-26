- English
A Day for Health and Wellness
On Saturday, Sept. 28, from noon to 5 p.m., Columbia University Irving Medical Center (CUIMC) and New York-Presbyterian will host Healthy Haven, a community health and wellness event in Haven Plaza, a new pedestrian plaza located on the campus of CUIMC.
This community event provides an opportunity to strengthen ties with our local institutions while increasing our community’s capacity to lead healthier lives. Healthy Haven is a collaboration between the University’s Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, College of Dental Medicine, Mailman School of Public Health and School of Nursing. Other partners include Community Board 12, the Northern Manhattan Improvement Corporation, the Northern Manhattan Coalition for Immigrant Rights, Barnes & Noble Café, the Chamber of Commerce of Washington Heights & Inwood, Manhattan Cancer Services Program at New York Presbyterian Hospital, and a number of other local organizations.
Citywide health indicators show that Washington Heights and Inwood have made significant strides over the years. These major advances have made Upper Manhattan home to a number of vibrant and livable neighborhoods. From increased vaccination rates to greater access to preventative health care, progress is evident, but significant work remains. Many residents continue to live with persistent health conditions such as obesity (in children and adults), hypertension and diabetes. According to the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, our community has some of the highest rates of obesity (26%), hypertension (28%) and diabetes (13%) in the borough and the wider city. Even with increased insurance coverage and access to preventive health care, 17% of residents continue to go without needed medical care.
Friends, significant work remains, but I believe that together we are equipped to face this challenge. Healthy Haven will couple the knowledge of experts here at the medical center with the resources of our community partners to overcome these hurdles in an inclusive, culturally appropriate and sustainable manner. The event will provide our community with the knowledge and skills to act in case of an emergency. Workshops at Healthy Haven will include:
- Opioid overdose training. In the U.S., more than 100 people die every day from opioid-related drug overdoses. The training will show residents how to recognize the signs of an overdose and respond. Participants will receive a free kit containing naloxone, the overdose-reversing drug.
- Hands-only CPR demonstration. Attendees will learn to perform hands-only CPR. This training will equip participants with the knowledge and confidence to react to an out-of-hospital collapse. All sessions will be available in English and Spanish.
Healthy Haven will also offer a number of workshops to address prevalent health issues in our community. Workshop topics include:
- Preventing Cancer and Healthy Living – Cancer screening experts will share cancer prevention guidelines for men and women, resources and recommendations for risk reduction through screening and healthy lifestyle choices.
- Dangers of Tobacco and How to Quit Smoking – This workshop will discuss the different types of tobacco products and the dangers of tobacco. Cancer risk reduction and contact information for a smoking cessation program will be shared with participants.
- Sex After 50 – This workshop will cover several topics, beliefs and myths about sex life after the age of 50.
- Childhood Injury Prevention – This workshop will discuss the most common unintentional ways children in the Washington Heights/Inwood community become injured and how attendees may prevent those injuries. The workshop will cover safety in the home and car, and keeping children and families safe as the season changes.
- Mental Health Services – This workshop will provide information about the mental health programs that are offered at the medical center.
In addition to these topics, the event will feature medical screenings (including for cancer), wellness and health activities for children and families, and much more.
Healthy Haven aims to promote wellness, education and the community in every sense, and we invite you all to come and join us. Healthy Haven will take place on Haven Avenue, located between 169 th Street and Fort Washington Avenue.
For more information about activities and to register for workshops, please call 212-305-8060, write to gca@cumc.columbia.edu or visit our website: https://www.gca.cumc.columbia.edu/office-community-service-programs/healthy-haven.
Un día para la salud y el bienestar
El sábado 28 de septiembre, desde el mediodía hasta las 5 p.m., el Centro Médico Irving de la Universidad Columbia (CUIMC, por sus siglas en inglés) y el NewYork-Presbyterian organizarán Healthy Haven, un evento comunitario de salud y bienestar en Haven Plaza, una nueva plaza peatonal ubicada en el campus de CUIMC.
Este evento comunitario brinda la oportunidad de fortalecer los lazos con nuestras instituciones locales al tiempo que aumenta la capacidad de nuestra comunidad para llevar vidas más saludables. Healthy Haven es una colaboración entre el Colegio de Médicos y Cirujanos de la Universidad Vagelos, la Facultad de Medicina Dental, la Facultad Mailman de Salud Pública y la Escuela de Enfermería. Otros socios incluyen: la Junta Comunitaria 12, la Corporación de Mejoramiento del Norte de Manhattan, la Coalición del Norte de Manhattan por los Derechos de los Inmigrantes, Barnes & Noble Café, la Cámara de Comercio de Washington Heights e Inwood, el Programa Manhattan de Servicios para el Cáncer en el Hospital New York-Presbyterian, y varios de otras organizaciones locales.
Los indicadores de salud de toda la ciudad muestran que Washington Heights e Inwood han logrado avances significativos a lo largo de los años. Estos importantes avances han convertido al Alto Manhattan en el hogar de una serie de vecindarios vibrantes y habitables. Desde el aumento de las tasas de vacunación hasta un mayor acceso a la atención médica preventiva, el progreso es evidente, pero queda mucho trabajo por hacer. Muchos residentes continúan viviendo con condiciones de salud persistentes como la obesidad (en niños y adultos), hipertensión y diabetes. De acuerdo con el Departamento de Salud e Higiene Mental de la ciudad de Nueva York, nuestra comunidad tiene algunas de las tasas más altas de obesidad (26%), hipertensión (28%) y diabetes (13%) en el condado y la ciudad en general. Incluso con una mayor cobertura de seguro y acceso a atención médica preventiva, el 17% de los residentes continúan sin la atención médica necesaria.
Amigos, queda mucho trabajo por hacer, pero creo que juntos estamos equipados para enfrentar este desafío. Healthy Haven combinará el conocimiento de los expertos aquí en el centro médico con los recursos de nuestros socios comunitarios para superar estos obstáculos de una manera inclusiva, culturalmente apropiada y sostenible. El evento proporcionará a nuestra comunidad los conocimientos y habilidades para actuar en caso de emergencia. Los talleres en Healthy Haven incluirán:
- Entrenamiento sobre sobredosis de opioides. En los Estados Unidos, más de 100 personas mueren cada día por sobredosis de drogas relacionadas con los opioides. La capacitación mostrará a los residentes cómo reconocer los signos de una sobredosis y a responder. Los participantes recibirán un kit gratuito que contiene naloxona, el medicamento para revertir la sobredosis.
- Demostración de RCP solo con manos. Los asistentes aprenderán a realizar RCP solo con manos. Esta capacitación equipará a los participantes con el conocimiento y la confianza para reaccionar ante un colapso fuera del hospital. Todas las sesiones estarán disponibles en inglés y español.
Healthy Haven también ofrecerá una serie de talleres para abordar los problemas de salud prevalentes en nuestra comunidad. Los temas del taller incluyen:
Prevención del cáncer y vida sana – Los expertos en detección del cáncer compartirán pautas de prevención del cáncer para hombres y mujeres, recursos y recomendaciones para la reducción del riesgo a través de la detección y opciones de estilo de vida saludable.
- Los peligros del tabaco y cómo dejar de fumar – Este taller discutirá los diferentes tipos de productos de tabaco y sus peligros. La reducción del riesgo de cáncer y la información de contacto para un programa para dejar de fumar se compartirán con los participantes.
- Sexo después de los 50 – Este taller cubrirá varios temas, creencias y mitos sobre la vida sexual después de los 50 años de edad.
- Prevención de lesiones infantiles – Este taller discutirá las formas involuntarias más comunes de cómo los niños en la comunidad de Washington Heights / Inwood se lastiman y cómo los asistentes pueden prevenir esas lesiones. El taller cubrirá la seguridad en el hogar y el automóvil, y mantendrá seguros a los niños y las familias mientras cambia la temporada.
- Servicios de salud mental – Este taller proporcionará información sobre los programas de salud mental que se ofrecen en el centro médico.
Además de estos temas, el evento contará con exámenes médicos (incluso para el cáncer), actividades de bienestar y salud para niños y familias, y mucho más.
Healthy Haven tiene como objetivo promover el bienestar, la educación y la comunidad en todos los sentidos, los invitamos a todos a unirse. Healthy Haven se llevará a cabo en la avenida Haven, ubicada entre la calle 169 y la avenida Fort Washington.
Para obtener más información sobre las actividades y para inscribirse a los talleres, llame al 212.305.8060, escriba a gca@cumc.columbia.edu o visite nuestro sitio web: https://www.gca.cumc.columbia.edu/office-community-service-programs/healthy-haven.