A brigade goes bright

Candlelight vigil focuses on domestic violence across diaspora

By Christy Piña and Debralee Santos

Light up the Heights.

One thousand women plan to illuminate Mitchel Square with candles to raise awareness about women who have died in the Dominican Republic, across Latin America and here in New York at the hands of their partners.

As organized by a host of local activists, organizers and volunteers, including Nurys De Oleo, Jacqueline Guilamo and María Lizardo, the vigil has been deliberately timed to coincide with the celebration of Dominican Independence Day, on February 27th from 5 to 7 p.m.

The Mitchel Square vigil is part of a series of events across the Dominican diaspora calling for a focus on identifying and rooting out domestic violence.

Though men are also victimized, women internationally and in the United States are disproportionately impacted by domestic and intimate partner violence.

At least 357 women were murdered by a partner or ex-partner over the last four years in the Dominican Republic, according to a recent report by Dominican Political Observatory (OPD), an initiative funded through Fundación Global Democracia y Desarrollo (Funglode).

Moreover, recent cases such as that of Emely Twomey Acosta, a 16-year-old Dominican student shot and killed by a 26-year-old man this past November who may have been a romantic partner, have stirred fresh outrage and sparked protests.

So did the brutal story of Emely Peguero.

Peguero was sixteen years old when her body was found in a suitcase on August 31, 2017. She was also five months pregnant. Her boyfriend and his mother were charged with her death, believed to have been prompted by a forced abortion and a violent attack.

At the time, Dominican president Danilo Medina expressed “feelings of solidarity” towards the women of the country, “for the pain that surrounds many of our families, before the sad reality of sexist violence.”

But the words ring hollow for a cadre of advocates.

“We’ve had enough. We want to raise awareness. We want to hold the Dominican government accountable. We’re here [in New York City] but we’re watching,” Lizardo said. “We’re gonna be vigilant. We’re gonna make sure that we lift our voices to support our sisters in the Dominican Republic who are dealing with domestic violence and femicide.”

For Lizardo, the issue is personal. She grew up in a home where she witnessed verbal and emotional abuse. She has been involved with the Brides’ March since its founding in 2001 in honor of Gladys Ricart, a Dominican woman who was murdered on her wedding day by a jealous ex-partner.

“When a woman’s killed, she leaves a whole family and a community behind that is then dealing with that grief and dealing with the consequences of her death, whether her kids are now orphans, the family members have to take care of them,” Lizardo explained. “It has such a large ripple effect. We’re just sick and tired of it, and we want the Dominican government to do something about it.”

But the focus on domestic violence specifically in the Dominican and Dominican-American community is not new.

The International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women was established on November 25 by the United Nations to commemorate the date of the 1960 murders of the Mirabal Sisters – Patria, Minerva, and María Teresa – who had been executed on orders by Dominican dictator Rafael Trujillo in retaliation for their work to overthrow his regime.

Alarmingly, the country reports among the highest rates of femicides in the region.

In 2018, a report by the UN’s Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) stated that 3,287 women had been killed across the region. Among the countries with the highest femicide rates were El Salvador, Honduras, Bolivia, Guatemala – and the Dominican Republic.

The prosecutor’s office in Santo Domingo, La Procuraduría Fiscal del Distrito Nacional, has released statistics on domestic violence complaints. Over 15,000 in the past two years, it is the single most reported crime in the capital district.

Angered by what they say has been inaction and, worse, indifference from authorities, activists have rallied on the streets of principal cities Santo Domingo, Santiago, and in New York.

This past November, they gathered in the capital for the “Marcha de las Mariposas” (March of the Butterflies), which included performances, speeches and the chants of “Ni una más” (“Not one more”) and “Vivas nos queremos” (“We want us alive”). There was a simultaneous rally held in Times Square.

Lizardo says she has seen the positive impact of creating visibility in public spaces. It magnifies the messaging of many different advocacy groups under one cause, she explained. It is also a demonstrable show of resources available locally to those who might not yet recognize they are in need.

“Survivors just to need to know you’re not alone, but they also need the resources in order for us to be able to make the connection, so they get the support they need to get out,” she said.

Lizardo believes that funding needs to be allocated for education about gender roles, machismo culture and the cycle of violence. Lizardo argues that providing critical frontline services to those seeking to leave abusive relationships, such as housing, protection and therapy, as well as training law enforcement officials and medical personnel to be more sensitive are part of the answer.

The vigil also offers the opportunity to spotlight subtle but no less harmful behaviors such as stalking over social media, verbal or sexual abuse and controlling behavior – all of which can escalate.

A recent case was the stabbing murder this year in New Jersey of Ruth Reyes and her two toddler children, Eurianny, 5, and Eury, 2, at the hands of husband Eugenio Severino, who later was found dead in an apparent suicide. Reyes sought and received a permanent order of protection in January against Severino after he had threatened to kill her, but management had not yet changed the locks on her apartment.

In news reports, family friend Johnny Solano said even after the order, Reyes told him she would see her husband’s car in the apartment complex’s parking lot.

“I told her several times to call the police,” said Solano in published interviews. “She didn’t want to call the police and make things even worse for her.”

De Oleo said it is engagement and education – in all spheres – that will make change.

“We shouldn’t leave education to the family, the schools, the churches,” she insisted. “Everyone needs to contribute a grain of sand to create awareness.”

The dialogue on violence and femicide remains a persistent agenda item within international forums.

“We want a world without femicides and violence, with equal pay and economic opportunities,” said ECLAC Executive Secretary Alicia Barcena at the XIV Regional Conference on Women in Latin America and the Caribbean in January. “We do not want to be seen as victims.

We want to contribute to growth and development.”

“We have to change the gender scheme in our countries and end patriarchy as a model of society,” she added. “The time has come to pave the way for parity in all its forms and scenarios, to put an end to machismo violence.”

De Oleo said the goal for the February 27th vigil is to unite as many women as possible to decry domestic violence and to openly acknowledge its systemic roots.

“It’s a socioeconomic problem,” she said. “It’s a machismo problem.”

Fellow organizers include elected officials, representatives from faith-based organizations, lawyers, psychologists, doctors, teachers, social workers, and more. All women – and men – are welcome.

Guilamo said once the original concept took hold, the group quickly swelled to include advocates from throughout the metropolitan area.

Everyone, said Guilamo, agreed on one thing.

“We needed to find a way to be heard, to be a voice for all the women who had been killed by their partners,” she said.

So, after remarks and songs, attendees will light candles for the fallen.

And in keeping with the spirit of solidarity, allies and friends in the Dominican Republic will host informal vigils at the same date and time.

“We want the women who are stuck in these situations to understand that they can’t be near people who abuse them,” Guilamo said. “Women can liberate themselves. Living a life full of love is worth more than anything else.”

The vigil will be held at Mitchel Square Park at 3975 Broadway (between 166th and 167th Streets) on February 27th, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, please call 646.749.1416.