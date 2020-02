A Daughter’s Duty

Recognizing servicemen in flight and in transit

By Gregg McQueen

He’s just “Daddy” to her.

The Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) recently paid tribute to a group of military heroes who later went on to serve New York City’s transit system.

Among the guests of honor at the event was Patt Terrelonge, a Harlem native whose father Victor Terrelonge served in the Tuskegee Airmen and later worked for the MTA as a streetcar motorman.

“He’s considered a hero,” recalled Terrelonge. “But I just think of him as my Daddy.”

She said that many Airmen would stay in their Harlem family apartment after the war, and she heard stories of their service.

“It wasn’t until later that I realized the impact that they [all] had,” she said. “To recognize these guys today means a lot to me.”

In honor of Black History Month, the MTA honored the Tuskegee Airmen, the legendary group of African-American fighter pilots from WWII, in a ceremony on February 14 at the Harlem bus depot at that bears their name.

The ceremony was arranged by the NYC Transit Veterans Employee Resource Group, which was formed in 2019 to assist veterans working for the transit system.

Serving their country at a time when the U.S. military was still segregated, the Tuskegee Airmen were the first African-American aviators in the Armed Forces.

In addition to pilots, the Tuskegee Airmen included navigators, bombardiers, maintenance staff, instructors and various personnel who kept planes in the air.

“This isn’t just black history ‒ this was American history,” said Manny Tirado, Chairperson of the Veterans Employee Resource Group. “These men were pioneers.”

Terrelonge said her father was born in 1922 came to the U.S. from Jamaica at age 13.

After seeing films of planes landing on an aircraft carrier, he was inspired to go to the naval recruitment office in an attempt to join the pilot training program, Terrelonge said.

Initially, he was turned away because of restrictions on African-Americans flying for the military.

“They told him, ‘You got the highest grade [on the test], but the Navy is never gonna let you fly a plane,’” she said.

Victor was eventually accepted into the Tuskegee program.

Former U.S. Congressman Charles B. Rangel praised the achievements of the Tuskegee Airmen, whom he said did not get enough credits for their achievements during WWII, where they flew more than 1,500 combat missions.

Rangel is himself a military hero ‒ in the Korean War, he received the Purple Heart and Bronze Star for Valor after being wounded in combat and leading comrades to safety from behind enemy lines. Rangel spoke of the difficulties many soldiers face once they return from combat.

“When I got back from Korea, I thought I was somebody. I was weighted down in medals,” he said. “But I’d go for a job and they’d say, ‘What skills do you have?’ What can you do?’ The big shot that I was never finished high school.”

“I went from being highly recognized by the military to being a nobody on Lenox Avenue,” said Rangel, who cited his own experience of as an example of why services are needed to help veterans complete their education and find housing and employment.

“We have an obligation to those people who put their lives on the line for this country that you shouldn’t have to wait for somebody to give them benefits. There shouldn’t be homeless people here who served this great country,” Rangel stated.

The NYC Transit Veterans Employee Resource Group was formed in 2019 with eight employees and has since grown to 136 among its ranks. The group participates in special events and partners with the federal Veteran’s Administration to perform outreach regarding benefits and counseling.

Tirado noted that about four percent of MTA employees are military veterans.

The Tuskegee Airmen Bus Depot was formerly known as the 100th Street Bus Depot and is the base for bus routes that serve 71,000 riders daily. In 2012, the building was renamed for the Tuskegee Airmen.

There were 12 Tuskegee Airmen who worked for the MTA. They are honored with a plaque at the entrance to the bus depot.

“African-American veterans and transit employees have made critical, selfless contributions to protecting Americans and helping to move New York City, which makes today’s ceremony particularly special,” said Tirado.

Terrelonge runs the local chapter of the national organization Tuskegee Airmen Inc., which works to promote the legacy of the Airmen and helps disadvantaged young people through scholarships and other educational assistance. The group also seeks to get kids interested in aviation as a career path.

“We teach them to hold your head up and go for that dream,” she said. “That’s our message.”

Terrelonge said she was proud of her dad, who passed away in 2011 at age 88.

“It’s important that we tell these stories to our children,” she added “This is part of history, and many of them don’t know about the Airmen.”

To learn more about the Tuskegee Airmen, visit tuskegeeairmen.org.

First in Flight

The first African-American aviators in the Armed Forces.

Twelve of the Tuskegee veterans settled in Harlem following the war, and worked within the NYC Transit system, which was then called the New York City Board of Transportation (NYCBOT). Their pictures proudly hang on the Wall of Fame in the depot’s lobby.

Reginald T. Brewster – Joined the NYCBOT as a clerk in 1948 while attending law school.

Victor A. Collymore – Worked for NYCBOT from 1947 to 1952.

Conrad A. DeSandies – Worked for NYC Transit in 1959 as a Maintainer’s Helper.

Harry R. Dickenson – Worked for NYC Transit from 1984 to 1989 as Deputy Chief Engineer.

John R. Freeman – Retired as a Manager, Operating Authority (OA) Surface.

Noel R. Harris – Began his career at NYCBOT in 1948 as an Auditor for the Staten Island Depot.

Oscar W. Hawkins – Joined NYCBOT in 1949, holding titles of Towerman, Train Dispatcher, Train Master, Superintendent of Operations and Transportation before moving to Labor Relations in 1971. He retired from NYC Transit in 1987.

Austin D. McKenzie – Retired as an Assistant Train Dispatcher in 1970.

Maury M. Reid, Jr. – Joined NYCBOT in 1948 as a Railroad Clerk. He transferred to Rapid Transit Operations and became the Director of the RTO Training School, retiring as an Assistant Director, Office of Labor Relations.

Percy E. Sutton – Worked for NYCBOT from 1948 to 1953 as a Subway Conductor, Token Clerk, and Waiter while attending law school.

Victor W. Terrelonge – Joined NYCBOT as a Trolley Motorman out of Coney Island. He advanced through the ranks of NYC Transit, retiring in 1984 as a Safety Coordinator. From 1984 to 2003 he served as a Safety Consultant to the Legal Department.

Fred O. Wilson – Joined NYCBOT in 1945 as a Street Car Operator and retired as a Bus Operator from the Jamaica Bus Depot in 1976.