Story by Sherry Mazzocchi Reduced funding at the City University of New York (CUNY) colleges means shorter library hours. Since many CUNY students can’t afford to buy books, shorter hours could place their education—and possibly their graduation—in peril. It was one of many chimes by CUNY students who took time from finals week to attend a rally outside Governor Andrew Cuomo’s midtown office Thurs., Dec. 13. Some individuals were also arrested at related protests during the week. “Right now we are looking at a CUNY that is crumbling before our eyes,” said one student leader. “We are looking at a CUNY that is increasing tuition every year and making sure that the budgets are balanced on the backs of the students rather than the backs of the state government that is not funding its higher education promises.” Staff and students alike said they are increasingly frustrated with CUNY’s underfunding, especially after Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio shook hands for a new HQ2 and awarded Amazon $3 billion in subsidies. “It’s outrageous that CUNY is having to cut back on every service while our tax dollars go to fund the richest man in the world,” said Corrinne Greene, a Brooklyn College student. Every year for the past three years, the State Assembly and Senate have passed the Maintenance of Effort (MOE) bill. It requires the state to fund inflationary increases of operating costs at CUNY and SUNY four-year colleges. This includes energy costs, rent and contractual salary increases. The passage of MOE ensures the maintenance of basic services at prior-year levels without cuts or cost increases. Each time the bill reached his desk, Cuomo vetoed it. Underfunding translates less competitive faculty salaries, larger class sizes, lower quality education and lower graduation rates. Students also complained that demands for new programs, such as Indigenous Studies, go unanswered. “We have students here who are asking the governor to sign a piece of legislation that has overwhelmingly passed the State Senate, the State Assembly,” one student leader said. “It’s bipartisan—Republicans and Democrats in the state of New York are saying ‘Fund CUNY now.’ This Governor has continuously vetoed this ask. Why is the Governor afraid of funding education for low income and immigrant students of New York?” One Queens College student said her tuition increased every year. “But somehow there is money to fund Amazon. That money should be put towards CUNY, not a multi-billion dollar company,” she said. “Governor Cuomo, the Mayor and some of the leaders want us to be blind and allow Amazon to come to Queens. The reality is all it’s going to do is gentrify Queens, not allow students to pay for rent and pay for tuition and text books.” Barbara Bowen, President of the Professional Staff Congress (PSC) said CUNY’s current funding model is unsustainable. Speaking to the State Assembly’s Higher Education Committee on Dec. 5, Bowen, who represents 30,000 faculty and staff at CUNY, said the state’s current funding model cannot be maintained. “The City University of New York is reaching a breaking point, in large part because the normal costs of doing business are not covered in the state’s annual budget to the University.” Bowen said funding shortfalls translate into cuts in academic programs, higher tuition and fees, and an increasing reliance on low-wage workers as instructors just to stay afloat. “In the absence of a full MOE, CUNY is being forced to cannibalize its own inadequate budget to cover costs that should be automatically funded by New York State,” Bowen said. Her testimony included dismal details of the consequences of budget cuts. CUNY’s library budget was slashed by $3 million between 2014 and 2016, with ongoing cuts to the senior CUNY schools. Libraries are unable to keep their subscriptions up-to-date and some cannot afford to buy books. The York College student government purchases books for its library. Four years ago, John Jay’s writing center had 49 tutors and offered 9,000 one-on-one tutoring sessions annually. Today they have 32 tutors and 7,600 sessions. Overcrowding has become the norm, remarked Bowen. At Brooklyn College, one history class has 40 students but only 36 desks. And class time is continually interrupted by students from other classes foraging for chairs. “Salaries for full-time faculty and staff remain uncompetitive because CUNY does not have the funding to negotiate salaries that are even close to those at comparable public universities like University of Connecticut and Rutgers University,” Bowen said. Courses are increasingly taught by adjuncts. Their salaries have fallen to an all-time low at about $3,500 per course, or the equivalent of $28,000 a year. “New York State must relieve the structural underfunding of CUNY through a full MOE and free up funds to end the poverty-level pay of CUNY’s 12,000 adjuncts,” she testified. Students in front of Cuomo’s office vowed they would keep protesting. “We are warning you, we are not going away,” they chanted in unison. “We will keep protesting and making our voices heard until you fully fund CUNY.” Historia por Sherry Mazzocchi La reducción de fondos en las universidades de la City University de Nueva York (CUNY) significa menos horas de biblioteca. Dado que muchos estudiantes de CUNY no pueden comprar libros, las horas más cortas podrían poner su educación, y posiblemente su graduación, en peligro. Fue uno de los argumentos presentados por los estudiantes de CUNY que se tomaron un tiempo de la semana de finales para asistir a una manifestación frente a la oficina del centro del gobernador Andrew Cuomo el