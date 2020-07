A “blended” back to school

It’ll be an autumn to remember.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio unveiled his administration’s plan to reopen public schools in September, which includes a combination of remote and in-person learning and the staggering of schedules to allow for social distancing.

Most students would attend classes in their school building two or three days per week, de Blasio said, with most classrooms containing a maximum of 12 kids at a time. The rest of the week would be used for remote learning.

“Of course, we understand some families will choose remote learning as the only option… and they have every right to do that, and we’ll be ready. But, basically, this blended model, this kind of split-schedule model is what we can do under current conditions,” de Blasio said. “And then, let’s hope and pray science helps us out with a vaccine, with a cure, treatment, the things that will allow us to go farther.”

Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza explained that non-classroom spaces such as gymnasiums, cafeterias and auditoriums will be adapted for learning. Schools would also be required to revise entrance and exit protocols to increase social distancing, while students and staff will be required to wear masks and wash their hands frequently.

“Schools will be supplied with additional cleaning supplies, including hand sanitizers and disinfectant wipes and PPE. DOE central will provide all of this. It will not come out of individual school budgets,” Carranza said. “Our buildings will be deep cleaned on a nightly basis with electrostatic disinfectant sprayers. And HVAC systems are being upgraded as we speak to ensure better ventilation in all of our schools. We will also provide staff with the training that they need to keep themselves and our students safe.”

But soon after de Blasio’s announcement, Governor Andrew Cuomo held his own press conference where he indicated that while New York City can submit its plans, any procedures regarding New York school reopenings must be approved by the state.

“School reopenings are a state decision. That is the law and that is the way we’re going to proceed,” Cuomo stated.

He explained the state would issue its own school reopening guidelines on July 13, and would receive each district’s reopening plan by July 31. The state will make its final decision on each district by August 7, Cuomo said.

“It’s not intelligent to make a decision today,” he said.

In a statement, United Federation of Teachers (UFT) President Michael Mulgrew emphasized that safety must be the top priority.

“Re-opening our schools will be a complex and difficult process, but we are not going to be careless with our students, their families, and our educators,” Mulgrew said.

The city’s Department of Education (DOE) issued a survey in June to public school parents in an attempt to gauge concerns of families regarding a return to school plan.

The survey, which garnered more than 400,000 responses, indicated that 75 percent of parents hoped that school buildings would open on schedule, de Blasio said.

He remarked that many other parts of the city’s revival were based on the reopening of schools.

“So many New Yorkers desperately need to get back to work,” said de Blasio. “And for a lot of people, that means they have to get back to a workplace, and they need to know that their kids will be safe and secure, getting a chance to be educated much more deeply.”

“We’re going to move forward, according to the data, according to the science. We’re going to work closely every step of the way with the State of New York to make the best decision for our children, for our families, for our city,” he added. “But I know this is the most challenging task that any principals, any educators have faced in the history of New York City public schools, trying to get ready for so many different eventualities and get it right from the beginning.”

For more, please visit schools.nyc.gov/returntoschool2020.