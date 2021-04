“A Call to Action”

MOIA releases annual report on immigrant New York

Immigrants – they get the job done.

Nearly 62 percent of New Yorkers live in family households with at least one immigrant, according to a recent report released by the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs (MOIA).

The agency has released its fourth annual report, which analyzes trends in data among immigrant New Yorkers and highlights the agency’s efforts to assist immigrant populations.

“State of Our Immigrant City” reviews MOIA’s efforts to respond to Covid-19 impacts and inequities, provide access to free immigration legal services and support, engage immigrants in the 2020 Census and partner with city agencies, community-based organizations and other entities.

“Our 2020 Annual Report reflects on the enormous sacrifices immigrant New Yorkers have made to support our city through its greatest time of need, while suffering some of the pandemic’s most sere impacts,” said MOIA Commissioner Bitta Mostofi. “As our communities heal from both the pandemic and four years of racism and xenophobic policies from the Trump administration, we must ensure that the needs of our immigrant communities are central to our recovery.”

The report also details MOIA’s 2020 state, federal, and regulatory advocacy priorities such as inclusive Covid-19 relief, advocating for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients and taking on the Trump administration’s harmful policies in court.

“Through critical cross-agency, intergovernmental, multi-city, and community partner collaborations, the city will continue to build out our capacity to help meet the needs of our immigrant communities, advocate for a more welcoming immigration system that is consistent with our values, and work together towards an equitable recovery for all New Yorkers,” Mostofi said.

The report contains new data about New York City’s immigrant population. Among the findings:

80 percent of undocumented immigrants (age 16 and older) are in the labor force, compared to 65 percent of all New Yorkers.

In 2020, immigrant New Yorkers contributed $244 billion to the city’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), about 23 percent of its total GDP.

The poverty rate among immigrant New Yorkers is higher than for New Yorkers born in the United States. Further, the poverty rate for undocumented immigrants is 29.2 percent, higher than the rate percent for green card holders and immigrants with other statuses. The two groups in New York City with the lowest poverty rates are U.S.-born citizens and naturalized citizens.

For the second year, the city experienced a decline of immigrant residents. Since 2008, the city’s non-citizen population has dropped about 10 percent overall.

According to the report, the top ten countries of birth for immigrant New Yorkers, from highest population to lowest: Dominican Republic, China, Jamaica, Mexico, Guyana, Ecuador, Bangladesh, Haiti, India and Trinidad & Tobago.

In terms of healthcare needs, the report data indicates that 46 percent of undocumented New Yorkers lack health insurance. Additionally, 13 percent of undocumented children (under age 19) in New York City lack health insurance, despite the fact universal coverage is available to all children, regardless of immigration status, in New York State.

“We know that the Covid-19 pandemic is taking a disproportionate toll on the health and livelihood of the more than three million immigrants in New York City,” said Commissioner of the city’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (DOHMH) Dr. Dave A. Chokshi. “We applaud the work and efforts of the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs, in conjunction with other city agencies as the Department of Health, to respond to the Covid-19 impacts and inequities among immigrant New Yorkers.”

“Immigrant communities were especially hard hit during the pandemic, with many undocumented New Yorkers and families of mixed status lacking job security and access to federal assistance. Through MOIA, the city has made great strides in increasing food and healthcare access, language assistance, and other supports for immigrant families and communities,” said Sideya Sherman, Executive Director of the NYC Taskforce on Racial Inclusion and Equity. “This report is a call to action for us to continue addressing the unique barriers immigrant communities face and collectively advocate for pro-immigrant policies at all levels of government.”

To view the full MOIA report, please visit on.nyc.gov/3xa54GV.