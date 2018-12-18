A Crumbling CUNY?

Story by Sherry Mazzocchi

Reduced funding at the City University of New York (CUNY) colleges means shorter library hours.

Since many CUNY students can’t afford to buy books, shorter hours could place their education—and possibly their graduation—in peril.

It was one of many chimes by CUNY students who took time from finals week to attend a rally outside Governor Andrew Cuomo’s midtown office Thurs., Dec. 13. Some individuals were also arrested at related protests during the week.

“Right now we are looking at a CUNY that is crumbling before our eyes,” said one student leader.

“We are looking at a CUNY that is increasing tuition every year and making sure that the budgets are balanced on the backs of the students rather than the backs of the state government that is not funding its higher education promises.”

Staff and students alike said they are increasingly frustrated with CUNY’s underfunding, especially after Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio shook hands for a new HQ2 and awarded Amazon $3 billion in subsidies.

“It’s outrageous that CUNY is having to cut back on every service while our tax dollars go to fund the richest man in the world,” said Corrinne Greene, a Brooklyn College student.

Every year for the past three years, the State Assembly and Senate have passed the Maintenance of Effort (MOE) bill. It requires the state to fund inflationary increases of operating costs at CUNY and SUNY four-year colleges. This includes energy costs, rent and contractual salary increases. The passage of MOE ensures the maintenance of basic services at prior-year levels without cuts or cost increases. Each time the bill reached his desk, Cuomo vetoed it.

Underfunding translates less competitive faculty salaries, larger class sizes, lower quality education and lower graduation rates. Students also complained that demands for new programs, such as Indigenous Studies, go unanswered.

“We have students here who are asking the governor to sign a piece of legislation that has overwhelmingly passed the State Senate, the State Assembly,” one student leader said. “It’s bipartisan—Republicans and Democrats in the state of New York are saying ‘Fund CUNY now.’ This Governor has continuously vetoed this ask. Why is the Governor afraid of funding education for low income and immigrant students of New York?”

One Queens College student said her tuition increased every year. “But somehow there is money to fund Amazon. That money should be put towards CUNY, not a multi-billion dollar company,” she said. “Governor Cuomo, the Mayor and some of the leaders want us to be blind and allow Amazon to come to Queens. The reality is all it’s going to do is gentrify Queens, not allow students to pay for rent and pay for tuition and text books.”

Barbara Bowen, President of the Professional Staff Congress (PSC) said CUNY’s current funding model is unsustainable. Speaking to the State Assembly’s Higher Education Committee on Dec. 5, Bowen, who represents 30,000 faculty and staff at CUNY, said the state’s current funding model cannot be maintained.

“The City University of New York is reaching a breaking point, in large part because the normal costs of doing business are not covered in the state’s annual budget to the University.”

Bowen said funding shortfalls translate into cuts in academic programs, higher tuition and fees, and an increasing reliance on low-wage workers as instructors just to stay afloat.

“In the absence of a full MOE, CUNY is being forced to cannibalize its own inadequate budget to cover costs that should be automatically funded by New York State,” Bowen said.

Her testimony included dismal details of the consequences of budget cuts. CUNY’s library budget was slashed by $3 million between 2014 and 2016, with ongoing cuts to the senior CUNY schools. Libraries are unable to keep their subscriptions up-to-date and some cannot afford to buy books. The York College student government purchases books for its library.

Four years ago, John Jay’s writing center had 49 tutors and offered 9,000 one-on-one tutoring sessions annually. Today they have 32 tutors and 7,600 sessions.

Overcrowding has become the norm, remarked Bowen. At Brooklyn College, one history class has 40 students but only 36 desks. And class time is continually interrupted by students from other classes foraging for chairs.

“Salaries for full-time faculty and staff remain uncompetitive because CUNY does not have the funding to negotiate salaries that are even close to those at comparable public universities like University of Connecticut and Rutgers University,” Bowen said.

Courses are increasingly taught by adjuncts. Their salaries have fallen to an all-time low at about $3,500 per course, or the equivalent of $28,000 a year. “New York State must relieve the structural underfunding of CUNY through a full MOE and free up funds to end the poverty-level pay of CUNY’s 12,000 adjuncts,” she testified.

Students in front of Cuomo’s office vowed they would keep protesting. “We are warning you, we are not going away,” they chanted in unison. “We will keep protesting and making our voices heard until you fully fund CUNY.”