A Czar Turn

By Gregg McQueen

“I’m knowledgeable about urban planning,” said new Covid czar Aldrin Bonilla.

Aldrin Bonilla has held many titles over his decades in public service – this is his first go at “Czar.”

As Deputy Manhattan Borough President from 2014 to 2020, Bonilla dealt with a variety of concerns, including affordable housing, workers’ rights, the crisis of homelessness, and even recycling.

Last year, Bonilla was the Chair and Commissioner of the city’s Equal Employment Practices Commission. He also served as the Census Director for Washington Heights and Inwood in 2000, where he helped secure the highest Census response rates in the city.

He is currently the Executive Vice President of the Fund for the City of New York.

Now, Bonilla has been tapped to help ensure Manhattan’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, selected in January by Borough President Mark Levine to lead a Covid Response Taskforce.

“It was formed as a think tank, and to bring leaders together to advise Mark on funding, policy, communications around Covid,” Bonilla told Manhattan Times. “We’ll focus on how to confront challenges of testing, vaccinations, return to work, school, and other concerns.”

Under Bonilla, the Covid Response Taskforce will be charged with reviewing the city’s Covid response infrastructure to devise policy recommendations.

“New York County is the most densely populated county in all of the United States,” Bonilla said. “So, we have particular challenges around transmissibility. That’s why we had hours-long waits for testing around the holidays. We need to look at ways to improve that.”

“Manhattan is the commerce, finance, and cultural hub, with the largest concentration of museums, theaters, and event spaces in the country,” he said. “The decisions we make influence many different facets of the city.”

Bonilla said he is particularly interested in identifying opportunities to improve early detection of Covid spikes in the borough.

He cited the testing of wastewater for traces of Covid-19, which can be used as an early indicator of virus transmission within communities.

“Testing is currently being done by the city’s Health Department but the information is not being shared as much as it could, or used as much for decision making. I’d like to change that,” Bonilla said.

“I’d like to get data more quickly, but also to have it segmented more, so we don’t just get an aggregate number for the whole borough,” he continued. “My pie-in-the-sky idea is that we have testing sites that can maybe capture a 30-block radius that [would] include three or four senior centers, schools, or large NYCHA developments. So, when you see blips there, you know it’s a function of what might be happening in those places.”

Bonilla also hopes to see the city explore the use of face masks, currently being tested in Colorado schools, that feature a color-changing strip that can alert the wearer that they are exhaling Covid-19.

“To the extent that we can leverage technology to help us, we need to do that,” Bonilla said.

The Covid Response Taskforce features professionals from various sectors, including healthcare, business, and education. Other members of the team include: Dr. Jay Varma, who was a senior Covid-19 adviser to Mayor Bill de Blasio; Washington Heights pediatrician Dr. Juan Tapia; TurboVax creator Huge Ma; New York City Hospitality Alliance Executive Director Andrew Rigie; A Better New York (ABNY) President Melva A. Miller; and Harlem Hospital CEO Ebone Carrington.

“One of the most vital powers of the Borough President Office is the power to convene a broad range of voices to come together to tackle tough questions. The Covid Recovery Taskforce will bring experts in health care, public health and key industries critical to our economy together to identify strategies to help our city end our battle against Covid and to lay the foundation for Manhattan’s comeback,” said Borough President Levine in a statement. “The pandemic has forced our city to face extremely difficult issues, and this group of experts will help identify a path towards ending this crisis in a manner that makes us stronger and more equitable than we were before.”

The taskforce recently held its first meeting and intends to issue a report at the six-month and one-year mark, Bonilla said.

As Manhattan’s new “Covid Czar,” Bonilla is bringing all of the experience to date in his new role.

“I’m knowledgeable about urban planning and spearheading different initiatives,” he said. “There’s plenty I can draw on in this effort.”

Bonilla said he envisions the taskforce recommendations eventually influencing how the city handles air quality, health data, and hospital staffing.

“We need a reimagining of so many things related to public health,” he said.