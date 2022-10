“A community decision”

New admissions process unveiled for middle, high schools

By Gregg McQueen

The admissions policies will refocus on academic performance, according to the DOE.

Changes to the admission process for the 2023-24 school year — including an overhaul of its controversial high school admissions policy — have been announced by the New York City’s Department of Education (DOE).

At a press conference on September 29, Schools Chancellor David Banks said that, in an effort to focus more on academic performance, eighth graders with grades in the top 15 percent of their class or citywide will have priority for seats at the city’s most selective public high schools.

Seats not filled by those kids will open up to the next tier, composed of students with grades in the top 30 percent. There will be five tiers in total.

The high school change will affect about 100 public high schools that employ selective admissions criteria. There are no changes to the admission policy for the city’s eight specialized high schools, such as Bronx Science and Stuyvesant, where students must take the SHSAT to gain entrance.

Under the previous policy, implemented under Mayor Bill de Blasio, students needed a grade point average of at least 85 to be considered in the top tier for consideration to selective high schools. According to the DOE, approximately 60 percent of eighth graders qualified under the old rules.

“We are very pleased that Chancellor Banks has listened to parents,” said PLACE NYC’s Yiatin Chu.

“We are not eliminating screens. The previous administration sought to take these opportunities away,” remarked Banks, who said the changes were implemented after engagement with public school families. “I have heard overwhelmingly across the city, parents have asked us to increase opportunity, not take it away.”

About 20 percent of students would qualify for the top tier under the new policy, said Sarah Kleinhandler, Chief Enrollment Officer at the DOE.

Banks said it was important to reward students who achieve academic success.

“If a young person is working their tail off every single day and they get a 99 average and they’re seeking to go into one of these screened schools, that ought to be honored,” he said.

Changes are also in store for the city’s middle school admissions process — for the first time since the pandemic began, middle schools will be permitted to screen students based on grades and other criteria such as attendance.

District superintendents will collaborate with community members by October 26 to determine which selective admissions criteria would be used to screen middle school applicants, Banks said.

Eighth graders in the top 15 percent of their class will have priority for selective high schools.

“In the end, this is a community decision that will be led by the community,” he said.

The application windows for middle and high school admissions are being moved earlier in the fall so that offers can be released in March for high schools and in April for middle schools. This timeline will give families and schools more time to plan for the next school year, the DOE said.

Applications open on October 12 for high schools and October 26 for middle schools. The deadline to apply is December 1.

The DOE also announced that three new accelerated-learning high schools will be coming to the South Bronx, Southeast Queens, and the Ocean Hill-Brownsville section of Brooklyn.

Some city officials and advocates criticized the DOE’s revamped admissions process, pointing out that access to selective schools improved for Black, Latino, and low-income students during the pandemic, when screening was halted.

“We saw earlier in the pandemic that removing screens opens up access equity, and while the new framework for high school admissions is an improvement on earlier iterations of screening policies, it represents a regression from the access afforded as recently as last year,” said Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

“Restoring middle-school screens will reinforce segregation in our schools. It elevates the notion that some children deserve “good schools” while the vast majority do not,” said City Comptroller Brad Lander in a statement. “The Chancellor said this morning, ‘If you’re working hard and you’re making the grade you should not be thrown into a lottery with just everybody.’ But we are talking here about eight- and nine-year-old kids. Every single one deserves the best education we can provide.”

Lander pointed out that children “are still emerging from the trauma of the pandemic.”

“This should be a year that’s about helping our students heal and grow together — not about competition to divide them,” he said.

New York Appleseed, an advocacy group for integrated schools, issued a letter to the DOE on September 16 asking the city to end the use of admissions screens. Following Banks’ announcement, the group criticized the latest policy changes.

“There is no doubt that the allowance of the use of segregative middle-school screens, to be determined by a haphazard and truncated community engagement process, and the added layers of exclusivity to screened high-school programs, will result in less access to highly sought-after schools for NYC’s most marginalized students,” New York Appleseed said in a statement. “Competitive admission methods that are built on the premise of exclusivity have no place in public school systems that are meant to serve all students.”

Some parents, however, embraced the new procedures, including the group Parent Leaders for Accelerated Curriculum & Education (PLACE) NYC, which lauded the DOE.

“We formed PLACE NYC to advocate for academic rigor and merit in our schools,” said PLACE NYC Founding Co-President Yiatin Chu. “We are very pleased that Chancellor Banks has listened to parents and made significant improvements from last year’s admissions process.”

On its website, the group wrote that “no student should ever have to rely on random luck or engage in a fight to receive their appropriate education.”

“We call on the DOE to also focus on improving academic outcomes of all students starting at elementary school,” the group said, “while continuing to create accelerated opportunities in every school at every grade, and increase the number of schools with an accelerated model.”

For more, please visit schools.nyc.gov.