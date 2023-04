By Gregg McQueen

A core curriculum

Breaking cycles of violence with behavioral intervention

For Dr. Kai Smith, the path to redemption began with a simple question.

In late 2000, Smith was incarcerated at the Virginia Department of Corrections, serving the end of a five-year prison sentence. By that point in his life, Smith had been labeled a “career criminal” and had spent 16 years in either juvenile detention or adult prisons.

“I was told I’d never amount to anything, so I believed it,” he said.

In his Virginia jail, Smith ended up in solitary confinement after striking a prison guard who spit in his food.

“It’s like being in a prison within a prison,” he said of his solitary cell.

A voracious reader in prison, Smith selected a self-help book from the book cart one day. The final chapter dealt with breaking the cycle of incarceration.

“It had a worksheet that asked, ‘If you could design an effective reentry program, what would it look like?’ It really got me thinking,” Smith said.

“In my life, no one had asked me a question like that,” he said. “I thought, who better than me, who had been in and out of prison, to design a program that would help keep people from going back? When I was released, I was determined to do something about it. I was determined to change my life and help others avoid the same mistakes.”

A year after his 2002 release, Smith founded a program he called GRAAFICS, which stands for Gang Diversion, Reentry And Absent Fathers Intervention Clinical Services.

It serves as an intervention program offering evidence-based behavior redirection and life skills services to both school-age and adult populations.

In addition to a variety of adult support programs, GRAAFICS partners with public schools to offer curriculum-based diversion strategies that address the social-emotional needs of at-risk youth.

“We took gang diversion, made a curriculum out of it, and put it in middle and high schools, as a way to earn credits for graduation,” Smith said.

At partner schools, principals select students they feel would benefit most from the program. Participants take at least 40 sessions in their school with a certified GRAAFICS instructor on topics such as anger management, avoiding violence, and exiting street gangs.

GRAAFICS currently hosts programs at 18 public schools in New York City, as well as three other states.

“We’ve provided a space where we’re transparent – we provide a way for young people to express themselves,” said Smith.

“My motto with the kids is, ‘You’re not going to prison and you’re not dying on my watch,’” he said.

Since its inception in 2003, GRAAFICS has improved school attendance for its participants by nearly 90 percent, Smith said. The program has also increased student grades by 20 percent, secured more than 1,000 paid internships, and connected over 750 kids with jobs.

“The most rewarding part is when kids realize that there is a life outside of their hood,” said Smith, who credits the success of his program to the approach it takes to address the “complex trauma” issues of urban kids who are at risk of gang involvement.

“I have 26 licensed clinicians that are contracted with me. That’s a small army of therapists,” he said. “How else are we going to get behind the wall of dealing with the addiction of people who are addicted to shooting other kids?”

On March 14, a teenager was shot outside the Urban Assembly School for Global Commerce in Harlem. Smith gave a lecture at the school two weeks later to discuss the scourge of gun violence in local communities.

“It’s a message that needs to be heard,” he said.

Smith’s ultimate vision for his program involves opening a charter school. He said he has lobbied every New York City mayor dating back to Michael Bloomberg to help him open a school.

“What would it look like if there was a charter school just for disaffected youth? My challenge for Mayor Adams is, identify a building and all of the children in the city that the school teachers are afraid of, that the principals are afraid of,” Smith said. “Give me a building, and I will gladly take all of those kids. This is the work that we’ve done for the past 20 years.”

For more information, please visit graafics.org.