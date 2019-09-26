A Day for Health and Wellness

On Saturday, Sept. 28, from noon to 5 p.m., Columbia University Irving Medical Center (CUIMC) and New York-Presbyterian will host Healthy Haven, a community health and wellness event in Haven Plaza, a new pedestrian plaza located on the campus of CUIMC.

This community event provides an opportunity to strengthen ties with our local institutions while increasing our community’s capacity to lead healthier lives. Healthy Haven is a collaboration between the University’s Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, College of Dental Medicine, Mailman School of Public Health and School of Nursing. Other partners include Community Board 12, the Northern Manhattan Improvement Corporation, the Northern Manhattan Coalition for Immigrant Rights, Barnes & Noble Café, the Chamber of Commerce of Washington Heights & Inwood, Manhattan Cancer Services Program at New York Presbyterian Hospital, and a number of other local organizations.

Citywide health indicators show that Washington Heights and Inwood have made significant strides over the years. These major advances have made Upper Manhattan home to a number of vibrant and livable neighborhoods. From increased vaccination rates to greater access to preventative health care, progress is evident, but significant work remains. Many residents continue to live with persistent health conditions such as obesity (in children and adults), hypertension and diabetes. According to the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, our community has some of the highest rates of obesity (26%), hypertension (28%) and diabetes (13%) in the borough and the wider city. Even with increased insurance coverage and access to preventive health care, 17% of residents continue to go without needed medical care.

Friends, significant work remains, but I believe that together we are equipped to face this challenge. Healthy Haven will couple the knowledge of experts here at the medical center with the resources of our community partners to overcome these hurdles in an inclusive, culturally appropriate and sustainable manner. The event will provide our community with the knowledge and skills to act in case of an emergency. Workshops at Healthy Haven will include:

Opioid overdose training. In the U.S., more than 100 people die every day from opioid-related drug overdoses. The training will show residents how to recognize the signs of an overdose and respond. Participants will receive a free kit containing naloxone, the overdose-reversing drug.

Hands-only CPR demonstration. Attendees will learn to perform hands-only CPR. This training will equip participants with the knowledge and confidence to react to an out-of-hospital collapse. All sessions will be available in English and Spanish.

Healthy Haven will also offer a number of workshops to address prevalent health issues in our community. Workshop topics include:

Preventing Cancer and Healthy Living – Cancer screening experts will share cancer prevention guidelines for men and women, resources and recommendations for risk reduction through screening and healthy lifestyle choices.

Dangers of Tobacco and How to Quit Smoking – This workshop will discuss the different types of tobacco products and the dangers of tobacco. Cancer risk reduction and contact information for a smoking cessation program will be shared with participants.

Sex After 50 – This workshop will cover several topics, beliefs and myths about sex life after the age of 50.

Childhood Injury Prevention – This workshop will discuss the most common unintentional ways children in the Washington Heights/Inwood community become injured and how attendees may prevent those injuries. The workshop will cover safety in the home and car, and keeping children and families safe as the season changes.

Mental Health Services – This workshop will provide information about the mental health programs that are offered at the medical center.

In addition to these topics, the event will feature medical screenings (including for cancer), wellness and health activities for children and families, and much more.

Healthy Haven aims to promote wellness, education and the community in every sense, and we invite you all to come and join us. Healthy Haven will take place on Haven Avenue, located between 169 th Street and Fort Washington Avenue.

For more information about activities and to register for workshops, please call 212-305-8060, write to gca@cumc.columbia.edu or visit our website: https://www.gca.cumc.columbia.edu/office-community-service-programs/healthy-haven.