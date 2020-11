A Count Complete

By Sherry Mazzocchi

These numbers are in, and this 2020 count is over.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 99.9 percent of New York State is officially counted.

Nearly 62 percent of New York City residents self-responded via the internet, mail or by phone. If people did not respond to the initial Census mailing, an army of temporary workers, or enumerators, knocked on their doors. Armed with cell phones and questionnaires, enumerators submitted responses in real time to the Census Bureau. If no one answered, door tags with a website and a toll free number were left as a reminder to complete the forms.

Jeff T. Behler, Director of the Census Bureau’s New York Regional Office, saw self-response rates rise after enumerators visited homes. “We had 17,000 Census takers in New York City alone,” he said.

According to the U.S. Constitution, the government must conduct a Census to count everyone living in the U.S. The count determines representation in Congress, how $675 billion dollars of federal money is apportioned for schools, hospitals, infrastructure, and impacts hundreds of other crucial decisions.

Counting 331 million people is never easy. But the 2020 Census was rife with problems from the beginning. The Census Bureau’s budget for testing its new technology was cut. It added a last minute controversial question about citizenship that was ultimately denied by the Supreme Court. Just when the Bureau was in the process of hiring 500,000 temporary workers to follow up, the pandemic hit.

Because of COVID-19, most of the newly hired enumerators were trained in a virtual setting. “Some people struggled with that,” said Behler. “It was something that we figured out at the last minute.”

Despite the national health emergency, enumerators still knocked on doors to get an accurate count. Before the count began, community partners such as libraries, YMCAs, church groups and many other grass roots organizations were prepared to get the word out. This was Behler’s third census. “I have never seen such an engaged group of partners,” he said. “They hit the pause button. But they re-engineered themselves. It was a high quality Census.”

Obtaining access to hard-to-count populations, the Census Bureau had to go to the micro level. They made hiring multi-lingual people a priority. “We speak to the apartment managers, superintendents or the janitor to find out if an apartment is occupied,” he said. Even a doorman is no barrier to a Census worker. “We talked to their unions.”

Northern Manhattan had some of the best overall self response rates in the city. Inwood (72.4 percent) and Washington Heights (72.2 percent) also had the highest response rates of any Latinx community in New York City.

Originally, Census workers were supposed to count until the end of October. But the Supreme Court sided with a Trump Administration request, allowing it to cut the Census short by two weeks. The move was widely opposed by civil rights groups who claimed that it would reduce the number of hard-to-count residents—namely minorities and undocumented people.

The Supreme Court has also agreed to rule on the Trump administration’s attempt to prevent the number of undocumented immigrants from being counted for the purpose of apportioning the U.S. House of Representatives. The case will be heard November 30.

“President Trump has repeatedly tried — and failed — to weaponize the census for his attacks on immigrant communities,” Dale Ho, Director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s Voting Rights Project, said in a statement. “The Supreme Court rejected his attempt last year and should do so again. The legal mandate is clear — every single person counts in the Census, and every single person is represented in Congress.”

An exact count is also crucial in terms of federal funds for New York City. According to the City’s own estimate, it has approximately 560,000 undocumented residents.

“We are very proud of the strong finish for New York in this national contest for resources and representation. Given the dire fiscal situation our city faces post COVID, every household of more than two persons who responded to the Census means approximately $7,000 for our city,” said Julie Menin, Director of NYC Census 2020 and Executive Assistant Corporation Counsel, NYC Law Department.

Menin said that the city will closely monitor the final Census results, which are due to be released on December 31st. “We know that cutting the Census short created a number of challenges for the U.S. Census Bureau’s door-knocking operation and we will fight to ensure that New Yorkers receive their fair share of federal funding and political representation.”