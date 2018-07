A Careful Advocacy: An Open Letter

By Cyrus R. Vance, Jr.

Dear Assemblymember Rodríguez,

I hope you’re having a good summer and I look forward to meeting again soon.

I am writing in reference to your July 10 Manhattan Times op-ed, “Getting it wrong on encryption.”

In your piece, you write that I am “teaming up with President Donald Trump and United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions,” and that “Vance should dump Sessions.” I want to be clear that there is no current coordination with the administration on this issue. In fact, I worked on this issue much more closely with Attorney Generals Holder and Lynch, both of whom were in complete agreement with my office’s position.

My office has in fact taken a careful, moderate position in our advocacy on this issue. We do not want a “backdoor” for the government to access anyone’s information, as you write. Rather, we want Apple and Google to maintain their ability to comply with state and local judges’ warrants.

You further warn that our proposals would result in “illicit government surveillance,” with comparisons to the NSA’s warrantless wiretapping program, and efforts to surveil Muslim communities and Black Lives Matter activists. However, our proposals have nothing to do with surveillance. Our proposals are limited to “data at rest” – or information stored on the hard drive of a smartphone – that we have taken into our custody following a judge’s determination of probable cause. Our proposal does not affect real-time communications at all. It would not enable us to break the encryption of phones that we don’t have, and it does not affect encryption of “data in transit” between two devices.

In short, lawful access to criminal evidence on individual smartphones has nothing to do with the type of surveillance or data collection that you are rightly concerned about. That is not the type of access that local law enforcement seeks or expects. Prosecutors’ offices like mine cannot and do not seize devices unless we have obtained a particularized search warrant from a neutral judge based on probable cause that evidence of a crime exists on that phone.

As detailed in our Report on Smartphone Encryption and Public Safety, these searches enable us to solve crimes and exonerate the innocent in all neighborhoods of Manhattan, including in your district.

Finally, you write that “law enforcement officials should be working with tech companies and industry leaders to increase and improve [cybersecurity] protections,” but “Cy Vance is doing just the opposite.”

In fact, since 2010, my office has developed the expertise, technology and partnerships to become a national leader in cybercrime prevention.

In 2015, I co-founded the Global Cyber Alliance (GCA), a public-private partnership now comprising 220 partners across 25 countries, which develops free, open-source tools to empower organizations of all sizes combat malicious cyber threats. Most recently, GCA worked with the city of New York on the program, which protects users of the city’s public Wi-Fi system while expanding the reach of safe browsing technology for millions of residents and visitors. Please be assured that we are working every day with “tech companies and industry leaders” to increase cybersecurity for New Yorkers.

I would be pleased to share additional information about our position on smartphone encryption, including case examples demonstrating just how critical this evidence has been in our work to deliver justice to crime victims in Manhattan.

I hope that we can continue this important dialogue.

Sincerely,

Cyrus R. Vance, Jr.

Cyrus R. Vance, Jr. is the District Attorney of New York County. For more information, please visit manhattanda.org or call 212.335.9000.