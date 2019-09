A Century of Scholarship

Local institution gears for new era

By Gregg McQueen

Ava’s ready to ace it.

Ava Wallace, who is beginning second grade, said she was “excited” for the new school year.

She and other children across New York City made their return to school this past week.

Her academic year will commence in a Catholic school founded in 1912.

Our Lady of Lourdes School, based in Hamilton Heights, has more than 300 students from Pre-K to eighth grade – and it is focused on expanding its enrichment programming for students.

To attract more families and improve its offerings for students, the school is upgrading its after-school program and building partnerships with outside organizations, staff members said.

“Now is a time to build relationships,” said Vanessa DeCarbo, the school’s newly hired Director of Advancement.

Our Lady of Lourdes School recently forged a partnership with the Lang Lang Foundation, an international non-profit that bolsters music programs for students. The foundation will soon provide the school with 30 electronic keyboards.

The school is also developing a STEAM (the acronym stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) program, and searching for organizations that will make donations or sponsor activities within the school.

“We are a small school — we need to find the community relationships,” DeCarbo said. “It’s all about giving students a well-rounded experience.”

Principal Suzanne Kaszynski said she considers the elementary and middle school grades to be essential in a student’s life.

“These are important years because it prepares them for high school and college,” she said. “We want to open doors for them.”

As part of its standard curriculum, the school features a dance program taught by a professional Alvin Ailey dancer and percussionist, who will introduce students to West African, creative movement and modern dance.

Also, teaching artists from the New York Philharmonic conduct work with classroom students.

“Children learn to compose their own piece of music and get to visit the Philharmonic at the end of the school year,” Kaszynski said.

While beneficial to students, Kaszynski acknowledged that enhanced programming is required to attract more students at a time when enrollment in Catholic schools is dwindling. The tuition-based Our Lady of Lourdes is competing with free public and charter schools to enroll local children.

“Parents have told us repeatedly that they want these types of programs,” Kaszynski said. “The more that we can offer under one roof, the better.”

For the current school year, Our Lady of Lourdes enrolled numerous students from St. Rose of Lima, a Washington Heights Catholic school closed by the Archdiocese in June.

Each incoming St. Rose child was paired with a Lourdes student to help ease their transition, Kaszynski said.

The school is focused on creating a welcoming environment, with messages of greetings and inclusion posted throughout the hallways.

“If students feel loved and cared for, they’re going to do better in school,” said Kaszynski.

Eighth-grader Chelsea Chacón has attended Our Lady of Lourdes since kindergarten.

“I like the positive environment here,” she said. “I like how the teachers teach — you know they care and want the best for you.”

Though religion is a part of the school’s curriculum, Kaszynski stressed that Our Lady of Lourdes is open to children of all faiths.

“Though we teach Catholicism, we encourage them to follow the faith of their families,” she said. “There are Catholic values the parents appreciate no matter what faith they practice. We’re relating our faith to everyday life.”

According to the Archdiocese of New York, 43 percent of students enrolled in its schools are not Catholic.

Our Lady of Lourdes offered preschool programs long before the city’s Pre-K for All initiative, said Kaszynski. “It makes for a more seamless transition for elementary school and has prepared our kids well,” she said.

The school also offers language programs in both Italian and Spanish.

Joshua Chambers, a sixth-grade student, has family members who came to the U.S. from the Dominican Republic.

“Because I learned Spanish at school, I can communicate with my grandparents and uncle, who don’t speak any English,” he said. “It’s helped me connect with my family.”

As students returned to class on September 5, Kaszynski noted their enthusiasm for getting back to school. “Seeing their smiles makes it all worthwhile,” she said.

Fifth-grader Madison Trappe said she enjoys learning new languages and is looking forward to learning advanced math.

“I missed my school friends during the summer,” she said. “So I’m glad to be back.”

And Ava too is focused on the year ahead.

“I’m ready to learn big-girl second grade things,” she said.

For more information about Our Lady of Lourdes School, please visit ollnyc.org.