jueves 13 de diciembre. Algunas personas también fueron arrestadas. “En este momento estamos mirando una CUNY que se está derrumbando ante nuestros ojos”, dijo un líder estudiantil. “Estamos mirando una CUNY que está aumentando la matrícula cada año y asegurándose de que los presupuestos sean equilibrados en las espaldas de los estudiantes en lugar de las del gobierno estatal, que no financian sus promesas de educación superior”. Tanto el personal como los estudiantes dijeron que están cada vez más frustrados con la falta de fondos de CUNY, especialmente después de que Cuomo y el alcalde Bill de Blasio se dieron la mano para un nuevo HQ2 y otorgaron a Amazon $3 mil millones de dólares en subsidios. “Es indignante que CUNY tenga que recortar todos los servicios, mientras que los dólares de nuestros impuestos se destinan a financiar al hombre más rico del mundo”, dijo Corrinne Greene, estudiante de Brooklyn College. Todos los años durante los últimos tres años, la Asamblea Estatal y el Senado han aprobado el proyecto de ley de Mantenimiento del Esfuerzo (MOE, por sus siglas en inglés). Requiere que el estado financie aumentos inflacionarios de los costos operativos en las universidades de cuatro años de CUNY y SUNY. Esto incluye costos de energía, alquileres y aumentos salariales contractuales. La aprobación del MOE garantiza el mantenimiento de los servicios básicos en los niveles del año anterior sin recortes ni aumentos de costos. Cada vez que el proyecto de ley llegó a su escritorio, Cuomo lo vetó. La financiación insuficiente se traduce en salarios menos competitivos de profesores, clases más grandes, educación de menor calidad y tasas de graduación más bajas. Los estudiantes también se quejaron de que las demandas de nuevos programas, como Estudios Indígenas, no tienen respuesta. “Tenemos estudiantes aquí que le piden al gobernador que firme una ley que fue aprobada de manera abrumadora el Senado Estatal, la Asamblea Estatal”, dijo un líder estudiantil. “Es bipartidista: los republicanos y los demócratas en el estado de Nueva York dicen: Fondos para CUNY ahora. Este gobernador ha vetado continuamente esta solicitud. ¿Por qué el gobernador tiene miedo de financiar la educación para estudiantes inmigrantes y de bajos ingresos de Nueva York?”. Una estudiante de Queens College dijo que su matrícula aumenta cada año. “Pero de alguna manera hay dinero para financiar Amazon. Ese dinero debería destinarse a CUNY, no a una empresa multimillonaria”, dijo. “El gobernador Cuomo, el alcalde y algunos de los líderes quieren que estemos ciegos y permitamos que Amazon venga a Queens. La realidad es que todo lo que va a hacer es aburguesar Queens, no permitir que los estudiantes paguen la renta y paguen la matrícula y los libros de texto”. Bárbara Bowen, presidenta del Congreso de Personal Profesional (PSC, por sus siglas en inglés), dijo que el actual modelo de financiamiento de CUNY es insostenible. Hablando ante el Comité de Educación Superior de la Asamblea Estatal el 5 de diciembre, Bowen, quien representa a 30,000 docentes y personal de CUNY, dijo que el modelo de financiamiento actual del estado no se puede mantener. “La City University de Nueva York está llegando a un punto de ruptura, en gran parte debido a que los costos normales de hacer negocios no están cubiertos en el presupuesto anual del estado a la Universidad”. Bowen dijo que la escasez de fondos se traduce en recortes en los programas académicos, colegiaturas y tarifas más altas, y una mayor dependencia de los trabajadores de bajos salarios como instructores solo para mantenerse a flote. “En ausencia de una MOE completa, CUNY se ve obligada a canibalizar su propio presupuesto inadecuado para cubrir los costos que deberían ser financiados automáticamente por el estado de Nueva York”, dijo Bowen. Su testimonio incluyó detalles tristes de las consecuencias de los recortes presupuestales. El presupuesto de la biblioteca de CUNY se redujo en $3 millones de dólares entre 2014 y 2016, con recortes continuos en las escuelas superiores de CUNY. Las bibliotecas no pueden mantener sus suscripciones actualizadas y algunas no pueden permitirse comprar libros. El gobierno estudiantil del York College compra libros para su biblioteca. Hace cuatro años, el centro de redacción John Jay tenía 49 tutores y ofrecía 9,000 sesiones individuales de tutoría por año. Hoy tienen 32 tutores y 7,600 sesiones. El hacinamiento se ha convertido en la norma, comentó Bowen. En Brooklyn College, una clase de historia tiene 40 estudiantes, pero solo 36 escritorios. Y el tiempo de clase es interrumpido continuamente por estudiantes de otras clases buscando sillas. “Los sueldos para el profesorado y el personal de tiempo completo siguen sin ser competitivos porque CUNY no cuenta con los fondos para negociar salarios que sean incluso cercanos a los de universidades públicas similares como la Universidad de Connecticut y la Universidad Rutgers”, dijo Bowen. Los cursos son cada vez más impartidos por adjuntos. Sus salarios han caído a un mínimo histórico de alrededor de $3,500 dólares por curso, o el equivalente a $28,000 dólares por año. “El estado de Nueva York debe aliviar la falta de financiamiento estructural de CUNY a través de una MOE completa y liberar fondos para terminar con el pago de nivel de pobreza de los 12,000 adjuntos de CUNY”, declaró. Los estudiantes frente a la oficina de Cuomo prometieron que seguirían protestando. “Les estamos advirtiendo, no nos vamos”, gritaban al unísono. “Seguiremos protestando y haciendo que nuestras voces sean escuchadas hasta que usted financie completamente a CUNY”.
A Crumbling CUNY?
¿CUNY derrumbándose?
